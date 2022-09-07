ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norwalk, CT

117 North Street

Spacious 2 bedroom located in Seymour!!! - Spacious 2 bedroom apartment located in a private, sunny setting. Includes appliances and wall to wall carpeting. Electric heat & hot water. Freshly painted and updated. Laundry facilities are located in each building. Plenty of off street parking. Sorry no pets. More vacancies available at www.oakbridgeman.com.
SEYMOUR, CT
201-203 French St.

2 Bedroom, 1 Bath First Floor Unit - 2 bedroom, 1 bath apartment for rent located at 201 French St. Bridgeport, CT 06606. The unit is located on the 1st floor. The rent is $1,650 per month and a security deposit of $3,300 is required. Utilities are NOT included. Unit does have a washer and dryer hookup and unit is rented with a single car garage. Property is within walking distance of public transportation and shops. If you are interested in viewing this unit please contact our office at 203-332-9818 between 9am-5pm Monday-Friday to schedule an appointment.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
189-191 Caroline Street

Beautiful Newly Renovated Apartment - Three plus bedroom unit with separate Livingroom and Dining room. Large kitchen with plenty of cabinets. New electric stove refrigerator and over the stove microwave to be installed. Private front porch, private washer dryer hookup in basement in laundry room. Unit comes with a large drive way with parking for 1st floor unit only. Fenced in backyard.
DERBY, CT
325 Winthrop

Beautiful Three Bedroom Available - Huge 3 Bedroom Available - 3 BEDROOM 1 BATHROOM. 1,478 SQUARE FEET! (EXTEREMELY SPACIOUS!) IN THE KITCHEN - GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, TILE BACKSPLASH, HIGH END KITCHEN CABINETS, TILE FLOOR, ISLAND COUNTERTOP!. BATHROOM - TILE FLOORS, TILE TUB SURROUND, UPDATED!. WASHER AND DRYER IN...
NEW HAVEN, CT
35-37 Highland Ave.

2 Bedroom, 2 Bath 3rd Floor Unit - 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment for rent located at 37 Highland Ave. Bridgeport, CT 06604. The unit is located on the 3rd floor. The rent is $1,525 per month and a security deposit of $3,050 is required. Utilities are NOT included. The property is located within walking distance of downtown Bridgeport and public transportation. If you are interested in viewing this unit please contact our office at 203-332-9818 between 9am-5pm Monday-Friday schedule an appointment.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
45 Greenlawn Drive

Come and checkout this beautiful 2 Bedroom in Fairfield! - Come and check out these beautiful 2 bedrooms! This apartment won't last long! Schedule your viewing while it's still available! 2-month Security Deposit and First Month's Rent and Renter Insurance Required. Two Bedroom, One Bathroom. Appliances included. Unit Type. BR.
FAIRFIELD, CT

