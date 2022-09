SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – In its first game outshooting an opponent this year, and holding more than 60 percent of its possession in the attacking half, Fresno State was unable to capitalize on its chances on Thursday night at UCSB, falling 2-1 at Harder Stadium. The Bulldogs put seven shots on target, with three more going just wide of the posts.

FRESNO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO