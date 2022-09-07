Bentonville, AR...The City of Bentonville will test the city’s storm warning sirens Friday, September 9, 2022, at 1:00 PM, with weather permitting. During the test, or an actual emergency, the sirens will sound twice. The first sound will be a steady blast for 3 minutes. This activation of the storm warning system means that an imminently dangerous storm is approaching the City. All citizens should take protective shelter at this time.

BENTONVILLE, AR ・ 2 DAYS AGO