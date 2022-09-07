Read full article on original website
Related
UNG makes latest Forbes list
The University of North Georgia ranked fifth among public universities in Georgia on Forbes magazine’s “America’s Top Colleges” list, which included 500 colleges and universities nationally. UNG was one of only six public universities in Georgia to make the list, which was released Aug. 30. The...
Long-delayed Chattahoochee Tech aviation academy finally breaks ground
Chattahoochee Technical College held a ceremonial groundbreaking Friday for a new aviation academy in Paulding County.
Noah’s Ark employees walk off job, cite unsafe working conditions amid board leadership
HENRY COUNTY, Ga — There are internal conflicts between board members and the founders at Noah’s Ark Animal Sanctuary that state leaders say are causing operational issues. “We cannot lose Noah’s Ark,” said state Sen. Emanuel Jones of District 10. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for...
290-acre project aims to bring warehouses, nearly 800 apartments to Gwinnett
A developer is proposing an unusual mix of hundreds of apartments and millions of square feet of warehouse space in Gwinnett County.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
AMC closure becoming a hot-button issue in Georgia governor’s race
ATLANTA — Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens sent a letter this week to Wellstar Health System saying the health care company still has responsibilities in the city even after the closure of Atlanta Medical Center on Nov. 1. Just a few days after the hospital closes, voters will go to...
Washington Examiner
Inquiry: 94% of key 2020 counties wrongly dumped ballot info
A new investigation into the record-keeping of 100 key 2020 battleground counties found that nearly all threw out or mishandled voting documentation they are supposed to keep for 22 months in case an audit is called. Instead of complying with the 22-month requirement spelled out in the Civil Rights Act...
Delta looks local in revamp of in-flight catering
Inside a commercial kitchen in Marietta, a crew of bakers makes bagels and challah bread familiar to patrons of Goldbergs delis — right alongside staff preparing tidy rectangular dishes of chicken marsala to be loaded onto Delta Air Lines planes as in-flight meals. Goldbergs Group a year and a half ago expanded well beyond its bagel shop […] The post Delta looks local in revamp of in-flight catering appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
Atlanta mayor: Wellstar needs to answer how it will 'mitigate harm' of hospital closure
ATLANTA — Mayor Andre Dickens issued a stern letter to Wellstar on Thursday, demanding "immediate answers" about "what you are doing to mitigate the harm" in the closure of Atlanta Medical Center. It comes as Fulton County Chairman Rob Pitts, the previous day, said officials had determined there was...
IN THIS ARTICLE
‘They gave us very short notice:’ Family devastated after Gwinnett care center announces closure
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — The Northside Gwinnett Extended Care Center has announced it is closing in just a few weeks. Channel 2′s Audrey Washington was at Northside Hospital in Lawrenceville and spoke with family members who depended on the center. They told Washington they are devastated. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV...
Jury awards $77M to family of man discharged from mental health facility, killed on I-85
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga — A record verdict has been reached against a metro area addiction treatment center in the death of a man who was abruptly discharged with none of his medications. It’s been five years since Nicholas Carusillo was killed after he was hit by several vehicles as...
Georgia trooper cadet collapses, dies after training exercise
FORSYTH, Ga. — The Georgia Department of Public Safety said a trooper cadet died after a training exercise Thursday. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The GDPS said Trooper Cadet Patrick Dupree was performing an exercise with members of the 113th Trooper School at the...
Video shows black bear in front of metro Atlanta home
FULTON COUNTY, Ga — Yet another bear has been sighted in metro Atlanta. Channel 2 viewer Mason Spratt shared a video of a black bear walking across a front lawn in Roswell. Bears have been spotted several times recently in Georgia, according to a release last month from the Georgia Department of Natural Resources Wildlife Resources Division. Just over the last few months, bears have been spotted in Gainesville, Alpharetta, Gwinnett, Marietta and now Roswell.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Forsyth County shines on national TV show, details on how to watch
Lake Lanier in Forsyth County featured on 'The American Dream: Selling Atlanta"(Photo/American Dream TV) (Forsyth County, GA) Television viewers across the country got their first look at a new show featuring what makes Forsyth County a dream place to live.
PLANetizen
Atlanta Toll Lane Project Gains Support From Cobb County
On Labor Day, Georgia’s Cobb County unexpectedly expressed support for a plan by the state Department of Transportation to expand Interstate 285 by adding toll lanes from South Atlanta Road to Henderson Road. As Josh Green explains in Urbanize Atlanta, “The project would cross three counties (Cobb, Fulton, and DeKalb) and the jurisdictions of several cities (Smyrna, Sandy Springs, Dunwoody, Brookhaven, Chamblee, Doraville, and Tucker).”
Iconic part of Atlanta skyline goes into foreclosure after loan default
ATLANTA (AP) — Six office towers and an underground mall in downtown Atlanta are back in the hands of their lenders after the owner defaulted on a loan, a foreclosure that points to continuing uncertainty in the market for office space since the pandemic prompted much of America’s workforce to work from home.
smokesignalsnews.com
Pickens Commissioners approve Gibbs permit, say no to Steve Tate rezone
The Pickens County Board of Commissioners, at the September 1 commissioner meeting, denied a request for a rezoning on Steve Tate Highway near the Big Canoe North Gate. Big Canoe Holdings Group, LLC requested a zoning change from neighborhood commercial (NC) to highway business (HB) for property on Steve Tate Highway. Mike Zeigler, representing Big Canoe Holdings, told commissioners the two-acre parcel (on the North Gate Station side of the road) would likely be used for climate-controlled storage, if approved.
AccessAtlanta
10 of the best scenic day hikes to enjoy this fall from Atlanta
Fall is right around the corner and it’s almost time for the leaves to start changing into colorful and eye-catching, bright orange, red and yellow. Georgia provides some of the best scenic hikes to experience the beauty of autumn and the season’s vibrant foliage. These mountainous trails will...
fox5atlanta.com
Sheriff: Dangerous and colorful new drug circulating in Cobb County
COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Cobb County law enforcement are warning residents of a dangerous new drug circulating in the area that looks a lot like candy. The Marietta Cobb Smyrna Organized Crime Task Force says they've started seeing a purple drug known as Purple Heroin or Rainbow Fentanyl on the streets in recent months.
Two-year-old safe after going missing in Chattooga County, Georgia Department of Public Safety says
CHATTOOGA COUNTY, Ga — The Georgia Department of Public Safety says a two-year-old is safe after going missing in Summerville on Wednesday. The GSP Aviation unit found the 2-year-old several hundred yards away from the child’s home, according to the department’s Facebook page. The department’s air unit...
22-year-old Georgia Tech student killed in weekend crash had dreams of being an engineer
ATLANTA — Family and friends are mourning the loss of a Georgia Tech student killed in a crash over the weekend. Alahna Smith, 22, was killed after her SUV plowed into a tractor-trailer on Marietta Boulevard early Sunday morning. Smith was pinned under the truck and pronounced dead at the scene.
Comments / 0