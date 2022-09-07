ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Provo, UT

espn700sports.com

Kevin Reynolds on Duke-BYU volleyball incident, Baylor @ BYU + more

Trib beat writer Kevin Reynolds joins The Drive to discuss BYU’s matchup with No. 9 Baylor, a week 1 drubbing of USF, Nacua/Romney OUT(?), the latest on BYU-Duke WVB incident + more. Download ESPN 700's App. Author. Porter Larsen is in his fifth year with ESPN700, covering the Utah...
PROVO, UT
hubcityradio.com

USD MBB Adds Game Against BYU

VERMILLION, SD (GoYotes.com) – The South Dakota men’s basketball program has added another marquee game to its 2022-23 schedule with a matchup against the BYU Cougars. This game will take place on December 3 in Salt Lake City at Vivint Arena, home to the NBA’s Utah Jazz.
PROVO, UT
247Sports

BYU Opponent Whip-Around: Pirates could surprise, Boise makes a change

SOUTH FLORIDA BULLS (0-1) Last Week: Loss vs BYU (50-21) Status: After making quick work of the Bulls on opening weekend, we all keep our fingers crossed that they can bounce back and make a respectable showing for the rest of the season. They get an easy rebound game against Howard but then follow that up against the Florida Gators, who if you ask anyone in Salt Lake City, are now the favorites to win the SEC and probably the national title. With a win and loss likely penciled in for the next two weeks, we’ll have to look to the Bulls showdown with Louisville on 9/24.
PROVO, UT
lineups.com

Baylor vs. BYU Odds, Picks, and Predictions (9/10/22)

After an eventful week one of college football, week two offers some notable games to keep your eye on when placing your bets this Saturday. One in particular is the ranked matchup of the No. 9 Baylor Bears heading to Utah to face the No. 21 BYU Cougars. This will be a big first test for both teams after picking up big wins against lesser talents in week one. Making a statement in week two could be a precursor to a competitive or disappointing 2022 campaign. These two will also be playing a rematch from a game last season where the Bears were victorious 38-24 at home. Now with this game being played in Provo, the stakes could be a little different. Let’s dive into this game’s picks and predictions.
WACO, TX
Pyramid

Standing together: BYU, Baylor forming bonds in faith and football

Former Michigan radio sportscaster Bob Ufer is credited with uttering the phrase, “Football is a religion and Saturday is the holy day of obligation.”. It plays out in stadiums around the country every fall, the worship of fans and the devotion of the players and coaches weaves a tapestry of accomplishment, failure, elation, disappointment and triumph for millions of college football fans.
PROVO, UT
kslsports.com

Joe Ingles Drops Price On Salt Lake City Home

SALT LAKE CITY – Former Utah Jazz guard Joe Ingles has dropped the price of his Salt Lake City home after nearly a month on the market. Ingles originally listed the home located at 2828 E. Kennedy Drive near Emigration Canyon for $3.5 million in mid-August. After three weeks without a sale, the price has dipped to $3.2 million.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
bestcolleges.com

BYU’s Black Menaces Will Protest Discrimination Against LGBTQ+ Students

The Black Menaces rose to fame on TikTok after exposing racist, homophobic, and sexist views at BYU. A national walkout is planned for Oct. 11 to demand additional access, support, and enforcement of Title IX. President Joe Biden last June released proposed rule changes to Title IX that would formally...
PROVO, UT
utahstories.com

5 Utah Burgers You Must Try

Utah has a passion for burgers, and if you’re craving one, there is no shortage of burger joints to choose from. Whether you’re in Salt Lake City, or a tiny Southern Utah town, no matter what type of burger you prefer, you’ll find one you should try on this list:
UTAH STATE
Pyramid

Group labels BYU one of the worst campuses for LGBTQ+ youth

Brigham Young University has been named one of the “Absolute Worst, Most Unsafe Campuses for LGBTQ+ Youth” nationwide by an LGBT+ nonprofit organization. Campus Pride, a North Carolina-based organization dedicated to creating a safer environment for LGBTQ+ college students, released its 2022 Worst List on Thursday which featured BYU alongside 192 other college campuses. Campus Pride has updated this list annually since 2015, and 13 campuses were added to the Worst List in 2022.
PROVO, UT
ABC4

5 Utah cities make the ‘Top 100 Best Places to Live in the U.S.’

UTAH (ABC4) – Recently, Livability, otherwise known as “the go-to resource for anyone looking to discover the best places to live, work, and visit,” released its annual data-driven list of the “Top 100 Best Places to Live in America.” Of the vast number of cities in the U.S., over 19,000 to be specific, five of […]
UTAH STATE
Pyramid

Pyramid

The Pyramid is a weekly newspaper located in Mt. Pleasant, Utah. We serve the area of Sanpete County and are owned by Ogden Newspapers.

 https://www.heraldextra.com/sanpete-county/

