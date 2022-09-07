Read full article on original website
Where to Watch the Pembroke Fireworks ShowDianna CarneyPembroke, MA
Celebrate Howl-O-Ween at this Pup Party in the Park!Dianna CarneyBoston, MA
Guitarist Tyler Morris works hard at the business side of music while recording and performing with virtuoso skills.American Household NewsSalisbury, MA
You're Invited! Johnny Cupcakes Announces Grand ReopeningDianna CarneyBoston, MA
E. coli Found in Water Supply Forces Wilmington, Massachusetts Schools to Close & Issue 'Boil Water Order' to ResidentsZack LoveWilmington, MA
nbcboston.com
Teen Paralyzed in Hockey Collision Starts Classes at Babson College: ‘Don't Ever Quit'
No one needs to tell Jake Thibeault what is possible in just one year. The Massachusetts teen athlete suffered spinal fractures and a brain bleed after a collision during a hockey tournament over Labor Day weekend last September. "Don't ever quit, I live by the words don't quit," Thibeault said.
An in-depth look at the Massachusetts rental market: September edition
Where can renters get the best deals? Plus, a breakdown by Boston neighborhood. The median rental price for a one-bedroom apartment in Massachusetts was 19% higher in August than it was in August 2021, according to a recent report from ApartmentAdvisor.com. ApartmentAdvisor, a real estate listing site, analyzes properties on...
NECN
David Ortiz Surprises Students on First Day at Brand-New Boston School
September 8th marked the first day of school for students at the Boston Arts Academy, but this was no ordinary start to the school year. The students are embracing a new year in a brand new, state-of-the-art building on Ipswich Street in the Fenway area. Boston Arts Academy is the...
TripAdvisor Blog
15 fun and unique things you can only do in Boston
For baseball fans, history buffs, and art lovers alike. The history, the food, the sports, the accents—Boston is one of the oldest, most distinctive, and most dynamic cities in the U.S. There's countless activities to do, so to help you narrow down your itinerary, we've found 15 incredible options for your next trip to Beantown.
nbcboston.com
Tasty Burger in Boston's Fenway Neighborhood Is Moving to a New Location
The original location of a local group of burger spots is moving, but it won't be moving very far. According to a message sent by Patrick Maguire of Maguire Promotions & Hospitality Consulting, Tasty Burger in the Fenway section of Boston is planning to move, with a Boston Business Journal article saying that the dining spot will leave its space at 1301 Boylston Street before the end of the year and immediately reopen around the corner at 86 Van Ness Street in the mixed-use development that is home to Eventide and Blackbird Doughnuts. The original Tasty Burger first opened in a former gas station space back in 2010 and now has locations in Downtown Crossing, the Back Bay, the North Station area, and Cambridge's Harvard Square, and an outlet in the Central Square section of Cambridge could be coming as well.
nbcboston.com
Kathy Curran Joins NBC10 Boston as Chief Investigative Strategist Beginning Sept. 12
NBC10 Boston/WBTS announced Tuesday that Kathy Curran will join the team as chief investigative strategist. Curran -- an Emmy and Murrow award-winning journalist who has been covering Boston for close to 30 years -- will begin her new role with NBC10 Boston on Monday, Sept. 12. “Kathy’s incredible experience in...
NECN
Neighbors ‘Close' Troubled Boston Park: ‘We Definitely Need Some Type of Action'
Neighbors unofficially closed a park near Boston's troubled Mass. and Cass area, long plagued by worsening problems. Clifford Park was blocked off with yellow tape and signs Wednesday after multiple requests for the city to address illegal activities taking place on the public property in Roxbury. "We've seen folks having...
whdh.com
Threat made against Boston Children’s Hospital
BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Police are on scene at Boston Children’s Hospital to respond to a threat made against the hospital shortly before noon. Boston Children’s Hospital shared the following statement:. “We are working to understand the full details of this situation, however, any threats of violence against...
These Are the Top 10 Safest Places to Live in Massachusetts
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. Is your town one of the safest places to live in Massachusetts?. When it comes to safety, Massachusetts ranks high as one of the safest states...
Proposed overnight sleeper train from Boston to Montreal would make multiple stops in New England
BOSTON — Officials in Canada have proposed a plan to offer overnight passenger train service from Montreal to many towns and cities in New England. The 14-hour train ride would take travelers all the way to Boston, making several stops along the way including Portland and Old Orchard Beach in Maine, as well as Durham, New Hampshire, the Portsmouth Herald reported. There are also a number of planned stops in Quebec.
One Of The Most Depressed Cities In America Is In Massachusetts–And No, It’s Not Boston
There are many things nowadays that can lead to or contribute to the anxiety disorder known as depression. Money or debt issues, physical or emotional abuse, working like a dog for your employer and not feeling appreciated, being the target of bullying, getting older, ever-changing social mores, what's going on in the daily news, and the list goes on.
Oath Keeper membership in Massachusetts: What we know about David Sanders and Ron Beaty Jr., elected officials in report
Two elected officials in Wilbraham and Cape Cod are listed as being members of the Oath Keepers, a far-right extremist group. The Anti-Defamation League Center on Extremism received more than 38,000 names on leaked Oath Keepers membership lists, according to the Associated Press. The extremist group is accused of playing a key role in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.
Mom looking for answers after her 6-year-old daughter and friend walk away from Swampscott school
SWAMPSCOTT, Mass. — Erin Rioux is frustrated and just wants some answers. She is upset after her 6-year-old daughter and a friend were able to simply walk away unnoticed from Clarke Elementary School Thursday morning. “I feel like there should be something that they’re saying to us instead of...
country1025.com
It’s Moving Day: Goodbye Dorchester, Hello Waltham!
Moving always brings mixed feelings. Change is hard, but change is also good. It helps us grow, by learning new things, discovering new places, meeting new people and learning to adapt. Survival baby, that’s what it’s all about. If you don’t bend with the wind, your branches will break, I’ve learned these things in my life, having moved about every three years, growing up. Yes, I’m feeling a little sad and nostalgic on moving day, but hopeful for the future.
bostonnews.net
Researchers reveal how fasting affects neurons in brain
Boston [US], September 9 (ANI): Calorie restriction has long been linked to fewer seizures in people with epilepsy. Novel research from Boston Children's Hospital helps to explain how fasting affects neurons in the brain and may pave the door for new treatments that do not require fasting or restrictive diets.
Company that owns 5 resorts wins auction to buy popular New England ski area
Utah-based Pacific Group Resorts, Inc., which owns five ski resorts, has won the auction to buy Jay Peak Resort, the Vermont ski area that was shaken by a massive fraud case involving its former owner and president. The court-appointed receiver who has been overseeing Jay Peak for more than six...
wgbh.org
‘A crisis of care’: We are not ready for the skyrocketing need for caregivers, says sociologist
A recent report from the Boston Foundation found that as our population steadily ages, there's an increasing demand for care workers. The caregiving industry is one of the fastest growing sectors of the state's economy and largely employs immigrant women and women of color. But it's also made up of family members and friends caring for their loved ones. Mindy Fried, host of the podcast “The Shape of Care” joined GBH’s Morning Edition hosts Paris Alston and Jeremy Siegel to discuss the caregiving crisis. This transcript has been lightly edited.
Broken water main forces Boston road to close
A Boston road was sanctioned off Wednesday night after a broken fire pipe sent water spewing into the street. Police roped off “A Street” in Boston to prevent pedestrians and drivers from getting near the erupting stream of water. The busted fire pipe was capped at approximately 10:45...
NECN
This Restaurant Just Closed Its Location at Time Out Market Boston in the Fenway
[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. An outlet of a Cambridge restaurant known in part for its pizza has closed down after only a short time in business. According to a note sent by Patrick Maguire of Maguire Promotions & Hospitality Consulting, Source at Time Out Market Boston is shuttered, with the website for the food hall confirming this, as the eatery is no longer listed.
survivornet.com
Diabetic High School Quarterback Dismissed Digestive Woes, Pain And Trouble Sleeping As ‘A Stomach Bug:’ It Turned Out To Be Cancer
A high school quarterback and senior from Massachusetts, James Tellier, has opened up about beating non-Hodgkin Lymphoma. After experiencing symptoms of what he initially thought was a ‘stomach bug,’ a CAT scan revealed a blockage in his small intestine. It wasn’t until after James underwent surgery to remove the blockage that he learned he had diffuse large B-cell, a type of non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma.
