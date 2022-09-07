Read full article on original website
Cape Gazette
Lutheran church donations support West Rehoboth students
Fro more than 10 years, Lutheran Church of Our Savior in Rehoboth Beach has provided assistance in preparing students from West Side New Beginnings, Rehoboth Beach, for another school year. Unloading donated supplies are West Side New Beginnings Executive Director Brenda Milbourne, left, and LCOS Social Ministry Chair Gail Dejmal.
Cape Gazette
Dawn Marie Selby, cherished her family
Dawn Marie Selby, 54, of Milton, passed away peacefully at home Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, after a brief battle with cancer. She was born Feb. 6, 1968, in Silver Spring, Md., daughter of Charles and Cathy (Hazel) Eastwood. Dawn was a graduate of Laurel High School Class of 1986. She...
Cape Gazette
Bethany Beach mourns the passing of another summer
The Bethany Beach boardwalk was packed the evening of Sept. 5 with more than 1,800 people. However, this is was not a funeral for a person. No, this was a funeral for the summer of 2022. The annual event, back after a one-year absence, is a whimsical way residents and...
Cape Gazette
Volunteer Delaware 50+ donates supplies to Love Inc.
The advisory council of Volunteer Delaware 50+ in Sussex County recently donated provisions to Love Inc. for its to-go meal programs. Love Inc. is a community partner of Volunteer Delaware 50+, which recruits volunteers to assist the program, and shares opportunities with the public regarding current needs and events. To...
Cape Gazette
Jane Ann Nouhra, devoted pharmacist
Jane Ann Nouhra, 54, of Lewes, passed away peacefully Monday, Sept. 5, 2022, surrounded by her family at her home following a year-long battle with cancer. She was born Jan. 8, 1968, in Clearfield, Pa., daughter of Duane and Sibbie (Baer) Rowles. Jane was a graduate of Clearfield High School...
Cape Gazette
Family-friendly Big Draw Festival to return to Milford Oct. 8
The Big Draw Festival Delaware, presented by Mispillion Art League, will offer family-friendly art activities from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 8, on Park Avenue in downtown Milford. The league is organizing this year’s theme, Come Back to Color, as a way for the community to gather and...
Cape Gazette
Active Adults Agents Close to Home: Liz Kotyuk at Tidewater Landing
Last week we featured Audrey Hammond in our Active Adults Agents Close to Home series. She told us what she loves about living in Milford, with its beautiful downtown and rural setting that’s an easy drive to the bay and ocean beaches. This week we talked with Liz Kotyuk,...
Cape Gazette
Milton planners begin review of Granary master plan
The Milton Planning and Zoning Commission has begun its review of the master plan for the proposed 1,350-unit development known as the Granary at Draper Farm. At an Aug. 16 public hearing, Colby Cox, founder of developer Convergence Communities, laid out the details of the master plan, required by code because the Granary is a large-parcel development.
Cape Gazette
Local eateries step up to the plate for the less fortunate
Last week I had the honor of joining fellow Meals on Wheels Lewes-Rehoboth board member John Wolfle in accepting a big check from Jeff Hamer of Fins Hospitality Group. Rather than being a random donation (always appreciated, of course!), FHG generously supports a special aspect of Meals on Wheels Lewes-Rehoboth’s mission, paying special attention to at-risk clients, which includes the homebound who have very little or nothing in their kitchens other than their regular Meals on Wheels delivery.
Cape Gazette
William R. Givin, mechanical engineer
William “Bill” R. Givin died Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, in Lewes at the age of 89, healthy but for the insidious deterioration caused by Parkinson’s disease. Thanks to Delaware Hospice, Bill was able to pass peacefully at home listening to music with his family. Bill was born...
Cape Gazette
0 HUNTERS COVE RD-GREENWOOD
0 Hunters Cove Road, Greenwood, DE 19950 ~ This lovely country property sits on 107+ acres of land, it is positioned directly across from Owens Station shooting range, and is just one mile from Redden State Forrest. There are two wells already on the property and a pole barn with a bay door, pole barn has electric. There are many possibilities for potential use with this property located right between inner city Greenwood and Ellendale with this large parcel.
Cape Gazette
Land is cleared for new Sussex Family Court
The demolition of six buildings in downtown Georgetown to make way for the new Sussex County Family Court is complete. Construction is now ready to get underway at the corner of Market and Race streets. The $115 million, 107,800-square-foot facility will replace an outdated 30,000-square-foot Family Court built in 1988...
Cape Gazette
Schaeffer – a major disappointment
It pains me to see how business in Sussex County has become so poisoned by partisan politics. I speak to the recent issue wherein Mark Schaeffer viciously attacked the character of a sitting councilman, John Rieley, in a way and manner unbecoming anyone with any sense of integrity and credibility. For the record, I do not know Mr. Rieley, have never met the man, and know little to nothing about his abilities and character. What I do know from observing the circumstances and listening to the record of the proceedings is that Mr. Schaeffer was way out of line in his words and actions for someone who is supposed to represent District 3 as a dignified Sussex County councilman.
Cape Gazette
History goes underground at Fort Miles
Sussex County has a hidden history that played a vital role during World War II. There are 16 underground bunkers throughout Cape Henlopen State Park near Lewes that were part of Fort Miles. Fort Miles became a military city serving as home to more than 2,200 soldiers and 250 buildings....
Cape Gazette
Linda Vista Real Estate welcomes new agent Hailey Taylor
Linda Vista Real Estate Services recently announced that Hailey Taylor has joined the brokerage. After graduating from Milford High School in 2021, Taylor jumped right into her real estate licensing course, because entrepreneurship runs in her blood. This comes as no surprise as her mother, Frannie Esparza, has been the brokerage’s top producer for the past three years running.
Cape Gazette
LYC keeps tradition alive with breakwater races
The busy Lewes Yacht Club one-design sailboat racing season came to an end Sept. 5 with the annual Breakwater Sailing Race featuring one-design and the LYC Beer Can Keelboat Fleet. The roots of the race, and the yacht club itself, date back to the first breakwater race 90 years ago in 1932.
Cape Gazette
Milton plans upgrades to street system
Milton officials have a series of changes planned for the town’s transportation and pedestrian network in an effort to improve safety. At town council’s Monday, Sept. 12 meeting, officials will discuss two resolutions to the Delaware Department of Transportation, which maintains most of the significant roadways in Milton.
Cape Gazette
Man, 38, beaten with baseball bat inside Georgetown Royal Farms
A 38-year-old man is in critical condition after police said he was beaten with a baseball bat Sept. 7 inside the Georgetown Royal Farms store. The assault happened at 9:53 p.m. at the store at 20579 DuPont Blvd., after which Georgetown police were called, said Sgt. India Sturgis of the Delaware State Police.
Cape Gazette
Lewes short-term rental group refers ordinance to council
Following some last-minute fine-tuning and touch-ups, an ordinance has been completed by the Lewes Short-Term Rental Ad Hoc Committee. Councilwoman Carolyn Jones, the committee’s chair, helped to guide members throughout the summer in drafting Lewes’ first official guidance for the evolving landscape of rentals. Jones invited industry professionals, property owners and residents to engage in conversations with her committee to extract as much information from as many sources as possible. The work required patience, understanding and cooperation all around, ultimately completing in time for the city to begin putting everything on the books for 2023.
Cape Gazette
VFW patriotic scholarship contest entries due Oct. 31
Commander Bill Wood of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7447 Rehoboth Beach announced the kickoff of the VFW’s 2022-23 Voice of Democracy and Patriot’s Pen Scholarship patriotic audio and essay competitions. Since 1947, the Voice of Democracy has been the premier Veterans of Foreign Wars scholarship program....
