ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

Comments / 1

Related
acranger.com

AC sends instructors to prison

Amarillo College’s prison education program ended in 2003 and wasn’t picked back up until 2019 when David Hall, associate dean of technical education, took over program. “These students are our community members,” said Hall. “Now they can get out back into the world, get their second chance and go do something with it.”
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amarillo ISD board approves phase 2 of Austin Middle School Shoring

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Independent School District Board met Friday morning and approved beginning construction on phase two of the Austin Middle School Shoring Project. Phase two of the shoring project will focus on expanding shoring to the remainder of areas throughout the buildings including locker rooms, restrooms and other areas that were […]
AMARILLO, TX
hppr.org

Are You Paying Attention?

Hi, I’m Marcy McKay from Amarillo, author of the award-winning novel, Pennies from Burger Heaven. I’m excited to be a Radio Reader for High Plains Public Radio’s Book Club. I’d read Annie Proulx’s novel, That Old Ace in the Hole years ago, so it was nice to...
AMARILLO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Society
Amarillo, TX
Society
City
Amarillo, TX
acranger.com

AC approves pay increase

On Aug. 31, The Amarillo College Board of Regents approved a pay increase for all full-time and part-time faculty in 2023. They also approved raising the minimum wage to $15 an hour. The minimum-wage adjustment is scheduled to take effect sometime in November of this year, which will lift approximately...
AMARILLO, TX
Myhighplains.com

Marbled Faux Pumpkin Class Happening September 17th

Our Properties use cookies for the performance and functionality of our sites, to personalize content and advertisements, to provide social media features, for analytics, and to provide you with a better experience. By clicking “Accept” or by continuing to use our Properties, you accept the use of cookies. You can learn more about how we use cookies and California residents can exercise their right to opt out of the sale of their data by clicking here.
AMARILLO, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Wyatt
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Local supermarket installs LED lights, saves energy

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with Xcel Energy recently announced that a local supermarket will now participate in a rebate program that encourages LED illumination for its business. According to a news release from Xcel Energy, Amigo’s Supermarket in east Amarillo has installed LEDs in its ceiling-mounted light fixtures, which officials said provides a “brighter […]
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Allegiant Airlines no longer at Rick Husband International Airport

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Fewer airlines are serving Rick Husband International Airport this week. The city of Amarillo reports Allegiant Airlines stopped serving the airport as of Monday. Allegiant was there for less than a year after announcing low-cost flights to and from Las Vegas, Austin and Phoenix. The move...
AMARILLO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amarillo College#Economy#Wares#Charity#Ac#Amarillo National Bank#The Ware Student Commons#Anb
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Man indicted for July east Amarillo homicide

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A man has been indicted in Potter County in relation to a July homicide in east Amarillo. According to the indictment, filed on Sept. 2 in Potter County District Court of the 108th Judicial District, 21-year-old Oscar Adame was indicted for allegedly causing the death of Javier Hernandez by “shooting him […]
AMARILLO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Philanthropy
NewsBreak
Charities
The Amarillo Pioneer

Stanley Wins: Council Cuts Tax Rate

Today’s Amarillo City Council meeting took a surprising turn with the council rejecting their previously proposed rate of $0.49086 in favor of a $0.40628 rate. This is is a reduction from the current rate, which is $0.44334. The 40 cent rate was first mentioned by Mayor Ginger Nelson just...
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amarillo ISD Police Chief listed as affiliated with Oath Keepers

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A report, cited by the Texas Tribune, states that six law enforcement officers were affiliated with the far-right group the Oath Keepers including Amarillo Independent School District Police Department Chief Paul Bourquin. An article from the Texas Tribune states that the Anti-Defamation League Center of Extremism published a report Tuesday going […]
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Hiker dies on Palo Duro Canyon trail, autopsy ordered

Update: (Sept. 8, 10:20 a.m.) Officials with the Randall County Fire Department released updated information on the rescue Wednesday rescue efforts on the Lighthouse Trail at Palo Duro Canyon State Park. According to officials, the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, Randall County Fire Department, and Canyon Fire Department responded to the Lighthouse Trail area on […]

Comments / 0

Community Policy