Let’s Talk Pella – Pella Preservation Trust
Executive Director of the Pella Historic Trust — soon to be the Pella Preservation Trust, Jennifer Van Kooten, and Board Members Ann Summitt, Shawn Thomas, and Bruce Boertje discuss the organization’s name change in part two of a two part interview. Podcast: Play in new window | Download.
Let’s Talk Knoxville: Heather Ussery
Our guest on Let’s Talk Knoxville today is Knoxville City Manager Heather Ussery as we discuss the city council meeting. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Knoxville Podcast.
Cancer Relay Event Set for Next Week
The Knoxville Cancer Relay team is eager to launch its Sept. 15-16 event to raise money to fight cancer. The ninth annual event begins at 7 p.m. Sept. 15 at Ken Locke Stadium and culminates 24 hours later as the team delivers the ball for Knoxville High’s home football game vs. Fairfield.
Welcome to Medicare Seminar Returns September 27th in Pella
Crossroads of Pella is bringing back its Welcome to Medicare Seminar this month. Director of Crossroads Jim Hibma says the event will take place on Tuesday, September 27th at 5:30pm in the Pella Community Center Auditorium (2nd floor). All presenters are trained by the State of Iowa Insurance Division and work as Senior Health Insurance Information Program Counselors. The seminar will cover Medicare Parts A&B, Prescription Drug Benefits, Medicare Advantage Plans, Medicare Supplement Insurance, and how to identify fraud, errors, and abuse in the system. Anyone who could benefit from this information should call Crossroads at 628-1212 to sign up by Tuesday, September 20th.
RVTV Hosts Event on Downtown Indianola Square
RVTV was escorted into Indianola Friday morning by the Pride of Indianola Marching Band and other local businesses and organizations, kicking off a party on the square that included a concert, food trucks, games, all leading up to the Indianola vs Pella football game in the evening. The KNIA Big...
Divorce Care for Kids Sessions Start Sunday
Divorce Care for Kids (DC4K) is a 13-week program that uses games, crafts, videos, music, puppets, exercise, stories, and activities to help children learn to process the changes in family dynamics. DC4K is designed to give children the tools to develop healthier relationships within their own families and is designed for children ages 5 – 12 with nondenominational biblical teaching. The family structure change doesn’t have to be a recent event. The fall session in Pella begins on Sunday at 6 p.m. at Third Church in Pella and kids are welcome to join any week during a session as well as come back to repeat.
Indianola Parks and Rec Afternoon Adventures Speaker Series Discussing George Washington Carver
Indianola Parks and Rec is hosting the next installment of their Afternoon Adventures Speaker Series next week, featuring the story of George Washington Carver and his time in Iowa. Kathy Kester with Indianola Parks and Rec tells KNIA News Linda Griffith Smith will discuss Carver being born into slavery in Missouri, and eventually coming to Iowa in 1888 and spending time in Winterset, Indianola, and Ames, which played a pivotal role in his life and success. The event will be on Thursday, September 15th from 2-3pm in the Indianola Activity Center, with all invited.
Karon R. (Durham) Dykstra
Memorial Services for Karon R. (Durham) Dykstra, 79, of Pella, formerly of Knoxville, will be held on Monday, September 12th at 10:00am at the Liberty Evangelical Free Church in Pella. Visitation with the family present will be held on Sunday from 4:00-8:00pm at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Pella Community Bible Study or Liberty Evangelical Free Church. Van Dyk-Duven Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
RVTV Visiting Indianola Tomorrow
Indianola residents will compete to see which school has the best fans of Iowa and Iowa State tomorrow afternoon, as RVTV is visiting Indianola as part of the annual Cy-Hawk rivalry game tradition. The event begins at 3pm on the downtown Indianola square, and will include food trucks, and games, Trainwreck will be playing a free concert on the courthouse lawn, and the KNIA Big Red Radio will be broadcasting the Jeromy Dingeman Concrete Football Friday Night Radio Preview Show beginning at 4:30pm, in addition to the Indianola vs Pella football game beginning at 7pm. Attendees are encouraged to wear team gear for the Hawkeyes, Cyclones, Indians, or Storm. For more information, click below.
Indianola YMCA Hosting 9/11 Remembrance Day
The Indianola YMCA is hosting their annual 9/11 Remembrance Day tomorrow, in partnership with the Indianola Fire Department and other Warren County Firefighters. The event will include a presentation of the colors, the singing of the national anthem, and a moment of silence, and various activities throughout the day. The event is a way to honor first responders and their sacrifices made not only on 9/11 but every day. The 9/11 Remembrance Day is on September 11th from 12-2pm at the Indianola YMCA.
RVTV Stop in Indianola Today
RVTV makes their stop in Indianola today, part of the annual tradition around central Iowa for the Cy-Hawk football game. The RVTV crew will be escorted onto the downtown Indianola square by the Pride of Indianola Marching Band at 11:30am, and the event will begin at 3pm. Food trucks, games, a free concert, and the KNIA Big Red Radio will all be on the square playing the Jeromy Dingeman Concrete Football Friday Night Radio Preview Show beginning at 4:30pm. Attendees are encouraged to wear team gear for the Hawkeyes, Cyclones, Indians, or Storm. For a full schedule of events, click below.
Marion County Humane Society Vendor Show is Saturday
The Marion County Humane Society will have its semi – annual vendor show and BBQ tomorrow. The event will run from 10 a.m. -2 p.m., on the Humane Society grounds, 1701 E Pleasant in Knoxville. There will be no admission. Rhonda Douglas one of the board members for the...
Historic Pella Trust to Become Pella Preservation Trust
A local organization dedicated to historic preservation of buildings is undergoing a name change soon. Historic Pella Trust will soon be known as Pella Preservation Trust, according to Board President Ann Summitt and Treasurer Bruce Boertje, with the goal of maintaining the organization’s mission while also avoiding confusion with Pella Historical Society, who have similar, but different goals and functions.
State Auditor Rob Sand Visiting Indianola Tomorrow
Iowa State Auditor Rob Sand is visiting Indianola tomorrow as part of his statewide tour, hosting a town hall to discuss current issues. Sand, who visited Marion County in August, will discuss state issues, priorities for the Auditor’s Office, and the PIE (Public Innovations and Efficiencies) Program among others.
Stanley Ribbon Cutting Set
The Knoxville Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors will hold a ribbon cutting for Stanley’s Service Friday, September 23 at 4 p.m. The business is located at 615 East Main Street in Knoxville. Stanley’s Service, formerly known as Thompson’s Service, is a full-service gas station. Stanley’s Service recently came under new...
How to avoid an animal-welfare inspection in Iowa: Don’t answer the door
On Nov. 21, 2019, a state inspector named Wayne Grier visited an Ottumwa cat breeding operation called CelesTrail Cats to conduct a legally mandated annual inspection and to check on the welfare of the animals there. Grier couldn’t gain entry to the building and left. “Not available,” he wrote in his inspection report after driving […] The post How to avoid an animal-welfare inspection in Iowa: Don’t answer the door appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Radio Sports Page Spotlight Athletes – Pella Cross Country – September 7th, 2022
Pella Cross Country runners Ragean Snieder and Nathan Vander Waal have been ranked since the preseason and are among the top runners in Class 3A after the first two weeks of the season. The duo join us after their home invitational and discuss the promise this season holds. Podcast: Play...
Knoxville Hires for Police Department and City Hall
The Knoxville City Council approved the hiring of a full-time Records Clerk for the Police Department and a Deputy Clerk for City Hall. Knoxville City Manager Heather Ussery tells KNIA/KRLS News about the hire, “Staff presented to council the need for additional staff in City Hall as well as the Police Department. Seeking from other communities, information the same population as Knoxville, as far as administrative coverage, we have discovered Knoxville is lacking in that.”
Indianola Football Defeats Pella After Wild First Half
The #9 in 4A Indianola football team improved to 3-0 on the season with a 33-19 win over Pella as heard live on 94.3 KNIA and 92.1 KRLS, after a wild back and forth first half settled into a low-scoring second half. The Indians got things going first, finding the...
RVTV fun in Monroe
MONROE, IOWA — Ed, Keith, John and Mark rolled into Monroe on Tuesday morning and were greeted by a crowd of hundreds. They stuck around through the night, too. Here’s more of the fun from Monroe.
