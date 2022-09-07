ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

189-191 Caroline Street

Beautiful Newly Renovated Apartment - Three plus bedroom unit with separate Livingroom and Dining room. Large kitchen with plenty of cabinets. New electric stove refrigerator and over the stove microwave to be installed. Private front porch, private washer dryer hookup in basement in laundry room. Unit comes with a large drive way with parking for 1st floor unit only. Fenced in backyard.
DERBY, CT
117 North Street

Spacious 2 bedroom located in Seymour!!! - Spacious 2 bedroom apartment located in a private, sunny setting. Includes appliances and wall to wall carpeting. Electric heat & hot water. Freshly painted and updated. Laundry facilities are located in each building. Plenty of off street parking. Sorry no pets. More vacancies available at www.oakbridgeman.com.
SEYMOUR, CT
325 Winthrop

Beautiful Three Bedroom Available - Huge 3 Bedroom Available - 3 BEDROOM 1 BATHROOM. 1,478 SQUARE FEET! (EXTEREMELY SPACIOUS!) IN THE KITCHEN - GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, TILE BACKSPLASH, HIGH END KITCHEN CABINETS, TILE FLOOR, ISLAND COUNTERTOP!. BATHROOM - TILE FLOORS, TILE TUB SURROUND, UPDATED!. WASHER AND DRYER IN...
NEW HAVEN, CT
201-203 French St.

2 Bedroom, 1 Bath First Floor Unit - 2 bedroom, 1 bath apartment for rent located at 201 French St. Bridgeport, CT 06606. The unit is located on the 1st floor. The rent is $1,650 per month and a security deposit of $3,300 is required. Utilities are NOT included. Unit does have a washer and dryer hookup and unit is rented with a single car garage. Property is within walking distance of public transportation and shops. If you are interested in viewing this unit please contact our office at 203-332-9818 between 9am-5pm Monday-Friday to schedule an appointment.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
HuntingtonNow

For Rent: Small Apartments to Whole Houses

Lucky to Live Here Realty has identified 12 properties currently for rent in the Town of Huntington. Properties range from a whole house rental in Centerport, listed as $4,500 per month to a Huntington one-bedroom unit for $1,900, according to the office.
HUNTINGTON, NY
NBC Connecticut

Woman Jogging Struck by Vehicle in Wallingford: Police

A woman who was jogging was struck by a vehicle in Wallingford on Friday. Officers were called to a collision on Center Street near South Colony Road around 11:30 a.m. When police arrived, they said they found a woman with noticeable injuries. She was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital. Police did not release details on the extent of her injuries.
WALLINGFORD, CT
NewsTimes

The Sleeping Potato opens at SoNo Collection in Norwalk: ‘People will trust us’

NORWALK — During his career, Har’rell Chisolm has worked as a Metro-North Railroad conductor, started an entertainment and business services company, become a paralegal and published a book. With his latest venture, the Bronx, N.Y. native has further diversified his professional portfolio by opening a dining establishment in one of the newest malls in the country.
NORWALK, CT
WTNH

Restaurants evacuated as crews respond to New Haven fire

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Restaurants in New Haven were evacuated Wednesday night as crews responded to a fire. According to the New Haven Fire Department, crews responded to a small fire that had to be “chased around” at 167 Orange St. The restaurant received moderate damage. Officials said smoke prevented locating the fire at […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
NewsTimes

Bridgewater Chocolates opening Westport flagship store

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Connecticut's Bridgewater Chocolate is opening a flagship retail location in Westport at 165 Main Street, less than a year after bringing a holiday pop-up experience to town in late 2021. The new store is the fourth retail location for...
WESTPORT, CT
NBC Connecticut

Pair of Juveniles Seriously Injured in Bridgeport Crash

Four people, two of them juveniles, had to be taken to the hospital Saturday after a crash in Bridgeport. It all unfolded around 1:30 in the afternoon along the 900 block of Briarwood Avenue and involved a total of two vehicles, a 2013 Ford Escape and a 2013 Ford Taurus.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
94.3 Lite FM

Another Massive Retailer Opening First Hudson Valley Location

A popular national retail chain is finally opening its first Hudson Valley outpost. Work is currently underway at the former location of Modell's Sporting Goods in the Poughkeepsie Plaza on Route 9. A complete remodel of the store is being done to accommodate the latest tenant in one of the Hudson Valley's fastest-growing shopping destinations.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Daily Voice

New Seafood Shop Open For Business In Stratford

Seafood lovers on the hunt for fresh shellfish have a new option to check out in Connecticut. In Fairfield County, Bell’s Shellfish will officially open the doors to its new shop in Stratford on Thursday, Sept. 8. Located in Stratford, at 681 Access Road, the company “proudly harvests clams...
STRATFORD, CT
i95 ROCK

Connecticut is Way Overdue For a License Plate Redesign

While everyone was checking out the beautiful vehicles at the excellent Danbury War Memorial Car Show this weekend, I noticed how boring our current tri-blue Connecticut license plate looks on a 26-coats of paint Mustang. Powder Blue Connecticut? Stank. What I loved seeing were original Connecticut license plates on these...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

Tree crashes onto Hartford apartment building

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A tree came down and caused damage at an apartment building in Hartford early Tuesday morning. Channel 3 viewers reported that the tree damaged at least one unit and several vehicles at a building on Gillett Street. Eyewitness News viewer Patrick sent in a photo of...
Daily Voice

12 Injured In Crash Near Orange Intersection

A dozen people were hospitalized in Connecticut after a transit bus was rear-ended by a pickup truck. The crash took place in New Haven County around 7 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 8, in the town of Orange on Route 34 near the intersection with Racebrook Road. An initial investigation revealed that...
ORANGE, CT
FOX 61

Connecticut families prepare for the Mid-Autumn Festival

FAIRFIELD, Conn. — Many Asian-Americans are prepping for the Mid-Autumn Festival that will be celebrated on Saturday. It is also known as the Moon or Mooncake Festival. It is a time for families to gather similar to a Thanksgiving feast. There is a special dinner, a time to worship...
FAIRFIELD, CT

