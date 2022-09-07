ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowling Green, OH

bgindependentmedia.org

Festival lights up downtown Bowling Green on opening night

During its Main Stage show Friday night at the Black Swamp Art Festival, Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band gave the Sunday school standard “This Little Light of Mine” a raucous late night rendition. Peyton sang that he was going to let his little light shine on the...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
bgindependentmedia.org

Ag-Venture self-driving farm tours scheduled in southeast Wood County

Wood County Economic Development Commission and Wood Soil and Water Conservation District are partnering with local and county organizations and businesses to host the 2022 Wood County Ag-Venture Self-Driving Farm Tour on Saturday, Sept. 17, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. People are invited to travel at their own pace...
WOOD COUNTY, OH
bgindependentmedia.org

Dining services at BGSU holding hiring event

BGSU Dining by Chartwells at Bowling Green State University will have a hiring event” Tuesday, Sept. 20, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. In the at the Bowen Thompson Union at Sky Bank room Bowling Green State University campus. Parking will be paid for/provided. Chartwells will be hiring on...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
bgindependentmedia.org

Wood County Suicide Prevention Coalition invites community to join efforts

According to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP), the U.S. has a suicide every 11 minutes. With the increasing number of suicide deaths, there is an increasing number of those affected by suicide loss. The public is invited to join the Wood County Suicide Prevention Coalition for its kick-off...
WOOD COUNTY, OH
bgindependentmedia.org

Kenneth D Schoeni

Kenneth D. Schoeni, 91, of Bowling Green, Ohio passed away Thursday September 8, 2022. Arrangements are pending and will be announced later by Dunn Funeral Home, located in the Historical District of Bowling Green at 408 W. Wooster St. (419)352-2132.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
bgindependentmedia.org

Grandparent + Kinship Care Support Groups forming

Grandparent + Kinship Care Support Groups are now being formed in Bowling Green, Lake, and Rossford schools. These groups meet in a casual and welcoming environment, offering support to grandparents and other caregivers who are raising children in a kinship situation. Participants have the opportunity to meet other caregivers, develop a network of support, and receive information about services.
ROSSFORD, OH

