bentonvillear.com
One Lane Flagging Operation – Featherston Road
Bentonville, AR….There will be a one-lane flagging operation in place on Featherston Road between SW 28th Street and SW Glen Road beginning Monday, September 12, 2022 through Friday, September 16, 2022 from 9:00 am to 1:00 pm each day. Said one-lane flagging operation is for utility construction. Weather or...
1 dead, 3 injured after boat crash at Beaver Lake
According to officials, one person is dead and three are injured. Three of the victims were transferred to Springdale hospitals. The deceased victim is identified as Joseph “Joe” Dale Seargeant. A fundraiser has been set up by his family members on Facebook. Helicopters were on the scene but...
Multi-vehicle crash backs up southbound traffic on I-49 in Fayetteville
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — A multi-vehicle crash with possible injuries stopped southbound traffic on Interstate 49 in Fayetteville Friday evening. According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT), the crash happened just before 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9, at Mile Marker 65, backing up traffic before the Garland Avenue exit.
KHBS
AR-DOT on time as construction season nears end
BELLA VISTA, Ark. — With each day that goes by, we get further from the joy of summer driving and closer to those cold winter days of ice and snow. And for construction crews, it now becomes a race against time to wrap up the season before the flurries fly.
KHBS
1 person dies after multiple boat crash on Beaver Lake
One person died after a multiple boat crash Friday night on Beaver Lake, according to Randy Zellers with the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission. Zellers said two boats were involved in the crash. He said the navigation lights were not working correctly on one of the boats, but said he...
Farmington becomes first municipality in Arkansas to use dumpster cleaning services
FARMINGTON, Ark. — The City of Farmington has partnered with Dumpster Detail to use dumpster cleaning services to promote a cleaner and more beautiful community. This makes Farmington the First Municipality in Arkansas to use dumpster cleaning services for its city dumpsters. Dumpster Detail is a Northwest Arkansas-based company...
bentonvillear.com
Storm Siren Test - September 9, 2022
Bentonville, AR...The City of Bentonville will test the city’s storm warning sirens Friday, September 9, 2022, at 1:00 PM, with weather permitting. During the test, or an actual emergency, the sirens will sound twice. The first sound will be a steady blast for 3 minutes. This activation of the storm warning system means that an imminently dangerous storm is approaching the City. All citizens should take protective shelter at this time.
Crawford County Sheriff searching for attempted armed robbery suspect
CRAWFORD COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — Crawford County deputies are on their way to Workman's Hilltop Travel Center on Hwy 282 in Alma off of the Rudy Exit for a report of a possible armed robbery, Friday, Sept. 9. According to Sheriff Jimmy Damante, a family from Texarkana, driving a...
uatrav.com
Fayetteville police investigating deadly shooting on College Avenue
Fayetteville police are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred at approximately 9:55 p.m. Tuesday at 1641 N. College Ave, according to the FPD Facebook page. An officer who was near the location responded immediately after hearing gunshots, and he found one victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim, who has been identified as 28-year-old Edwin Swan, was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.
nwahomepage.com
Antique Car Show returns to the Ozarks
Antique Auto Fest returns to Eureka Springs for the 51st time!. Watch as Terra Lewis and Devin Henderson (Eureka Springs Chamber of Commerce) join Good Day NWA to help us rev our engines in preparation for the auto show!
Spearfisherman Lands Possible World-Record Paddlefish in Arkansas Lake
Berryville, Arkansas resident Chris Cantrell managed to spear a huge paddlefish while diving in Northwest Arkansas’ Beaver Lake over Labor Day weekend. The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission claims the 90-pound specimen could be a potential world record holder. Cantrell, along with his friend Andy Jeffries and brother-in-law Kalvin...
fayettevilleflyer.com
Fayetteville removes boating and fishing fees at Lake Sequoyah
Boating and fishing at Lake Sequoyah will soon be free. City Council members on Tuesday voted 8-0 to approve an ordinance to permanently remove all boating and fishing permit fees at the southeast Fayetteville lake. The move was also supported by the city’s Parks and Recreation Advisory Board at its Aug. 1 meeting.
kuaf.com
Arkansas' ACTUAL First Black County Judge
We shared part of Washington County Judge Joseph Wood's story yesterday, crediting him as Arkansas' first black county judge. But it turns out that for two weeks in the early 1990s, Mable Henry in Clark County holds that title, as she was appointed the position by the quorum court for just a few weeks.
nwahomepage.com
Visit Rogers CEO talks city’s upcoming events
From art, live music, empowerment summits, Bikes, Blues and BBQ and more, the City of Rogers is providing ways to kick off the fall season in Northwest Arkansas. J.R. Shaw is the executive director for Visit Rogers and he joined Good Day NWA to talk about what the city has coming up.
Judge approves $1 settlement in Huntsville abuse case
Judge Timothy L. Brooks in the Western District of Arkansas Federal Court approved a settlement amount of $1 in a case involving alleged sexual assault and harassment at a Madison County school.
KHBS
FRIDAY FRENZY: Farmington at Rogers
ROGERS, Ark. — The Rogers Mounties take on the Farmington Cardinals at home. Both teams were undefeated this season going into the matchup.
Walmart issues $5 billion in new debt ahead of expected Federal Reserve interest rate hike
BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Walmart seeks to raise $5 billion in operating capital through four separate bond issues ahead of expected Federal Reserve interest rate hike. Also, the Bentonville-based retailer announced Wednesday (Sept. 7) a partnership with UnitedHealth Group. A filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission showed the...
kuaf.com
Understanding Human Trafficking in Northwest Arkansas
After a high profile human trafficking bust by a joint taskforce with the FBI and Arkansas law enforcement, last month, we turned to University of Arkansas law professor Annie Smith, to better understand the facts and myths around human trafficking in the region. Smith runs the university's legal clinic on human trafficking.
UA makes adjustments for Razorback games
The University of Arkansas has made slight traffic and gate entry adjustments ahead of Saturday's Razorback football game against South Carolina.
Why Some Hog Fans Having to Hold Nose This Weekend
Even thought they play Alabama, Razorback fans won't pull for Texas.
