Pasco, WA

NEWStalk 870

W. Richland Bold Burglar Robs Homeowner While They’re in Bed!

West Richland Police are seeking leads in a shocking, bold robbery. West Richland Police are hoping the public can provide some tips to help apprehend a bold, brazen robber. Around 6:30 AM Tuesday, WRPD says a white male wearing a mask and black clothing entered a home in the 300 block of North 69th Ave. in West Richland, entered a bedroom, and pointed a gun at a male resident who was sleeping at the time.
WEST RICHLAND, WA
NEWStalk 870

BCSO Releases Video of Chase, Gunfire From Incident Aug. 22

As part of new Washington State Laws, law enforcement agencies are required to release a lot more information about incidents involving gunfire. They're called Critical Incident Community Briefings. Even if no one is shot, if there is gunfire by officers, these reports must now be prepared and made public.This case is being handled by the regional Special Investigations Unit (SIU).
KENNEWICK, WA
NEWStalk 870

Tri-Cities Priest Arrested, Accused of Rape

(Kennewick, WA) -- A Catholic priest who's served in churches in both Kennewick and Pasco was taken into custody Tuesday, accused of Rape in the 3rd Degree after an incident at a home the priest owned in Kennewick. The Rev. Tomás Vázquez Téllez, 49 of the Yakima Diocese is now in the Benton County Jail after an investigation that began when Diocese officials say the victim, a woman said to be in her 30's, was at Tellez's residence August 19-20, originally for dinner.
KENNEWICK, WA
NEWStalk 870

Search For Suspect After 76-Year-old Man Robbed at Gunpoint

(Kennewick, WA) -- A 76-year-old man in Kennewick was said to be the victim of an armed robbery Saturday. The victim had walked several miles to sell some items. Kennewick Police say it was just before 6pm when the suspect approached the man, pointed a gun at him and demanded the $200 the victim had earned. The suspect them proceeded to to steal some of the items the man was selling. If you know anything about this incident, call Kennewick Police non-emergency dispatch at.
KENNEWICK, WA
NEWStalk 870

Kennewick DUI Driver Slams Car Into Home, Triggers Fire

A driver is facing a plethora of charges after they slammed their car into a home in Kennewick late Monday night, on Labor Day. Shortly after 10:30 PM, Kennewick Police were called to a home in the 300 block of West 27th Ave, just east of Yokes Market, for a report of a car hitting a house.
KENNEWICK, WA
NEWStalk 870

SCAM- BCSO Commander Cantu is NOT Calling You About Warrants

Commander Lee Cantu is the head of the Investigations Division of the Benton County Sheriff's Office. He is not, however, a phone solicitor. The BCSO is advising citizens about a new round of scammers, who call random people and demand they pay $2500 because they were sent subpoenas, didn't sign them, and now owe money. From the BCSO:
BENTON COUNTY, WA
NEWStalk 870

Dairgold, Port of Pasco Break Ground on New Dairy Plant

(Pasco, WA) -- Groundbreaking was held Thursday morning for what will be a massive new dairy production facility in Pasco for the Seattle-based Darigold Corporation. It was last year that the dairy co-op announced the new facility that will cost multi-millions of dollars to construct, will be able to process some 8 million pounds of milk per day. The milk will be supplied by more than 100 family-owned dairy farms in surrounding communities. CEO Joe Coote told a crowd at the plant site they will employ about 200 people in high-paying jobs from the region.
PASCO, WA
NEWStalk 870

Body found in Walla Walla Park identified

A body discovered in Walla Walla's Jefferson Park on Monday has been positively identified by Walla Walla Police. A 9-1-1 call was placed at roughly 12pm Monday to the Walla Walla Dispatch Center reporting an adult body along the tree line of Jefferson Park. Wednesday the body was identified as that of 59 year old Ricky L LaForge who had a last known address in Yakima.
WALLA WALLA, WA
NEWStalk 870

“You’re Not Alone” Kadlec Launches Anti-Suicide Campaign

(Richland, WA) -- Kadlec Health Care's Population Health Community Collaborative is launching an extensive, multimedia campaign to prevent suicides. At a news conference held at Kadlec's main hospital campus in Richland Wednesday, doctors, nurses and other healthcare providers emphasized the number of resources now available to those considering suicide and those in the position to prevent someone from taking their own life. The campaign is titled "You're Not Alone," and will emphasize the new, anti-suicide 988 hotline through billboards, banners and other ad campaigns.
RICHLAND, WA
NEWStalk 870

Smoke Triggers Air Quality Alert for Mid-Columbia

Thursday night's moon in the skies was orange-red, if you noticed. Friday morning, September 9, the Benton Clean Air Agency (BCAA) issued an air quality alert due to the smoke and haze from regional fires. BCAA Air Quality Specialist John Lyle issued the alert which read in part:. "Benton County...
ENVIRONMENT
NEWStalk 870

Greatest Savings on Gas In The Tri-Cities

Will inflation and already high gas prices keep us off the road this Labor Day Weekend? No way! We're boarding planes, trains, and automobiles to celebrate the last weekend of summer anywhere but home. Sure a few more Americans than usual are staying home this year, but less so than...
KENNEWICK, WA
