Family wanted: Akron animal shelter offers adoption deal
For those looking for a new Fido or Sassy to add to their family, the Summit County Animal Control is offering the "Fall in Love With Your New Pet" event.
Grandparents get in free at CLE zoo — here’s when
Grandparents can get into the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo free this Sunday. On Grandparents Day, grandparents can bring their grandchild to the zoo between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11, and get free admission courtesy of MetroHealth.
kentwired.com
Students protest anti-LGBTQ+ preachers on campus
A group of students gathered on campus Thursday afternoon to protest a pair of preachers that were spreading anti-LGBTQ+ messages outside the K on Risman Plaza. The protest group waved signs of positive affirmations and acceptance to negate the preachers’ messages of anti-homosexuality and claims that everyone walking by them was going to hell.
As needs of shelters soar, Props 4 Paws is ready to deliver in Northeast Ohio: Ready Pet GO!
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio — Kent State Airport is home to the university's accredited and honored aviation program, which produces the next generation of pilots and aeronautical specialists. But with so many emphasis on the science of soaring, you might not realize how staying grounded makes this program unique, too.
WFMJ.com
New storybook trail opens in Lake Milton
A new storybook trail has opened at Lake Milton State Park thanks to a partnership between the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) and Dolly Parton's Imagination Library of Ohio. Storybook trails create a new opportunity for children and families to promote childhood literacy, develop a love of nature and...
WFMJ.com
KNOW BEFORE YOU GO: Columbiana Street Fair
Main Street in Columbiana will soon transform into a fairground again for the 135th Columbiana Street Fair starting Thursday, September 8. Folks can enjoy rides, fair food, a parade, and more throughout the weekend. The fair will run from 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. on Thursday, 5:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. on Friday, and noon to 11:00 p.m. on Saturday.
1 shot in Cuyahoga Falls after shooting on Hardman Drive
CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio — The Cuyahoga Falls Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place on Thursday night. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. At around 10:53 p.m., Cuyahoga Falls police officers found a...
Police: Threats to bring AK-47 to Kent elementary
Kent schools were locked down Friday afternoon after an unknown caller threatened to bring an AK-47 to the elementary school. An unknown male called Walls Elementary School at about 2 p.m., according to a news release from the Kent Police Department, prompting "precautionary safety measures" at Walls and two other schools.
3 Kent schools evacuated after man threatens to bring AK-47 rifle to Walls Elementary
KENT, Ohio — The Kent Police Department says a threat made against Walls Elementary School on Friday caused the evacuation of three buildings in the district. According to a release from police, at approximately 2:00 pm, a man called Walls Elementary School and threatened to bring an AK-47 rifle to the school.
Cleveland News - Fox 8
It’s time to focus on your grass – AJ has suggestions
AVON, Ohio (WJW) — September is the time of year when we need to turn out attention to our lawns and focus on all things grass related according to AJ Petitti. This means taking care of weeds, re-seeding and more and Fox 8’s Wayne Dawson gets the rundown. AJ is the president of Petitti Garden Centers and is a regular contributor on Fox 8 News in the Morning.
everydayakron.com
Summit Metro Parks Restores Cuyahoga River Area of Concern with Akron Community Involvement
Summit Metro Parks invited me to their Valley View Area River Celebration on September 8. In the handful of years since they acquired the former golf course, what was once a monoculture devoid of plant and animal diversity is now a stunning natural sight. Visit Cascade Valley Metro Park. Valley...
barbertonherald.com
Barberton wards to stay put
Barberton lost another 5.2% of its population between 2010 and 2020, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. The net result for Barberton City Council will be nil, though. Backed by about 100 pages of printed tables and charts, Council President Justin Greer introduced legislation at the Sept. 5 committee work session that will leave the city’s ward boundaries intact.
Northeast Ohio Is Home to Four of the Top-Rated Haunted Houses in America for 2022
Spooky season is almost upon us
Explosives training to be held at Ohio military base
Explosives will be used during training starting Friday through Saturday.
wksu.org
5 Things to do in NEO: David Bowie on film, Oktoberfest and more
Visitors can take in late summer beauty at Mentor Marsh this weekend with two events. Starting at 8 a.m. on Saturday, a naturalist from the Cleveland Museum of Natural History will be on-hand to answer questions as people explore the marsh. On Sunday at 2 p.m., the museum hosts a hike at the marsh to search for goldenrod, the bright yellow flower which attracts numerous critters.
1920 Cleveland Heights mansion asks $1.4M: House of the Week
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Designed by New York-based architect Linn Kinne in the early 20th century, the mansion at 3145 N. Park Blvd. has seen its share of history. The home was once owned by Case Western Reserve University, which used it as its president’s residence. “It has certainly...
Update: Missing Canton man found
Don Freddrick Davidson, 61, was reported missing Thursday morning after he walked away from his home on 14th Street NW in Canton and did not return. Davidson has dementia and law enforcement was worried for his safety.
Akron Leader Publications
West Side Neighborhood Watch
WEST AKRON: Officers responded Aug. 27 to a Noah Avenue home where shots were fired and found four holes in the siding and a bullet in the garage. A Harley-Davidson motorcycle was stolen from a Mull Avenue parking lot Aug. 27. A Madison Avenue woman reported Aug. 28 someone stole...
4 Places To Get Burgers in the Akron Area
Are you in Akron and craving a delicious burger? If the answer is yes, you should visit these local establishments. Locals love the half-pound burgers at this family-owned establishment. Customer recommendations include the everything burger (topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles) and mushroom burger (which has sauteed mushrooms, onions, and melted swiss cheese). If you want something extra decadent, check out their ranchero burger, which is topped with bacon, onion rings, and a tangy BBQ sauce.
Akron Leader Publications
Human chain marks overdose deaths
DOWNTOWN AKRON — The Summit Recovery Hub, a new recovery community organization, partnered with Summit County Public Health, the Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health Services Board and the Summit County Opiate & Addiction Task Force to mark Overdose Awareness Day, Aug. 31, at the All-American (Y-Bridge) by forming a “human chain” to represent the 246 individuals who lost their lives to a drug overdose in 2021. The human chain, with one part shown above, spanned from the bridge at Summa St. Thomas Hospital to Downtown Akron, according to event organizers. Another group of them is pictured at right. right Also on that day, various agencies distributed Narcan at several sites. Sept. 1 kicked off Recovery Month, with other events planned. For details, visit www.summitrco.org.
