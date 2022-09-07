2 Bedroom, 1 Bath First Floor Unit - 2 bedroom, 1 bath apartment for rent located at 201 French St. Bridgeport, CT 06606. The unit is located on the 1st floor. The rent is $1,650 per month and a security deposit of $3,300 is required. Utilities are NOT included. Unit does have a washer and dryer hookup and unit is rented with a single car garage. Property is within walking distance of public transportation and shops. If you are interested in viewing this unit please contact our office at 203-332-9818 between 9am-5pm Monday-Friday to schedule an appointment.

BRIDGEPORT, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO