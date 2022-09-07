ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bentonville, AR

bentonvillear.com

One Lane Flagging Operation – Featherston Road

Bentonville, AR….There will be a one-lane flagging operation in place on Featherston Road between SW 28th Street and SW Glen Road beginning Monday, September 12, 2022 through Friday, September 16, 2022 from 9:00 am to 1:00 pm each day. Said one-lane flagging operation is for utility construction. Weather or...
BENTONVILLE, AR
5NEWS

1 dead, 3 injured after boat crash at Beaver Lake

According to officials, one person is dead and three are injured. Three of the victims were transferred to Springdale hospitals. The deceased victim is identified as Joseph “Joe” Dale Seargeant. A fundraiser has been set up by his family members on Facebook. Helicopters were on the scene but...
GOSHEN, AR
KHBS

AR-DOT on time as construction season nears end

BELLA VISTA, Ark. — With each day that goes by, we get further from the joy of summer driving and closer to those cold winter days of ice and snow. And for construction crews, it now becomes a race against time to wrap up the season before the flurries fly.
BELLA VISTA, AR
Bentonville, AR
Cars
Local
Arkansas Government
Bentonville, AR
Government
City
Bentonville, AR
Local
Arkansas Cars
KHBS

1 person dies after multiple boat crash on Beaver Lake

One person died after a multiple boat crash Friday night on Beaver Lake, according to Randy Zellers with the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission. Zellers said two boats were involved in the crash. He said the navigation lights were not working correctly on one of the boats, but said he...
GOSHEN, AR
bentonvillear.com

Storm Siren Test - September 9, 2022

Bentonville, AR...The City of Bentonville will test the city’s storm warning sirens Friday, September 9, 2022, at 1:00 PM, with weather permitting. During the test, or an actual emergency, the sirens will sound twice. The first sound will be a steady blast for 3 minutes. This activation of the storm warning system means that an imminently dangerous storm is approaching the City. All citizens should take protective shelter at this time.
BENTONVILLE, AR
uatrav.com

Fayetteville police investigating deadly shooting on College Avenue

Fayetteville police are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred at approximately 9:55 p.m. Tuesday at 1641 N. College Ave, according to the FPD Facebook page. An officer who was near the location responded immediately after hearing gunshots, and he found one victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim, who has been identified as 28-year-old Edwin Swan, was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
nwahomepage.com

Antique Car Show returns to the Ozarks

Antique Auto Fest returns to Eureka Springs for the 51st time!. Watch as Terra Lewis and Devin Henderson (Eureka Springs Chamber of Commerce) join Good Day NWA to help us rev our engines in preparation for the auto show!
EUREKA SPRINGS, AR
fayettevilleflyer.com

Fayetteville removes boating and fishing fees at Lake Sequoyah

Boating and fishing at Lake Sequoyah will soon be free. City Council members on Tuesday voted 8-0 to approve an ordinance to permanently remove all boating and fishing permit fees at the southeast Fayetteville lake. The move was also supported by the city’s Parks and Recreation Advisory Board at its Aug. 1 meeting.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
kuaf.com

Arkansas' ACTUAL First Black County Judge

We shared part of Washington County Judge Joseph Wood's story yesterday, crediting him as Arkansas' first black county judge. But it turns out that for two weeks in the early 1990s, Mable Henry in Clark County holds that title, as she was appointed the position by the quorum court for just a few weeks.
ARKANSAS STATE
nwahomepage.com

Visit Rogers CEO talks city's upcoming events

From art, live music, empowerment summits, Bikes, Blues and BBQ and more, the City of Rogers is providing ways to kick off the fall season in Northwest Arkansas. J.R. Shaw is the executive director for Visit Rogers and he joined Good Day NWA to talk about what the city has coming up.
ROGERS, AR
kuaf.com

Understanding Human Trafficking in Northwest Arkansas

After a high profile human trafficking bust by a joint taskforce with the FBI and Arkansas law enforcement, last month, we turned to University of Arkansas law professor Annie Smith, to better understand the facts and myths around human trafficking in the region. Smith runs the university's legal clinic on human trafficking.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR

