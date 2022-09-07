Final Analysis of GRIFFIN Study Presented for Daratumumab-Based Investigational Quadruplet Regimen in Newly Diagnosed, Transplant-Eligible Patients With Multiple Myeloma

A new mechanism has been identified through which very small pollutant particles in the air may trigger lung cancer in people who have never smoked, paving the way to new prevention approaches and the development of novel therapies, according to late-breaking data reported by Charles Swanton, MBBS, PhD, and colleagues at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress 2022 (Abstract LBA1). The particles, which are typically found in vehicle exhaust and smoke from fossil fuels, are associated with non–small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) risk, accounting for over 250,000 lung cancer deaths globally per year, according to data published by Liu et al in Frontiers in Medicine and by Turner et al in CA: A Cancer Journal for Clinicians.

