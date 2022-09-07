Enteric glial cells favor accumulation of anti-inflammatory macrophages during the resolution of muscularis inflammation

Read full article on original website
The Weather Channel
Portuguese Man Finds Skeleton in His Backyard; Analysis Reveals It Belongs to the Largest Dinosaur Ever Found in Europe!
Imagine waking up one fine day, only to realise that one of the most gigantic creatures to have walked the Earth once resided where you currently live — and we do not mean this metaphorically!. In one such unprecedented turn of events, a man from Portugal’s Pombal, while carrying...
Nature.com
The effects of vitamin B12 supplementation on metabolic profile of patients with non-alcoholic fatty liver disease: a randomized controlled trial
The present study is the first effort to evaluate the effects of vitamin B12 supplementation on the serum level of liver enzymes, homocysteine, grade of hepatic steatosis, and metabolic profiles in patients with non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD). Forty patients with NAFLD were enrolled in a double-blind placebo-controlled trial to receive either one oral tablet of vitamin B12 (1000Â Âµg cyanocobalamin) or a placebo per day for 12Â weeks. We investigated serum levels of homocysteine, aminotransferases, fasting blood glucose (FBG), lipids, malondialdehyde (MDA), and homeostasis model assessment of insulin resistance (HOMA-IR). The grade of liver steatosis and fibrosis was measured by real-time 2-dimensional shear wave elastography. Vitamin B12 supplementation significantly decreased serum levels of homocysteine compared to placebo (medians:"‰âˆ’"‰2.1 vs."‰âˆ’"‰0.003Â Âµmol/l; P"‰="‰0.038). Although serum alanine transaminase (ALT) in the vitamin B12 group decreased significantly, this change did not reach a significant level compared to the placebo group (medians:"‰âˆ’"‰7.0 vs. 0.0Â IU/l; P"‰>"‰0.05). Despite the significant within-group decrease in FBG, MDA, and liver steatosis in the vitamin B12 group, between-group comparisons did not reveal any significant difference. Vitamin B12 supplementation might decrease serum levels of homocysteine in patients with NAFLD. The fasting blood glucose and serum levels of MDA were significantly improved in the trial group who received vitamin B12. However, these changes did not reach a significant level compared to the placebo group. In this respect, further studies with larger sample sizes, different doses, and types of vitamin B12 will reveal additional evidence.
MedicalXpress
High folic acid supplementation associated with higher rates of COVID-19 infections and mortality
People in the United Kingdom with folic acid prescriptions were 1.5 times more likely to get COVID-19. They were also 2.6 times more likely to die from COVID-19 compared to the control group. Those are the findings of a new study from UC Davis Health and the University of Alabama at Birmingham.
Nature.com
Long-term memory CD8 T cells specific for SARS-CoV-2 in individuals who received the BNT162b2 mRNA vaccine
Long-term memory T cells have not been well analyzed in individuals vaccinated with a COVID-19 vaccine although analysis of these T cells is necessary to evaluate vaccine efficacy. Here, investigate HLA-A*24:02-restricted CD8+ T cells specific for SARS-CoV-2-derived spike (S) epitopes in individuals immunized with the BNT162b2 mRNA vaccine. T cells specific for the S-QI9 and S-NF9 immunodominant epitopes have higher ability to recognize epitopes than other epitope-specific T cell populations. This higher recognition of S-QI9-specific T cells is due to the high stability of the S-QI9 peptide for HLA-A*24:02, whereas that of S-NF9-specific T cells results from the high affinity of T cell receptor. T cells specific for S-QI9 and S-NF9 are detectable >30 weeks after the second vaccination, indicating that the vaccine induces long-term memory T cells specific for these epitopes. Because the S-QI9 epitope is highly conserved among SARS-CoV-2 variants, S-QI9-specific T cells may help prevent infection with SARS-CoV-2 variants.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Nature.com
Time to CT scan for patients with acute severe neurological symptoms: a quality assurance study
Emergent brain computed tomography (CT) scan allows for identification of patients presenting with acute severe neurological symptoms in whom medical and surgical interventions may be lifesaving. The aim of this study was to evaluate if time to CT from arrival at the emergency department exceeded 30Â min in patients admitted with acute severe neurological symptoms. This was a retrospective register-based quality assurance study. We identified patients admitted to the emergency department with acute severe neurological symptoms between April 1st, 2016 and September 30th, 2020. Data were retrieved from the registry of acute medical team activations. We considered that time to CT from arrival at the emergency department should not exceed 30Â min in more than 10% of patients. A total of 559 patients were included. Median time from arrival at the emergency department until CT scan was 24Â min (IQR 16"“35) in children (<"‰18Â years), 10Â min (IQR 7"“17) for adults (18"“59Â years), and 11Â min (IQR 7"“16) for elders (>"‰60Â years). This time interval exceeded 30Â min for 8.2% (95% CI 6.1"“10.9) of all included patients, 35.3% of children, 5.9% of adults, and 8.6% of elders. No children died within 30Â days. The 30-day mortality was 21.3% (95% CI 16.4"“27) in adults, and 43.9% (95% CI 38.2"“49.8) in elders. Time from arrival at our emergency department until brain CT scan exceeded 30Â min in 8.2% of all included patients but exceeded the defined quality aim in children and could be improved.
BBC
Parkinson’s test: Woman who smelled disease on husband helps scientists
A Scottish woman who found she could detect Parkinson's through smell has inspired scientists to develop a swab test that could be used to diagnose it. Researchers in Manchester have created a new method which they say can detect the disease in three minutes. Further study will be required to...
Stone Age humans had unexpectedly advanced medical knowledge, new discovery suggests
Human remains unearthed from a cave in Borneo belonged to a young man or woman whose foot and leg was carefully removed just above the ankle by a skilled prehistoric surgeon. The discovery upends our understanding of Stone Age medicine.
Nature.com
ADHD and its neurocognitive substrates: A two sample Mendelian randomization study
Attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is associated with a wide array of neural and cognitive features, and other psychiatric disorders, identified mainly through cross-sectional associations studies. However, it is unclear if the disorder is causally associated with these neurocognitive features. Here, we applied a two-sample bidirectional Mendelian randomization (MR) study to summary GWAS data to explore the presence and direction of a causal effect between ADHD and a range of neurocognitive features and other psychiatric disorders. The inverse variance weighted method was used in the main analysis, and two MR methods (MR-Egger, weighted median) were used for robustness checks. We found that genetic risk for ADHD was causally associated with a decreased area of lateral orbitofrontal cortex. Conversely, we found that brain volume and some features of intrinsic functional connectivity had causal effects on ADHD risk. Bidirectional causal links were found between ADHD and adult general intelligence, as well as depression and autistic spectrum disorders. Such work highlights the important ties between ADHD and general cognitive ability, and suggest some neural features, previously merely associated with the disorder, may play a causal role in its pathogenesis.
Nature.com
Acute sleep loss increases CNS health biomarkers and compromises the ability to stay awake in a sex-and weight-specific manner
Night shift work impairs vigilance performance, reduces the ability to stay awake, and compromises brain health. To investigate if the magnitude of these adverse night shift work effects differs between sexes and weight groups, 47 men and women with either normal weight or obesity participated in one night of sleep and one night of total sleep loss. During the night of sleep loss, participants' subjective sleepiness, vigilance performance, and ability to stay awake during 2-min quiet wake with eyes closed were repeatedly assessed. In addition, blood was collected in the morning after sleep loss and sleep to measure central nervous system (CNS) health biomarkers. Our analysis showed that women were sleepier during the night of sleep loss (P"‰<"‰0.05) and spent more time in microsleep during quiet wake testing (P"‰<"‰0.05). Finally, higher blood levels of neurofilament light chain, a biomarker of axonal damage, were found among women in the morning after sleep loss (P"‰<"‰0.002). Compared with normal-weight subjects, those with obesity were more prone to fall asleep during quiet wake (P"‰<"‰0.05) and exhibited higher blood levels of the CNS health biomarker pTau181 following sleep loss (P"‰="‰0.001). Finally, no differences in vigilance performance were noted between the sex and weight groups. Our findings suggest that the ability to stay awake during and the CNS health biomarker response to night shift work may differ between sexes and weight groups. Follow-up studies must confirm our findings under more long-term night shift work conditions.
Nature.com
Regional variation in the incidence of pseudo-exfoliation in the Andhra Pradesh Eye Disease Study (APEDS)
To report the 15-year incidence rate of pseudo-exfoliation (PXF),Â PXF glaucoma and regional variation among rural participants in the Andhra Pradesh Eye Disease Study (APEDS) III. Methods. This population-based longitudinal study was carried out at three rural study sites. Individuals of all ages who participated at baseline with aÂ...
Nature.com
Phage therapy suppresses gut inflammation in IBD
Cell https://doi.org/10.1016/j.cell.2022.07.003 (2022) Your institute does not have access to this article. Get immediate online access to the entire Nature family of 50+ journals. $29.99. monthly. Subscribe to Journal. Get full journal access for 1 year. $99.00. only $8.25 per issue. All prices are NET prices. VAT will be added...
Nature.com
Macrophages as tools and targets in cancer therapy
Tumour-associated macrophages are an essential component of the tumour microenvironment and have a role in the orchestration of angiogenesis, extracellular matrix remodelling, cancer cell proliferation, metastasis and immunosuppression, as well as in resistance to chemotherapeutic agents and checkpoint blockade immunotherapy. Conversely, when appropriately activated, macrophages can mediate phagocytosis of cancer cells and cytotoxic tumour killing, and engage in effective bidirectional interactions with components of the innate and adaptive immune system. Therefore, they have emerged as therapeutic targets in cancer therapy. Macrophage-targeting strategies include inhibitors of cytokines and chemokines involved in the recruitment and polarization of tumour-promoting myeloid cells as well as activators of their antitumorigenic and immunostimulating functions. Early clinical trials suggest that targeting negative regulators (checkpoints) of myeloid cell function indeed has antitumor potential. Finally, given the continuous recruitment of myelomonocytic cells into tumour tissues, macrophages are candidates for cell therapy with the development of chimeric antigen receptor effector cells. Macrophage-centred therapeutic strategies have the potential to complement, and synergize with, currently available tools in the oncology armamentarium.
Nuclear fusion reactor in Korea reaches 100 million degrees Celsius
A nuclear fusion reactor developed by researchers at the Seoul National University (SNU) in South Korea reached temperatures in excess of 100 million degrees Celsius, taking us a step closer to nuclear fusion energy, New Scientist reported. Nuclear fusion is a promising method of power generation since massive amounts of...
Nature.com
Tumor-derived exosomes deliver the tumor suppressor miR-3591-3p to induce M2 macrophage polarization and promote glioma progression
Exosomes can selectively secrete harmful metabolic substances from cells to maintain cellular homeostasis, and complex crosstalk occurs between exosomes and tumor-associated macrophages (TAMs) in the glioma immune microenvironment. However, the precise mechanisms by which these exosome-encapsulated cargos create an immunosuppressive microenvironment remain unclear. Herein, we investigated the effect of glioma-derived exosomes (GDEs) on macrophage polarization and glioma progression. We performed sequencing analysis of cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) and tumor tissues from glioma patients to identify functional microRNAs (miRNAs). High levels of miR-3591-3p were found in CSF and GDEs but not in normal brain tissue or glial cells. Functionally, GDEs and miR-3591-3p significantly induced M2 macrophage polarization and increased the secretion of IL10 and TGFÎ²1, which in turn promoted glioma invasion and migration. Moreover, miR-3591-3p overexpression in glioma cell lines resulted in G2/M arrest and markedly increased apoptosis. Mechanistically, miR-3591-3p can directly target CBLB and MAPK1 in macrophages and glioma cells, respectively, and further activate the JAK2/PI3K/AKT/mTOR, JAK2/STAT3, and MAPK signaling pathways. In vivo experiments confirmed that macrophages lentivirally transduced with miR-3591-3p can significantly promote glioma progression. Thus, our study demonstrates that tumor-suppressive miR-3591-3p in glioma cells can be secreted via exosomes and target TAMs to induce the formation of an immunosuppressive microenvironment. Collectively, these findings provide new insights into the role of glioma exosomal miRNAs in mediating the establishment of an immunosuppressive tumor microenvironment and show that miR-3591-3p may be a valuable biomarker and that blocking the encapsulation of miR-3591-3p into exosomes may become a novel immunotherapeutic strategy for glioma.
MedicalXpress
Cellular 'waste product' rejuvenates cancer-fighting immune cells
A new study by UT Southwestern's Simmons Cancer Center scientists suggests that lactate, a metabolic byproduct produced by cells during strenuous exercise, can rejuvenate immune cells that fight cancer. The finding, published in Nature Communications, could eventually be used to develop new strategies to augment the anti-tumor effect of cancer immunotherapies, the study authors said.
MedPage Today
Blood Type Tied to Early-Onset Stroke Risk
Two variants in ABO, a known stroke locus, were linked with early-onset ischemic stroke risk, a meta-analysis of genome-wide association studies (GWAS) showed. The variants tagged blood type subgroups O1 and A1, and effect sizes were significantly larger in early-onset (under age 60) than late-onset stroke, reported Braxton Mitchell, PhD, MPH, of University of Maryland School of Medicine in Baltimore, and co-authors in Neurology.
Nature.com
Blood-stained tears-a red flag for malignancy?
Blood-stained tears can indicate occult malignancy of the lacrimal drainage apparatus. This study reviews data on patients presenting with blood in their tears and the underlying cause for this rare symptom. Methods. Patients presenting with blood in their tears, identified over a 20-year period, were retrospectively collected from a single...
Nature.com
SARS-CoV-2 vaccination induces mucosal antibody responses in previously infected individuals
Immune responses at the respiratory mucosal interface are critical to prevent respiratory infections but it is unclear to what extent antigen specific mucosal secretory IgA (SIgA) antibodies are induced by mRNA vaccination in humans. Here we analyze paired serum and saliva samples from patients with and without prior coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) at multiple time points pre and post severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) mRNA vaccination. Our results suggest mucosal SIgA responses induced by mRNA vaccination are impacted by pre-existing immunity. Indeed, vaccination induced a minimal mucosal SIgA response in individuals without pre-exposure to SARS-CoV-2 while SIgA induction after vaccination was more efficient in patients with a history of COVID-19.
Nature.com
Maternal diabetes and childhood cancer risks in offspring: two population-based studies
The effect of maternal diabetes on childhood cancer has not been widely studied. We examined this in two population-based studies in Denmark (N"‰="‰6420 cancer cases, 160,484 controls) and Taiwan (N"‰="‰2160 cancer cases, 2,076,877 non-cases) using logistic regression and Cox proportional hazard regression adjusted for birth year, child's sex, maternal age and birth order.
Nature.com
For the sake of longevity: eating less and eating at the right time
Signal Transduction and Targeted Therapy volumeÂ 7, ArticleÂ number:Â 314 (2022) Cite this article. In a recent issue of Science, Acosta-Rodriguez et al. defined a feeding paradigm to maximize the effects of caloric restriction (CR) on lifespans. Aligning feeding with the circadian rhythm and imposing >12-hour fasting daily on caloric-restricted animals can optimally extend lifespans.
