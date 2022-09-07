Last Saturday morning was a great time to be at the Euclid and Imperial Avenue intersection, where one could find live smooth jazz music and join a friend at one of the nicely decorated standing bar tables for a cup of coffee. This location is still significant because it is now known as the Four Corners of Life when it used to be known as the Four Corners of Death because of the numerous homicide. In recent years, community organizations have gathered at the Four Corners of Life for peaceful celebrations reflecting the change in community attitudes about the location.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO