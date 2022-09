The Sioux Falls School District’s enrollment has grown by 194 students since last year, according to an early enrollment report presented to the school board Monday night. On Aug. 31, 2021, the district counted 24,122 K-12 students. On Aug. 30, 2022, the district counted 24,316 students, an increase of 194 students. Not included in that...

