Birmingham, AL

Birmingham City Schools working to promote extra curricular activities for students after violent week in the city

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s been one week since the Labor Day Weekend string of violence started in Birmingham. Mayor Randall Woodfin has blamed local gangs. Birmingham Police have not shared much information about any local gangs like Mayor Woodfin mentioned earlier this week, but they said they are looking into certain groups causing trouble in the city.
Oxford City Schools finds more money for teachers in budget

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Oxford City Schools system has a budget of more than $50 million dollars and an additional $2 million is being invested in teachers. Superintendent Dr. Shannon Stanley says they’ve used more funds this year to give teachers raises, making it harder to stay within the budget. But district staff is working to ensure they stay below budget.
Birmingham City Schools report academic progress after spring testing

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham City Schools Superintendent Dr. Mark Sullivan and other school district leaders shared an academic progress update on Wednesday after receiving the spring test results for elementary and middle school students. Watch the video above. "The report from the Spring 2022 tests reflects academic progress following...
Tuscaloosa Co. school remembers 9/11 with special relic

TUSCALOOSA, Ala, (WBRC) - Students at a Tuscaloosa County school are learning more about what happened on September 11, 2001. At the center of an assembly program Friday was a part of a steel frame that once help hold Tower One together at the World Trade Center. The color guard...
Students, community wear red for Marquis Bell who died in minibike accident

HUEYTOWN, Ala. (WBRC) - Students, teachers, and staff at Hueytown Intermediate School remembered their friend and classmate, 10-year-old Marquis Bell, Friday. Marquis was hit by a car and tragically killed Tuesday while riding a minibike in west Birmingham. The school and community all wore red to honor Marquis, better known...
Birmingham nonprofit providing resources and mentorship for young men

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Violent crime is in all the headlines this week with eight homicides in less than a week here in Birmingham, but there is still hope. Cultivate 4 or C4 Mentoring is a program for middle school and high school boys that was created to inspire, empower and encourage young men to discover their purpose.
Birmingham City Schools is hiring

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Do you want to work in the education field, or have an interest and passion for working with children?. If so, Birmingham City Schools wants you. It’s kicking off its recruitment season with a tailgate-themed hiring event and you’re invited to score a new career.
Birmingham Health Workers Graduate from Program to Full Time Jobs

Fourteen community health workers from the Birmingham area have graduated from the newly launched Path to Wellness initiative, which is creating job opportunities for historically marginalized candidates and adding needed resources into the local health care ranks. The graduation, held at Innovation Depot in Birmingham, was the culmination of a...
Alabaster Health Fair

ALABASTER, Ala. (WBRC) - Free health screenings, flu shots, health seminars as well as family friendly activities for all ages will be held at Thompson High School. Shelby Baptist Medical Center will participate in the Alabaster Health Fair Saturday, September 10, 2022 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The fair...
Children’s of Alabama treating children caught in the crossfire

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Recently it seems more kids are being caught in the crossfire, injured as others carelessly pull triggers and send bullets flying. The latest case has a four-year-old child awaiting surgery at Children’s Hospital. It has been difficult for the team to take care of the...
Birmingham Police Department to hold 10-week Community Police Academy

Birmingham police will hold a community academy to give city residents a better understanding of how the department works. The department’s Community Outreach and Public Education Division will launch the Community Police Academy on Oct. 4. Officials say participants will not only learn more about the department but will also learn best practices to implement within their communities to help increase communication and reduce crime.
Editorial: Community Foodbank of Central Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — When deciding what to eat many of us choose between types of food or restaurants, but for thousands in our community what to eat means choosing between food and medicine, utilities, or childcare. According to Feeding America in Jefferson County alone almost 95,000 people are considered...
‘Just think about the lives you are affecting’: Children’s of Alabama reacts after children hurt by gunfire

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A week full of violent crime in Birmingham has left left three children injured by gunfire, and one child in the hospital awaiting surgery. Children’s of Alabama’s ER is crowded with patients. They are seeing more than 200 people a day right now, but that’s not from violence, it’s mainly from kids heading back to school. But, trauma officials said this string of crime has left a major impact on innocent children and can strain hospital staff.
Restaurants showcase their cuisine at Taste of Shelby County

SHELBY CO., Ala. (WBRC) - In Shelby County, community members enjoyed a night of mix and mingling while sampling food and drinks from local restaurants. The event aimed to bring local businesses and the community together. The restaurant industry has been struggling recently with many closing its doors but before...
Higher water, sewage and garbage fees may be on the way for Northport

NORTHPORT, Ala. (WBRC) -Those of you living in Northport, there’s a chance you’re going to pay a little more for your water, sewage, and garbage service. City leaders say it’s time considering it’s been more than a decade since there’s been an increase. We’ll start with water and sewage, which is one bill: $1.50 more per month starting out...and then another $1.50 starting in 2024. So a gradual increase of three dollars over two years.
