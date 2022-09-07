Read full article on original website
Related
Public Encouraged to Pay Respects at 911 Memorial on Sunday
Because of last year's 20th Anniversary event honoring those who were lost in the 911 attacks on America, there will not be a 'formal' event at the Southridge Memorial this Sunday. The public is encouraged to stop by and pay respects. The Kennewick Parks and Recreation Department released this information,...
Never Forget: Washington & Oregon 9/11 Memorials You Must Visit
In remembering 9/11 this weekend, there are multiple memorials in both Oregon and Washington State that are worth the short drive. Most of these memorials have actual pieces from the World Trade Center or the Pentagon. 9/11 World Trade Center Memorial Monument - Kennewick, Wa (website) Described on their website...
Join the 1920’s Themed Party for Yakima’s Trolleys on Sept 17th
History was made this past weekend in Yakima, Washington. For the very first time ever the current Mayor of Yakima, Jannice Deccio, drove one of the historic Yakima Trolleys! That's 100 years of trolley rides and never once has a mayor done this and that's not all that's exciting. There's a party coming up and you are invited!
Sonic Drive-In in Yakima, Tri-Cites, Ellensburg and more — Temporarily Closed
If you happen to drive by Sonic Drive-In you'll see there are garbage cans blocking the entrance with bags covering the enter and exit signs. Not a good look for Sonic Drive-Thru, a convenient spot for a quick bite to eat or fun treat on the corner of 1st and Nob Hill. But what happened?
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Today Marks Day One of the Disappointing Single Afternoon Flight Option in Yakima
It's a day I've been dreading since I first learned about Yakima dropping to one flight earlier this year. Today marks the first time for who-knows-how long that you can only fly out of Yakima once a day and it's not even that convenient of a flight if you're connecting to somewhere else.
Is Breathtaking 5 Bedroom Pasco Home The Best Deal In Tri-Cities?
This huge Pasco home has to be the best deal in Tri-Cities with over 3,600 square feet! It has a theater room, 4 car garage, 20-foot ceilings, and sits on over a half-acre of land! If you get moving today, it can be yours for only $226 per Sq Ft!
Middle Eastern bakery opens in Tri-Cities + A celebration for new food truck plaza
The new food truck plaza celebrates its grand opening this weekend, starting Friday.
Where Is The Only Off Leash Dog Park In Tri-Cities?
My dog loves to go on walks, but is there a place in Tri-Cities where he can run free and play with other dogs? I did some searching and only found one place to do this in all of Tri-Cities. So where is it?. PAWS-ABILITIES PLACE DOG PARK - The...
IN THIS ARTICLE
9 Washington Restaurants Featured on TV That Have Permanently Closed
It is always a sad thing when a restaurant we love closes down in Washington. Sadness gets placed on top of sadness when it is a restaurant that has been featured on TV. We beam with pride when one of our Washington state restaurants get highlighted on television for their gastronomical prowess so it is with great sorrow to say a fare-thee-well goodbye to these 9 Washington restaurants that were featured on TV cooking shows.
GET OUT! 5 Things Being Given Away for Free on Yakima Craigslist
Who says the best things in life aren't free? If you hop onto Craigslist, you can find an assortment of goodies that might make your entire day! The items you will find being given away for free on Yakima's Craigslist go beyond the city of Yakima. Yakima.Craigslist.org covers the Upper and Lower Valley plus Ellensburg and Cle Elum, too.
Brush fire jumps Yakima river, requires large response
YAKIMA, Wash. — A brush fire broke out off I-82 in Yakima Wednesday evening, Sept. 7. According to a Facebook post from Yakima Firefighters IAFF Local 469, a large fire that started on the west side of the river near Target jumped the river. This required East Valley to respond Officials haven’t said what caused the fire, but did say...
nbcrightnow.com
Rimrock campground closed for National Guard training
NACHES, Wash. — The Peninsula Campground of Rimrock Lake will be closed to the public from September 8-11 while the National Guard trains. The 1st Squadron of the 303rd Cavalry Regiment of the Washington Army National Guard will train on the campground, about 27 miles southwest of Naches. The...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
4 Things You Must Should Do If You Come Across a Cougar in Yakima
4 Things You Must Should Do If You Come Across a Cougar in Yakima. Have you seen a lone cougar prowling in the city lately? Many residents reported seeing a cougar at Randall Park in Yakima a couple of days ago, including law enforcement, according to a report from KIMA-TV. That is just too close to the city limits for my liking. What if that had been YOU at Randall Park, minding your own business and you came across a cougar, would you freak out? Do you have any idea of the things you must do should you come across a cougar in Yakima? Well, I do!
KIMA TV
"Critical" fire danger expected for Yakima Valley this weekend
YAKIMA -- The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for much of Washington, including Yakima. The warning is in effect from noon on Friday to 11 p.m. on Saturday. Winds are expected to be 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. The strongest winds...
Major Search Underway for Missing Yakima Child
Yakima Police and Yakima County Sheriff's Deputies have launched a major search for a missing 4-year-old child. Yakima Police Chief Matthew Murray says officers were called to Sarge Hubbard Park at about 7:30 pm Saturday by the father of the child who told authorities the child, identified as "Lucian" had been missing for 15 minutes. He says the family searched "frantically" before calling police.
Kennewick Police Facebook Quirk Hilariously Confuses Tri-Cities
I was scrolling through Facebook the other day, and I saw this strange post by the Kennewick Police Department. There was no description, only a picture of a woman walking in a store. I clicked on the comments to try and figure out what was happening in the post, and...
Take a Sneak-Peek Inside $1.4 Million Dollar Paradise in Pasco Estate [PHOTOS]
I love looking at local real estate. It's awesome to see what's available!. If you're in the market for a 5 bedroom, 4 bathroom home in Tri-Cities, you are in luck for a bit of paradise in Pasco. This 2-level home features a pool, patio, and porch with an open...
Prosecutor Hoping for Arrest Soon in Yakima Fatal Hit and Run
Yakima County Prosecutor Joe Brusic says he's working closely with the U.S. Marshal's Office in the search for the man wanted in Yakima for the June 12 fatal hit-and-run death of Wendy Baker. Baker was killed while riding a bike along Summitview Road. An arrest warrant has been issued as...
Husky Fighting for Life, Found Shot in the Head in Franklin County
This one is going to hurt. When I first saw it, I gasped. My anxiety. This poor dog. This is terrible. Who shot this beautiful girl? Why would someone do this? This is NOT ok. The person who shot this dog MUST be found. According to the Franklin County Sheriff's...
What’s Lurking in This Haunted Library Just 50 Miles From the Tri-Cities?
There have been sightings and rumors that a library in Toppenish Washington is haunted. The Second Floor Of The Toppenish Library Is Closed Off To Patrons. Some claim that the Mary L Goodrich Community Library in Toppenish has some deep dark secrets on the closed second floor. The Mary L...
98.3 The KEY
Pasco WA
7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
98.3 The Key plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0