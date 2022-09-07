In The Zone with Kyle Malzhan: AJ Dillon shares his sports card hobby

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – There are not many Packers players that have ingrained themselves in the community more than AJ Dillon.

Throughout his love for Door County and interacting with fans, Dillon is largely involved in the sports trading card hobby.

Dillon collected cards growing up and after growing out of the hobby, he fell in love with it again throughout the coronavirus pandemic. Whether it’s collecting his teammates’ cards or his 1-of-1’s, only one card made every in the world, it’s brought Dillon not only enjoyment but closer together to fans throughout the world.

Hear from Dillon about his passion for the sports trading card hobby and much more in this week’s ‘In The Zone with Kyle Malzhan’.

