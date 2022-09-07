Read full article on original website
Related
wbrc.com
Birmingham City Schools working to promote extra curricular activities for students after violent week in the city
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s been one week since the Labor Day Weekend string of violence started in Birmingham. Mayor Randall Woodfin has blamed local gangs. Birmingham Police have not shared much information about any local gangs like Mayor Woodfin mentioned earlier this week, but they said they are looking into certain groups causing trouble in the city.
wbrc.com
Oxford City Schools finds more money for teachers in budget
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Oxford City Schools system has a budget of more than $50 million dollars and an additional $2 million is being invested in teachers. Superintendent Dr. Shannon Stanley says they’ve used more funds this year to give teachers raises, making it harder to stay within the budget. But district staff is working to ensure they stay below budget.
wvtm13.com
Birmingham City Schools report academic progress after spring testing
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham City Schools Superintendent Dr. Mark Sullivan and other school district leaders shared an academic progress update on Wednesday after receiving the spring test results for elementary and middle school students. Watch the video above. "The report from the Spring 2022 tests reflects academic progress following...
wbrc.com
Tuscaloosa Co. school remembers 9/11 with special relic
TUSCALOOSA, Ala, (WBRC) - Students at a Tuscaloosa County school are learning more about what happened on September 11, 2001. At the center of an assembly program Friday was a part of a steel frame that once help hold Tower One together at the World Trade Center. The color guard...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wbrc.com
Students, community wear red for Marquis Bell who died in minibike accident
HUEYTOWN, Ala. (WBRC) - Students, teachers, and staff at Hueytown Intermediate School remembered their friend and classmate, 10-year-old Marquis Bell, Friday. Marquis was hit by a car and tragically killed Tuesday while riding a minibike in west Birmingham. The school and community all wore red to honor Marquis, better known...
wbrc.com
Birmingham nonprofit providing resources and mentorship for young men
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Violent crime is in all the headlines this week with eight homicides in less than a week here in Birmingham, but there is still hope. Cultivate 4 or C4 Mentoring is a program for middle school and high school boys that was created to inspire, empower and encourage young men to discover their purpose.
wbrc.com
Birmingham City Schools is hiring
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Do you want to work in the education field, or have an interest and passion for working with children?. If so, Birmingham City Schools wants you. It’s kicking off its recruitment season with a tailgate-themed hiring event and you’re invited to score a new career.
birminghamtimes.com
Birmingham Health Workers Graduate from Program to Full Time Jobs
Fourteen community health workers from the Birmingham area have graduated from the newly launched Path to Wellness initiative, which is creating job opportunities for historically marginalized candidates and adding needed resources into the local health care ranks. The graduation, held at Innovation Depot in Birmingham, was the culmination of a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wbrc.com
Storm threat forces Tuscaloosa school leaders to reschedule football games
TUSCALOOSA, Ala, (WBRC) - The potential for bad weather is already playing havoc with high school football games Friday night. WBRC FOX6 News confirmed at least four schools in both school districts in Tuscaloosa County will play their games Thursday night. The potential issue here is the rain. School leaders...
wbrc.com
Woman has problems with handicap accessibility at Bryant Denny despite recent changes
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The University of Alabama made some changes to game-day procedures this year in an effort to make the stadium more handicap accessible. But one woman says those changes have made it harder for her mother, who has a disability, to get into the stadium. Julie Garrett-Sloan...
wbrc.com
Alabaster Health Fair
ALABASTER, Ala. (WBRC) - Free health screenings, flu shots, health seminars as well as family friendly activities for all ages will be held at Thompson High School. Shelby Baptist Medical Center will participate in the Alabaster Health Fair Saturday, September 10, 2022 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The fair...
wbrc.com
Children’s of Alabama treating children caught in the crossfire
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Recently it seems more kids are being caught in the crossfire, injured as others carelessly pull triggers and send bullets flying. The latest case has a four-year-old child awaiting surgery at Children’s Hospital. It has been difficult for the team to take care of the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Birmingham Police Department to hold 10-week Community Police Academy
Birmingham police will hold a community academy to give city residents a better understanding of how the department works. The department’s Community Outreach and Public Education Division will launch the Community Police Academy on Oct. 4. Officials say participants will not only learn more about the department but will also learn best practices to implement within their communities to help increase communication and reduce crime.
wvtm13.com
Editorial: Community Foodbank of Central Alabama
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — When deciding what to eat many of us choose between types of food or restaurants, but for thousands in our community what to eat means choosing between food and medicine, utilities, or childcare. According to Feeding America in Jefferson County alone almost 95,000 people are considered...
wbrc.com
‘It’s going to be a tremendous asset:’ New community arts and cultural center coming to West Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A new community center called The Opportunity Center is expected to repurpose an old church building to create a cultural hub aimed at revitalizing the Fairview community. The Birmingham City Council voted unanimously Tuesday to rezone the property located in the 1600 block of 4th Ct....
wbrc.com
‘Just think about the lives you are affecting’: Children’s of Alabama reacts after children hurt by gunfire
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A week full of violent crime in Birmingham has left left three children injured by gunfire, and one child in the hospital awaiting surgery. Children’s of Alabama’s ER is crowded with patients. They are seeing more than 200 people a day right now, but that’s not from violence, it’s mainly from kids heading back to school. But, trauma officials said this string of crime has left a major impact on innocent children and can strain hospital staff.
ABC 33/40 News
Abduction, death of Memphis jogger reminds Central Alabama runners of basic safety
The abduction and murder of Eliza Fletcher while she was on an early morning jog in Memphis has put safety at the forefront of runners' minds everywhere, including the Birmingham metro area. "When something like this happens, it hits close to home," said Jeff Martinez with a local runners shop,...
wbrc.com
Restaurants showcase their cuisine at Taste of Shelby County
SHELBY CO., Ala. (WBRC) - In Shelby County, community members enjoyed a night of mix and mingling while sampling food and drinks from local restaurants. The event aimed to bring local businesses and the community together. The restaurant industry has been struggling recently with many closing its doors but before...
wbrc.com
Higher water, sewage and garbage fees may be on the way for Northport
NORTHPORT, Ala. (WBRC) -Those of you living in Northport, there’s a chance you’re going to pay a little more for your water, sewage, and garbage service. City leaders say it’s time considering it’s been more than a decade since there’s been an increase. We’ll start with water and sewage, which is one bill: $1.50 more per month starting out...and then another $1.50 starting in 2024. So a gradual increase of three dollars over two years.
West Tuscaloosa Church Delivers More than 1,000 Cases of Water to Jackson
Beulah Baptist Church in West Tuscaloosa rallied community members this week to participate in a water collection drive to assist the citizens of Jackson, Mississippi who are currently experiencing a water crisis. The City of Jackson's municipal website said the city remains on a boil notice, which was issued on...
Comments / 2