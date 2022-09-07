After an eventful week one of college football, week two offers some notable games to keep your eye on when placing your bets this Saturday. One in particular is the ranked matchup of the No. 9 Baylor Bears heading to Utah to face the No. 21 BYU Cougars. This will be a big first test for both teams after picking up big wins against lesser talents in week one. Making a statement in week two could be a precursor to a competitive or disappointing 2022 campaign. These two will also be playing a rematch from a game last season where the Bears were victorious 38-24 at home. Now with this game being played in Provo, the stakes could be a little different. Let’s dive into this game’s picks and predictions.

