Pennsylvania State

Gov. Wolf Visits Allentown’s Volunteers of America Children’s Center to Highlight Major Investments in Early Childhood Education, Child Care

Governor Tom Wolf today joined childhood advocates and state lawmakers to highlight his accomplishments in increased funding for early childhood education during a visit to the Volunteers of America Children’s Center in Allentown. In this year’s budget alone, the Wolf Administration has secured a $79 million increase in early childhood education, providing more children and families in Pennsylvania with access to high-quality early learning programs through Pennsylvania Pre-K Counts and the Head Start Supplemental Assistance Program (HSSAP).
ALLENTOWN, PA
Gov. Wolf Announces Availability of $10,000 Grants for Farmer-Veteran Start-Ups, Expansions

Governor Tom Wolf announced that Pennsylvania’s farmer-veterans have the opportunity to apply for grants of up to $10,000 to meet their agricultural business needs. “This grant program is designed to recognize the great commitment of Pennsylvania’s farmer-veterans: to love and defend their country and also to serve humanity by growing the food that we all need to survive,” said Gov. Wolf. “When I created the Pennsylvania Farm Bill we included funding dedicated to this group of Pennsylvanians. It’s a ‘thank you’ for their service and a commitment to better serving their needs as they serve ours.”
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Governor Wolf Orders Flags to Half-Staff in Honor of Patriot Day

In remembrance of the victims of the September 11, 2001, attacks and in honor of Patriot Day, Governor Tom Wolf has ordered all United States and Commonwealth flags on the Capitol Complex and Commonwealth facilities throughout the state lowered to half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Sunday, September 11, 2022.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

