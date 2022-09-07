ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallmadge, OH

Comments / 1

Related
kentwired.com

Students protest anti-LGBTQ+ preachers on campus

A group of students gathered on campus Thursday afternoon to protest a pair of preachers that were spreading anti-LGBTQ+ messages outside the K on Risman Plaza. The protest group waved signs of positive affirmations and acceptance to negate the preachers’ messages of anti-homosexuality and claims that everyone walking by them was going to hell.
KENT, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Society
City
Tallmadge, OH
WFMJ.com

New storybook trail opens in Lake Milton

A new storybook trail has opened at Lake Milton State Park thanks to a partnership between the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) and Dolly Parton's Imagination Library of Ohio. Storybook trails create a new opportunity for children and families to promote childhood literacy, develop a love of nature and...
LAKE MILTON, OH
WFMJ.com

KNOW BEFORE YOU GO: Columbiana Street Fair

Main Street in Columbiana will soon transform into a fairground again for the 135th Columbiana Street Fair starting Thursday, September 8. Folks can enjoy rides, fair food, a parade, and more throughout the weekend. The fair will run from 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. on Thursday, 5:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. on Friday, and noon to 11:00 p.m. on Saturday.
WKYC

1 shot in Cuyahoga Falls after shooting on Hardman Drive

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio — The Cuyahoga Falls Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place on Thursday night. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. At around 10:53 p.m., Cuyahoga Falls police officers found a...
CUYAHOGA FALLS, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Police: Threats to bring AK-47 to Kent elementary

Kent schools were locked down Friday afternoon after an unknown caller threatened to bring an AK-47 to the elementary school. An unknown male called Walls Elementary School at about 2 p.m., according to a news release from the Kent Police Department, prompting "precautionary safety measures" at Walls and two other schools.
KENT, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#9 11#The Circle#Localevent
Cleveland News - Fox 8

It’s time to focus on your grass – AJ has suggestions

AVON, Ohio (WJW) — September is the time of year when we need to turn out attention to our lawns and focus on all things grass related according to AJ Petitti. This means taking care of weeds, re-seeding and more and Fox 8’s Wayne Dawson gets the rundown. AJ is the president of Petitti Garden Centers and is a regular contributor on Fox 8 News in the Morning.
AVON, OH
barbertonherald.com

Barberton wards to stay put

Barberton lost another 5.2% of its population between 2010 and 2020, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. The net result for Barberton City Council will be nil, though. Backed by about 100 pages of printed tables and charts, Council President Justin Greer introduced legislation at the Sept. 5 committee work session that will leave the city’s ward boundaries intact.
BARBERTON, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
wksu.org

5 Things to do in NEO: David Bowie on film, Oktoberfest and more

Visitors can take in late summer beauty at Mentor Marsh this weekend with two events. Starting at 8 a.m. on Saturday, a naturalist from the Cleveland Museum of Natural History will be on-hand to answer questions as people explore the marsh. On Sunday at 2 p.m., the museum hosts a hike at the marsh to search for goldenrod, the bright yellow flower which attracts numerous critters.
AKRON, OH
WKBN

Update: Missing Canton man found

Don Freddrick Davidson, 61, was reported missing Thursday morning after he walked away from his home on 14th Street NW in Canton and did not return. Davidson has dementia and law enforcement was worried for his safety.
CANTON, OH
Akron Leader Publications

West Side Neighborhood Watch

WEST AKRON: Officers responded Aug. 27 to a Noah Avenue home where shots were fired and found four holes in the siding and a bullet in the garage. A Harley-Davidson motorcycle was stolen from a Mull Avenue parking lot Aug. 27. A Madison Avenue woman reported Aug. 28 someone stole...
AKRON, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Burgers in the Akron Area

Are you in Akron and craving a delicious burger? If the answer is yes, you should visit these local establishments. Locals love the half-pound burgers at this family-owned establishment. Customer recommendations include the everything burger (topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles) and mushroom burger (which has sauteed mushrooms, onions, and melted swiss cheese). If you want something extra decadent, check out their ranchero burger, which is topped with bacon, onion rings, and a tangy BBQ sauce.
AKRON, OH
Akron Leader Publications

Human chain marks overdose deaths

DOWNTOWN AKRON — The Summit Recovery Hub, a new recovery community organization, partnered with Summit County Public Health, the Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health Services Board and the Summit County Opiate & Addiction Task Force to mark Overdose Awareness Day, Aug. 31, at the All-American (Y-Bridge) by forming a “human chain” to represent the 246 individuals who lost their lives to a drug overdose in 2021. The human chain, with one part shown above, spanned from the bridge at Summa St. Thomas Hospital to Downtown Akron, according to event organizers. Another group of them is pictured at right. right Also on that day, various agencies distributed Narcan at several sites. Sept. 1 kicked off Recovery Month, with other events planned. For details, visit www.summitrco.org.
AKRON, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy