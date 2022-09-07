Read full article on original website
Related
pa.gov
Gov. Wolf Visits Allentown’s Volunteers of America Children’s Center to Highlight Major Investments in Early Childhood Education, Child Care
Governor Tom Wolf today joined childhood advocates and state lawmakers to highlight his accomplishments in increased funding for early childhood education during a visit to the Volunteers of America Children’s Center in Allentown. In this year’s budget alone, the Wolf Administration has secured a $79 million increase in early childhood education, providing more children and families in Pennsylvania with access to high-quality early learning programs through Pennsylvania Pre-K Counts and the Head Start Supplemental Assistance Program (HSSAP).
pa.gov
Gov. Wolf Announces Availability of $10,000 Grants for Farmer-Veteran Start-Ups, Expansions
Governor Tom Wolf announced that Pennsylvania’s farmer-veterans have the opportunity to apply for grants of up to $10,000 to meet their agricultural business needs. “This grant program is designed to recognize the great commitment of Pennsylvania’s farmer-veterans: to love and defend their country and also to serve humanity by growing the food that we all need to survive,” said Gov. Wolf. “When I created the Pennsylvania Farm Bill we included funding dedicated to this group of Pennsylvanians. It’s a ‘thank you’ for their service and a commitment to better serving their needs as they serve ours.”
pa.gov
DCNR Celebrates the Delaware Canal State Park Towpath as PA’s 2022 Trail of the Year
New Hope, PA -- Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn today joined the Friends of Delaware Canal to celebrate the Delaware Canal State Park Towpath as Pennsylvania’s 2022 Trail of the Year. “We are delighted to honor this diverse, historic trail as Pennsylvania’s 2022...
pa.gov
Wolf Administration to Kick-Off 2022 Hispanic Heritage Month with Celebration on September 15
The Pennsylvania Governor’s Advisory Commission on Latino Affairs (GACLA) and the Interagency Planning Committee announced the kick-off of Hispanic Heritage Month with a multi-agency celebration to take place on Thursday, September 15, from Noon to 1 p.m. in the Main Capitol Building Rotunda in Harrisburg. This year’s theme for...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
pa.gov
Governor Wolf Orders Flags to Half-Staff in Honor of Patriot Day
In remembrance of the victims of the September 11, 2001, attacks and in honor of Patriot Day, Governor Tom Wolf has ordered all United States and Commonwealth flags on the Capitol Complex and Commonwealth facilities throughout the state lowered to half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Sunday, September 11, 2022.
Comments / 0