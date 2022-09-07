Final Analysis of GRIFFIN Study Presented for Daratumumab-Based Investigational Quadruplet Regimen in Newly Diagnosed, Transplant-Eligible Patients With Multiple Myeloma

Read full article on original website
Related
ascopost.com
COSMIC-313: Cabozantinib, Nivolumab, and Ipilimumab in Previously Untreated Patients With Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma
A targeted kinase inhibitor added to a two-drug immunotherapy combination slowed the progression of advanced kidney cancer in previously untreated patients, according to research led by Toni K. Choueiri, MD. Dr. Choueiri, who is the Director of the Lank Center for Genitourinary Cancer at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, will present results of the ongoing COSMIC-313 pivotal phase III clinical trial on Sunday, September 12, during the European Society of Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress 2022 (Abstract LBA8).
ascopost.com
M14TIL: Tumor-Infiltrating Lymphocytes for Patients With Advanced Melanoma
A novel treatment strategy with personalized cell therapy significantly improved progression-free survival compared to standard immunotherapy in patients with advanced melanoma, according to results from the phase III M14TIL trial reported by John Haanen, MD, PhD, and colleagues at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress 2022 (Abstract LBA3).
ascopost.com
PROSPER RCC: Neoadjuvant Nivolumab Prior to Nephrectomy Followed by Additional Nivolumab in Patients With Renal Cell Carcinoma
The ECOG-ACRIN Cancer Research Group presented data from PROSPER RCC (EA8143), the first randomized phase III trial of neoadjuvant immunotherapy in patients with kidney cancer, at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress 2022 (Abstract LBA67). Patients with high-risk renal cell carcinoma (RCC) were randomly assigned in an open-label design to undergo surgery alone, or an approach of priming the immune system with nivolumab prior to full or partial removal of the kidney followed by additional nivolumab—an approach strongly supported by patient advocates. At a planned interim analysis, the trial showed no difference in recurrence-free survival between arms in a population of patients that included both clear cell and non–clear cell disease subtypes; as such, the study was stopped early.
ascopost.com
Companion Diagnostic to Identify Patients With Endometrial Cancer Eligible for Pembrolizumab Therapy Approved by the FDA
On August 11, 2022, Roche announced the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval of a label expansion for the Ventana MMR RxDx Panel. The Ventana MMR RxDx Panel is the first immunohistochemistry companion diagnostic test to aid in identifying patients whose solid tumors are deficient in DNA mismatch repair (dMMR) and who may be eligible for therapy with the PD-1 inhibitor pembrolizumab.
RELATED PEOPLE
ascopost.com
Researchers Examine How Air Pollution May Drive Lung Cancer in Neversmokers
A new mechanism has been identified through which very small pollutant particles in the air may trigger lung cancer in people who have never smoked, paving the way to new prevention approaches and the development of novel therapies, according to late-breaking data reported by Charles Swanton, MBBS, PhD, and colleagues at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress 2022 (Abstract LBA1). The particles, which are typically found in vehicle exhaust and smoke from fossil fuels, are associated with non–small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) risk, accounting for over 250,000 lung cancer deaths globally per year, according to data published by Liu et al in Frontiers in Medicine and by Turner et al in CA: A Cancer Journal for Clinicians.
Comments / 0