Broncos take the ball out of Russell Wilson's hands as Geno Smith earns Seahawks-style win
SEATTLE -- Nathaniel Hackett tried to explain it. So did Russell Wilson. However, the more the Broncos spoke about the decision to take the ball out of Wilson's hands at the end of regulation Monday night at Lumen Field, the less it made sense. You don't make one of the...
NFL Operations Weather Update
There is inclement weather expected for the following games:. New England Patriots at Miami Dolphins – 1:00pm ET (CBS) Pregame: Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly toward 1pm. Temperatures in the lower 80s rising to near 90. Game: Partly to mostly cloudy. 30% chance of showers...
2022 NFL fantasy football: Week 2 waiver wire
Funny how time works. This time last year, Elijah Mitchell was the top waiver wire pickup after an injury to Raheem Mostert. Now, another 49ers RB is among the top pickups after an injury to Mitchell. Fantasy life is a flat circle. And a dog-eat-dog world where we spend half the week chasing our tails, barking up the wrong tree, or whining about the goose-eggers in their coaches' doghouse (looking at you DeVonta Smith and Cole Kmet).
Niners TE George Kittle (groin) inactive for season opener vs. Bears
San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle missed each of his team's practices this past week and he'll miss the season opener, as well. Kittle, who's dealing with a groin injury, is officially inactive for Sunday's game against the host Chicago Bears. Reports of the groin injury popped up early...
Broncos QB Russell Wilson says first game against Seahawks was 'special': 'I wouldn't be where I am today without this place'
The Russell Wilson era with the Denver Broncos officially kicked off with his matchup against his former team to open the season. Though Wilson weathered the noise around the game, both literal and figurative, it was Seattle which came away with a 17-16 win in the high-intensity contest. Despite the...
Big deal or Week 1 overreaction? Judging nine outcomes from Sunday's NFL games
Not a bad Sunday to start off the 2022 NFL season, eh? Seven game-tying or go-ahead scores in the final two minutes of regulation -- yeah, that'll do. The Browns spoiled Baker Mayfield's revenge attempt, with a rookie kicker blasting a 58-yard game-winner at Carolina. Meanwhile, A.J. Brown instantly made his presence felt in the Eagles' offense, guiding Philadelphia past Detroit with 10 catches for 155 yards. The Ravens and Jets are who we thought they were, with Lamar Jackson and Co. cruising to a road victory over an inefficient, Joe Flacco-led operation. And the Colts and Texans immediately/fittingly mucked up the AFC South standings with a tie.
Steelers LB T.J. Watt to seek second opinion on pec injury; Najee Harris undergoing tests on foot
The Steelers held on to win a wild one in Cincinnati on Sunday, but it came at a cost. Pittsburgh lost both reigning Defensive Player of the Year T.J. Watt and star running back Najee Harris in the latter stages of Sunday's victory over the Bengals. How long they're out remains to be seen -- and could significantly impact the trajectory of the 1-0 Steelers in 2022.
Ravens QB Lamar Jackson turned down contract larger than Russell Wilson's in key areas
The expected news became official on Friday when quarterback Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens officially paused contract negotiations prior to the 2022 season. Jackson's focus is on this year, while head coach John Harbaugh made it clear he knows Jackson will be the team's QB "for a long time."
49ers RB Elijah Mitchell (knee) expected to miss at least a few weeks
A season-opener on a sloppy field in Chicago cost the 49ers their starting running back. He likely won't be back in time for Week 2. Elijah Mitchell suffered a knee injury in San Francisco's 19-10 loss to Chicago on Sunday and is expected to miss a few weeks or more, depending on the results of a Monday MRI, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source.
Seahawks safety Jamal Adams carted off with 'serious' knee injury on Monday night
Seahawks safety Jamal Adams was carted off the field Monday and did not return in his team's 17-16 win over the Broncos after suffering a knee injury early in the second quarter. Following the game, head coach Pete Carroll characterized it as a "serious injury" that he believes is to...
Quenton Nelson, Colts agree to terms on four-year, $80M contract extension
Offensive guard Quenton Nelson and the Indianapolis Colts have agreed to terms on a four-year contract extension worth $80 million, including $60 million in guarantees, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Saturday. Nelson has reached the Pro Bowl in all four seasons of his career thus far and is a...
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott downplays significance of appearing on injury report: 'I promise you I'm great'
When Dak Prescott's name showed up on the Cowboys injury report Thursday afternoon as a limited practice participant, many fans in Dallas likely had flashbacks to the various injuries over the last two seasons which limited the quarterback's ability to play. But when asked about the reason for his appearance on the list, Prescott downplayed his limited practice time, saying it wasn't because of a genuine injury, just due to new shoes.
NFL community pays tribute to 9/11 on social media
America will never forget. On the 21st anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks, NFL teams paid their respects on social media. Here's a roundup of their tributes.
49ers QB Trey Lance after loss to Bears: 'I have a lot of stuff to clean up'
Trey Lance quickly found out how tough life can be as a starting quarterback in the NFL. In his first game as the lead man for the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Lance's bad moments outweighed the good ones in a close 19-10 loss to the Chicago Bears. Naturally, the second-year QB took the brunt of the criticism despite flashing his potential during what was his third career start.
Steelers OLB T.J. Watt not expected to need surgery, could return in six weeks
T.J. Watt's prognosis appears to be improving by the hour. Watt is still waiting on additional information, but the belief is his pectoral injury suffered Sunday will not require surgery and won't end his season, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported. There's optimism Watt could return in...
Tyreek Hill: Mike McDaniel showed 'a lot of cojones' in first win with Dolphins
Mike McDaniel faced his first big decision as the new Miami Dolphins on Sunday against the New England Patriots. Miami led 10-0 with 24 seconds remaining in the first half, facing a fourth-and-7 from the New England 42-yard line. Instead of opting for a likely half-ending punt, McDaniel decided to go for it.
Patriots QB Mac Jones believed to have been suffering from back spasms in loss to Dolphins
The New England Patriots have received good news on quarterback Mac Jones. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday that Jones is believed to have been suffering from back spasms during Sunday's season-opening loss to the Miami Dolphins, per sources informed of the situation. Jones told reported later Monday that...
The First Read, Week 2: Huge opportunity awaits Chargers vs. Chiefs; big trouble for Cowboys
In The First Read, Jeffri Chadiha provides a snapshot of the hottest stories and trends heading into Week 2 of the 2022 NFL season, including:. -- What's next for Dallas after Dak's injury. -- Three biggest risers after Week 1. -- Way-too-early MVP rankings. But first, a look at how...
Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson dominates Packers with career-best 184 yards
Chants of "M-V-P" rained down from Vikings fans following Justin Jefferson's second touchdown of the first half in Sunday's 23-7 blowout win over division rival Green Bay. If a wide receiver is ever to win NFL MVP, it needs to come on a campaign kicked off in a fashion like Jefferson did Sunday.
Steelers fear T.J. Watt suffered torn pectoral muscle in overtime win over Bengals
The Pittsburgh Steelers won their season opener in thrilling fashion, but the victory came at a steep price. The Steelers fear that star pass rusher T.J. Watt suffered a torn pectoral muscle during the fourth quarter of their 23-20 win over the Bengals on Sunday, NFL Network's Mike Giardi reported.
