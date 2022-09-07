Marjorie Hoeve, age 92 of Zeeland, was welcomed into Heaven by her Lord and Savior on September 5, 2022, where she was reunited with her husband Harvey. She will be lovingly cherished and remembered by her son, Scott (Deb) Hoeve their children Nick (Jacquelyn) Hoeve and Casey Hoeve, two great-grandchildren, Emma and Zach; son, Dan (Bev) Hoeve, and their children Aaron Hoeve, Anna (Cody) Lenters.

ZEELAND, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO