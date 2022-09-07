ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL Operations Weather Update

There is inclement weather expected for the following games:. New England Patriots at Miami Dolphins – 1:00pm ET (CBS) Pregame: Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly toward 1pm. Temperatures in the lower 80s rising to near 90. Game: Partly to mostly cloudy. 30% chance of showers...
NFL

2022 NFL fantasy football: Week 2 waiver wire

Funny how time works. This time last year, Elijah Mitchell was the top waiver wire pickup after an injury to Raheem Mostert. Now, another 49ers RB is among the top pickups after an injury to Mitchell. Fantasy life is a flat circle. And a dog-eat-dog world where we spend half the week chasing our tails, barking up the wrong tree, or whining about the goose-eggers in their coaches' doghouse (looking at you DeVonta Smith and Cole Kmet).
NFL

Niners TE George Kittle (groin) inactive for season opener vs. Bears

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle missed each of his team's practices this past week and he'll miss the season opener, as well. Kittle, who's dealing with a groin injury, is officially inactive for Sunday's game against the host Chicago Bears. Reports of the groin injury popped up early...
CHICAGO, IL
Big deal or Week 1 overreaction? Judging nine outcomes from Sunday's NFL games

Not a bad Sunday to start off the 2022 NFL season, eh? Seven game-tying or go-ahead scores in the final two minutes of regulation -- yeah, that'll do. The Browns spoiled Baker Mayfield's revenge attempt, with a rookie kicker blasting a 58-yard game-winner at Carolina. Meanwhile, A.J. Brown instantly made his presence felt in the Eagles' offense, guiding Philadelphia past Detroit with 10 catches for 155 yards. The Ravens and Jets are who we thought they were, with Lamar Jackson and Co. cruising to a road victory over an inefficient, Joe Flacco-led operation. And the Colts and Texans immediately/fittingly mucked up the AFC South standings with a tie.
NFL

Steelers LB T.J. Watt to seek second opinion on pec injury; Najee Harris undergoing tests on foot

The Steelers held on to win a wild one in Cincinnati on Sunday, but it came at a cost. Pittsburgh lost both reigning Defensive Player of the Year T.J. Watt and star running back Najee Harris in the latter stages of Sunday's victory over the Bengals. How long they're out remains to be seen -- and could significantly impact the trajectory of the 1-0 Steelers in 2022.
PITTSBURGH, PA
49ers RB Elijah Mitchell (knee) expected to miss at least a few weeks

A season-opener on a sloppy field in Chicago cost the 49ers their starting running back. He likely won't be back in time for Week 2. Elijah Mitchell suffered a knee injury in San Francisco's 19-10 loss to Chicago on Sunday and is expected to miss a few weeks or more, depending on the results of a Monday MRI, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott downplays significance of appearing on injury report: 'I promise you I'm great'

When Dak Prescott's name showed up on the Cowboys injury report Thursday afternoon as a limited practice participant, many fans in Dallas likely had flashbacks to the various injuries over the last two seasons which limited the quarterback's ability to play. But when asked about the reason for his appearance on the list, Prescott downplayed his limited practice time, saying it wasn't because of a genuine injury, just due to new shoes.
DALLAS, TX
49ers QB Trey Lance after loss to Bears: 'I have a lot of stuff to clean up'

Trey Lance quickly found out how tough life can be as a starting quarterback in the NFL. In his first game as the lead man for the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Lance's bad moments outweighed the good ones in a close 19-10 loss to the Chicago Bears. Naturally, the second-year QB took the brunt of the criticism despite flashing his potential during what was his third career start.
CHICAGO, IL

