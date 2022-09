Police are trying to figure out who reported a threat that led to a lockdown at New Braunfels High School on Thursday. School district officials say the lockdown started around 3 p.m. after the anonymous threat about a possible gun on campus came through a student tip line. Police say the threat was not credible, but the lockdown lasted for hours as students were evacuated classroom-by-classroom and held in the stadium until they were released. The lockdown was lifted after 6 p.m. No injuries were reported.

NEW BRAUNFELS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO