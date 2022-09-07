ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cherokee County, GA

WGAU

UNG makes latest Forbes list

The University of North Georgia ranked fifth among public universities in Georgia on Forbes magazine’s “America’s Top Colleges” list, which included 500 colleges and universities nationally. UNG was one of only six public universities in Georgia to make the list, which was released Aug. 30. The...
DAHLONEGA, GA
Cherokee County, GA
Washington Examiner

Inquiry: 94% of key 2020 counties wrongly dumped ballot info

A new investigation into the record-keeping of 100 key 2020 battleground counties found that nearly all threw out or mishandled voting documentation they are supposed to keep for 22 months in case an audit is called. Instead of complying with the 22-month requirement spelled out in the Civil Rights Act...
COBB COUNTY, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Delta looks local in revamp of in-flight catering

Inside a commercial kitchen in Marietta, a crew of bakers makes bagels and challah bread familiar to patrons of Goldbergs delis — right alongside staff preparing tidy rectangular dishes of chicken marsala to be loaded onto Delta Air Lines planes as in-flight meals. Goldbergs Group a year and a half ago expanded well beyond its bagel shop […] The post Delta looks local in revamp of in-flight catering appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
MARIETTA, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Video shows black bear in front of metro Atlanta home

FULTON COUNTY, Ga — Yet another bear has been sighted in metro Atlanta. Channel 2 viewer Mason Spratt shared a video of a black bear walking across a front lawn in Roswell. Bears have been spotted several times recently in Georgia, according to a release last month from the Georgia Department of Natural Resources Wildlife Resources Division. Just over the last few months, bears have been spotted in Gainesville, Alpharetta, Gwinnett, Marietta and now Roswell.
ROSWELL, GA
PLANetizen

Atlanta Toll Lane Project Gains Support From Cobb County

On Labor Day, Georgia’s Cobb County unexpectedly expressed support for a plan by the state Department of Transportation to expand Interstate 285 by adding toll lanes from South Atlanta Road to Henderson Road. As Josh Green explains in Urbanize Atlanta, “The project would cross three counties (Cobb, Fulton, and DeKalb) and the jurisdictions of several cities (Smyrna, Sandy Springs, Dunwoody, Brookhaven, Chamblee, Doraville, and Tucker).”
COBB COUNTY, GA
smokesignalsnews.com

Pickens Commissioners approve Gibbs permit, say no to Steve Tate rezone

The Pickens County Board of Commissioners, at the September 1 commissioner meeting, denied a request for a rezoning on Steve Tate Highway near the Big Canoe North Gate. Big Canoe Holdings Group, LLC requested a zoning change from neighborhood commercial (NC) to highway business (HB) for property on Steve Tate Highway. Mike Zeigler, representing Big Canoe Holdings, told commissioners the two-acre parcel (on the North Gate Station side of the road) would likely be used for climate-controlled storage, if approved.
PICKENS COUNTY, GA
AccessAtlanta

10 of the best scenic day hikes to enjoy this fall from Atlanta

Fall is right around the corner and it’s almost time for the leaves to start changing into colorful and eye-catching, bright orange, red and yellow. Georgia provides some of the best scenic hikes to experience the beauty of autumn and the season’s vibrant foliage. These mountainous trails will...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Sheriff: Dangerous and colorful new drug circulating in Cobb County

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Cobb County law enforcement are warning residents of a dangerous new drug circulating in the area that looks a lot like candy. The Marietta Cobb Smyrna Organized Crime Task Force says they've started seeing a purple drug known as Purple Heroin or Rainbow Fentanyl on the streets in recent months.
COBB COUNTY, GA

