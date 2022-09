MEMPHIS, Tenn. – The Tigers improved to 6-1 at home this season and 7-3 overall when they collected a sweep over the Redbird of Illinois State (25-19, 25-21, 25-14). After falling to a 9-5 deficit early in the first set, the Tigers roared back with a 10-0 run against the redbirds. Senior Gigi Crescenzo led the way for Memphis with three kills, three digs and three service aces in the first set 25-19 win.

