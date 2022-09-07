Read full article on original website
acranger.com
AC sends instructors to prison
Amarillo College’s prison education program ended in 2003 and wasn’t picked back up until 2019 when David Hall, associate dean of technical education, took over program. “These students are our community members,” said Hall. “Now they can get out back into the world, get their second chance and go do something with it.”
Amarillo Community Market announces last market of season
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Community Market announced the last market of the season will be held from 8:20 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10 at the ACM, located on 1000 S. Polk St. According to an ACM flyer, this event will be honoring our first responders on first responders day. free […]
Amarillo ISD board approves phase 2 of Austin Middle School Shoring
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Independent School District Board met Friday morning and approved beginning construction on phase two of the Austin Middle School Shoring Project. Phase two of the shoring project will focus on expanding shoring to the remainder of areas throughout the buildings including locker rooms, restrooms and other areas that were […]
hppr.org
Are You Paying Attention?
Hi, I’m Marcy McKay from Amarillo, author of the award-winning novel, Pennies from Burger Heaven. I’m excited to be a Radio Reader for High Plains Public Radio’s Book Club. I’d read Annie Proulx’s novel, That Old Ace in the Hole years ago, so it was nice to...
Hoodoo Mural Fest In Amarillo, TX Is Even More Exciting Now
Amarillo seems to be obsessed with murals, and I'm perfectly fine with that. They're all over the place. There are several different groups and artists that have done fantastic murals all over town. Soon, Amarillo will be celebrating even more and in a bigger way. Hoodoo Mural Fest announced that...
acranger.com
AC approves pay increase
On Aug. 31, The Amarillo College Board of Regents approved a pay increase for all full-time and part-time faculty in 2023. They also approved raising the minimum wage to $15 an hour. The minimum-wage adjustment is scheduled to take effect sometime in November of this year, which will lift approximately...
The Mysterious Disappearance Of Mr. Pibb In Amarillo
When you find great food or drink that you love, you love it. You want to have it all the time. It becomes your routine. When something happens to it, you have to grieve for the loss of this treat. I remember when Extra Gum stopped making the mint chocolate...
Myhighplains.com
Marbled Faux Pumpkin Class Happening September 17th
hppr.org
Baggin' Some Books: Amarillo Public Library's Brown Bag Book Sale Returns This Weekend
Starting this Friday night, September 9th, the Amarillo Public Library's "Brown Bag Book Sale" returns for an in-person, live sale of used books from the Amarillo Public Library. It'll continue Saturday and Sunday, and the sale raises money for a variety of library programs, lectures, and other events that are NOT covered by taxpayer dollars.
Local supermarket installs LED lights, saves energy
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with Xcel Energy recently announced that a local supermarket will now participate in a rebate program that encourages LED illumination for its business. According to a news release from Xcel Energy, Amigo’s Supermarket in east Amarillo has installed LEDs in its ceiling-mounted light fixtures, which officials said provides a “brighter […]
Amarillo Looks Like Trash, Just Take a Drive Down the Alley’s
I have been saying this for some time. The trash situation was just going to get worse before it gets any better. When they announced the employee shortage and the one-day-a-week pickup of trash I just knew this would be the outcome. Now, remember if you have one of those...
KFDA
Allegiant Airlines no longer at Rick Husband International Airport
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Fewer airlines are serving Rick Husband International Airport this week. The city of Amarillo reports Allegiant Airlines stopped serving the airport as of Monday. Allegiant was there for less than a year after announcing low-cost flights to and from Las Vegas, Austin and Phoenix. The move...
Want an Oscar’s Burrito? You’re Out of Luck Amarillo
It seems that a very beloved Amarillo business has closed its doors…again. There is a place in Amarillo where you can, err, could get some amazing burritos. That place was Oscar’s burritos. Oscar’s has seen many life forms in its existence. It has been in many buildings and...
abc7amarillo.com
Amarillo ISD police chief among 3,300 Texans on leaked Oath Keepers list
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Amarillo ISD's police chief is among the 3,301 Texans who appear on the leaked membership rolls of a far-right extremist group that’s accused of playing a key role in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. The Anti-Defamation League Center on Extremism...
Photos: Amarillo’s Hidden Gem In Plain Sight; Hobo Hills
I finally did it. I took a walk along Amarillo's infamous Hobo Hills. After getting back to my vehicle, I was left with one question. Why doesn't Amarillo do more with this hidden gem?. Trails Hidden In Plain Sight. If you're completely unaware of Hobo Hills, as I once was,...
Man indicted for July east Amarillo homicide
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A man has been indicted in Potter County in relation to a July homicide in east Amarillo. According to the indictment, filed on Sept. 2 in Potter County District Court of the 108th Judicial District, 21-year-old Oscar Adame was indicted for allegedly causing the death of Javier Hernandez by “shooting him […]
The Amarillo Pioneer
Stanley Wins: Council Cuts Tax Rate
Today’s Amarillo City Council meeting took a surprising turn with the council rejecting their previously proposed rate of $0.49086 in favor of a $0.40628 rate. This is is a reduction from the current rate, which is $0.44334. The 40 cent rate was first mentioned by Mayor Ginger Nelson just...
Amarillo ISD Police Chief listed as affiliated with Oath Keepers
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A report, cited by the Texas Tribune, states that six law enforcement officers were affiliated with the far-right group the Oath Keepers including Amarillo Independent School District Police Department Chief Paul Bourquin. An article from the Texas Tribune states that the Anti-Defamation League Center of Extremism published a report Tuesday going […]
56-year-old hiker found dead at Palo Duro Canyon State Park, TPWD says
He was found on the Capitol Peak Trail.
Hiker dies on Palo Duro Canyon trail, autopsy ordered
Update: (Sept. 8, 10:20 a.m.) Officials with the Randall County Fire Department released updated information on the rescue Wednesday rescue efforts on the Lighthouse Trail at Palo Duro Canyon State Park. According to officials, the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, Randall County Fire Department, and Canyon Fire Department responded to the Lighthouse Trail area on […]
