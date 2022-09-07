ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Credit Karma might owe you money over fake ‘pre-approved’ card offers: Here’s how to find out

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) is ordering Credit Karma, the free personal-credit monitoring site, to pay $3 million to users who received “false ‘pre-approved’ credit card offers” that ended up hurting their credit scores. The agency filed a complaint alleging that from February 2018 to April 2021, Credit Karma knowingly ran a marketing campaign where it sent such offers to users saying they had “90% odds” of being approved.
Student Loan Servicer: Borrowers’ Payments Will Be Auto-Debited on Sept 1

Since taking office, Biden has so far canceled roughly $32 billion of student loan debt for more than 1.5 million borrowers. Some student loan borrowers on Thursday were surprised to find out that they received a notice from the student loan servicer Nelnet that their next payment would be automatically debited beginning in September, according to a CBS News report.
After Refusing Loan Forgiveness, Bank of America Hits PPP Borrowers With Inscrutable “Finance Charges”

Bank of America has refused to forgive some of the loans it made to small business owners through the Paycheck Protection Program. An early Covid-era program that gave business owners money to cover payroll and other costs to help keep them afloat during the pandemic, the loans were supposed to be forgiven if used correctly. But Bank of America forced borrowers to use its own opaque portal, rather than the Small Business Administration’s, giving business owners limited recourse to appeal when their applications for forgiveness were rejected.
The Bitcoin “Triple Bubble” Crash to Destroy Millions

Rich Dad Poor Dad author Robert Kiyosaki has spoken of a financial disaster and predicted that the economy would experience a “triple bubble” implosion. Kiyosaki warned his 2.7 million YouTube subscribers that the stock, bond, and real estate markets would all drop at once, dubbed a “triple bubble” disaster. According to the analyst, the crash in 2022 will be more severe than the one that occurred during the financial crisis of 2008, and “millions will be wiped out” in a flash.
Student Loans: When You Can Apply to Get Up to $20K in Student Debt Canceled

As much as $20,000 of student loan debt could soon be forgiven in the coming months for those who owe money on student loans. In addition to the cancellation, if you made payments on your student loans during the moratorium, you can request a refund from your loan servicer. If you're not eligible for the student loan forgiveness -- or if you'll still owe money after the debt is canceled -- you won't have to make a payment until January 2023.
You Bought a Car. Here's How to Quickly Pay Down Your Auto Loan.

Amid talk of a recession and record-high inflation, you’d think Americans would keep a close eye on auto-loan spending. New data from LendingTree shows the average U.S. monthly auto-loan payment stands at $644, up 11.8% from a year earlier. Worse, loan payments for used-cars and lease arrangements are rising...
Mortgage Rates for Sept. 8, 2022: Rates Increase

A number of important mortgage rates crept higher today. The average 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed mortgage rates both saw growth. We also saw an upswing in the average rate of 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgages. Though mortgage rates have been rather consistently going up since the start of 2022, what happens...
Mortgage Refinance Rates on Sept. 7, 2022: Rates Move Higher

Both 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed refinances saw their mean rates go up. The average rate on 10-year fixed refinance also made gains. Like mortgage rates, refinance rates fluctuate on a daily basis. With inflation at a 40-year high, the Federal Reserve has hiked the federal funds rate four times this year and is poised to do so again in 2022 to try to slow rampant inflation. Though mortgage rates are not set by the central bank, these federal rate hikes increase the cost of borrowing money. Whether refinance rates will continue to rise or fall will depend on what happens next with inflation. If inflation begins to cool, rates will likely follow suit. But if inflation remains high, we could see refinance rates maintain an upward trajectory. If rates for a refi are currently lower than your existing mortgage rate, you could save money by locking in a rate now. As always, consider your goals and circumstances, and compare rates and fees to find a mortgage lender who can meet your needs.
