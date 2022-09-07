Read full article on original website
Festival lights up downtown Bowling Green on opening night
During its Main Stage show Friday night at the Black Swamp Art Festival, Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band gave the Sunday school standard “This Little Light of Mine” a raucous late night rendition. Peyton sang that he was going to let his little light shine on the...
Striking art hits a home run with judges at 2022 Black Swamp Arts Festival
For Bryant and Sharon Tubbs, it started with a 1965 Mustang. He bought it, and started fixing it up. That, his wife said, involved his buying “more and more and more equipment,” which they still had when they sold the car. So he started making lawn sculptures with...
Glass artist hopes glass sundial in Simpson Garden Park will be a conversation piece
The newest sculpture in the Simpson Garden Park incorporates art, math, science and gardening. Created by glassworker Adam Goldberg, the Judy Knox Memorial Sundial will be dedicated Sunday (Sept. 11) at 2 p.m. in the park. The ceremony will be followed by a reception. Goldberg, a 2011 BFA graduate of...
Ag-Venture self-driving farm tours scheduled in southeast Wood County
Wood County Economic Development Commission and Wood Soil and Water Conservation District are partnering with local and county organizations and businesses to host the 2022 Wood County Ag-Venture Self-Driving Farm Tour on Saturday, Sept. 17, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. People are invited to travel at their own pace...
Dining services at BGSU holding hiring event
BGSU Dining by Chartwells at Bowling Green State University will have a hiring event” Tuesday, Sept. 20, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. In the at the Bowen Thompson Union at Sky Bank room Bowling Green State University campus. Parking will be paid for/provided. Chartwells will be hiring on...
Water, sewer and roadway project to begin soon on West Wooster and Haskins Road
The Bowling Green West Wooster Street water and sewer improvement project is scheduled to begin on Monday, Sept. 19. This project will involve the replacement of water and sewer mains along West Wooster Street from Church Street to Haskins Road, and along Haskins Road from West Wooster Street to Wallace Avenue.
Wood County Suicide Prevention Coalition invites community to join efforts
According to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP), the U.S. has a suicide every 11 minutes. With the increasing number of suicide deaths, there is an increasing number of those affected by suicide loss. The public is invited to join the Wood County Suicide Prevention Coalition for its kick-off...
Kenneth D Schoeni
Kenneth D. Schoeni, 91, of Bowling Green, Ohio passed away Thursday September 8, 2022. Arrangements are pending and will be announced later by Dunn Funeral Home, located in the Historical District of Bowling Green at 408 W. Wooster St. (419)352-2132.
Grandparent + Kinship Care Support Groups forming
Grandparent + Kinship Care Support Groups are now being formed in Bowling Green, Lake, and Rossford schools. These groups meet in a casual and welcoming environment, offering support to grandparents and other caregivers who are raising children in a kinship situation. Participants have the opportunity to meet other caregivers, develop a network of support, and receive information about services.
