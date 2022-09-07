Read full article on original website
Urban Collaborative Coffee at Four Corners of Life
Last Saturday morning was a great time to be at the Euclid and Imperial Avenue intersection, where one could find live smooth jazz music and join a friend at one of the nicely decorated standing bar tables for a cup of coffee. This location is still significant because it is now known as the Four Corners of Life when it used to be known as the Four Corners of Death because of the numerous homicide. In recent years, community organizations have gathered at the Four Corners of Life for peaceful celebrations reflecting the change in community attitudes about the location.
Sandra Louise Jackson
Sandra Louise Jackson was born on June 24, 1941, at Providence Hospital to Arthur and Gladys Potillo in Baltimore, Maryland. She was the last of ten children. She later married James Jackson and started her family. She had two children, Brian E. Jackson and Angelo G. Jackson. They eventually relocated to Los Angeles, California. After divorcing James Jackson, Sandra relocated to San Diego, California, where she worked and retired from the San Diego Unified School District.
Joseph Caldwell Curtis, Jr.
Born Joseph Caldwell Curtis, Jr. to Lola and Joseph Caldwell Curtis, Sr. on January 15, 1978. He was the third child in a family of seven. JC was a man of character and true to his word. Our brother, father, and son was a true jack of all trades. JC mastered everything he put his mind to above and beyond. He attended Junipero Serra High and transferred to Mira Mesa High school, graduating with a 4.0 and basketball honors. He briefly joined the United States Navy as a Firefighter. He later became the Head Sous Chef at Rancho Bernardo Inn and Donovan’s Steak & Chops Downtown San Diego.
UKF’s 50th Anniversary Celebration
The United Karate Federation Celebration was held at Bethel Baptist Church in San Diego, Ca last Saturday. People came from cities on the West Coast and the East Coast, including Mr. Eric King, who came from as far away as New Jersey to enjoy this 50th Anniversary banquet celebration. The Who’s Who were in attendance, including Eric Lee, the King of Kata’s; Grandmasters Rey Leal, Curtis Brown, Donnie Williams of the Black Karate Foundation (BKF); Byron Mantack; Robert Sumler; and Pete Salas along with Master Dr. Brenton Wynn and Mr. Fugate to name a few.
Norman Lee Ferguson Sr.
Norman Lee Ferguson, born December 7, 1943, was raised by his parents, Frank Royal Sr. and Mary Royal, in Ironton, OH. Norman graduated from Ironton High School in 1964 and served in the U.S Army from 1965 to 1970. Norman moved to California and met the love of his life, Claudia, and they married on February 20, 1993.
