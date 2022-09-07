ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

In The Zone with Kyle Malzhan: AJ Dillon shares his sports card hobby

By Kyle Malzhan
 4 days ago

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – There are not many Packers players that have ingrained themselves in the community more than AJ Dillon.

Throughout his love for Door County and interacting with fans, Dillon is largely involved in the sports trading card hobby.

Locker Room: Kick off to 2022 season, preparing for MN

Dillon collected cards growing up and after growing out of the hobby, he fell in love with it again throughout the coronavirus pandemic. Whether it’s collecting his teammates’ cards or his 1-of-1’s, only one card made every in the world, it’s brought Dillon not only enjoyment but closer together to fans throughout the world.

Hear from Dillon about his passion for the sports trading card hobby and much more in this week’s ‘In The Zone with Kyle Malzhan’.

