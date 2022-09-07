Read full article on original website
Fast Company
Credit Karma might owe you money over fake ‘pre-approved’ card offers: Here’s how to find out
The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) is ordering Credit Karma, the free personal-credit monitoring site, to pay $3 million to users who received “false ‘pre-approved’ credit card offers” that ended up hurting their credit scores. The agency filed a complaint alleging that from February 2018 to April 2021, Credit Karma knowingly ran a marketing campaign where it sent such offers to users saying they had “90% odds” of being approved.
nationalinterest.org
Student Loan Servicer: Borrowers’ Payments Will Be Auto-Debited on Sept 1
Since taking office, Biden has so far canceled roughly $32 billion of student loan debt for more than 1.5 million borrowers. Some student loan borrowers on Thursday were surprised to find out that they received a notice from the student loan servicer Nelnet that their next payment would be automatically debited beginning in September, according to a CBS News report.
Bank of America Offering Zero-Down Mortgages For New Homeowners
Bank of America is offering zero-down mortgages for new homeowners.
After Refusing Loan Forgiveness, Bank of America Hits PPP Borrowers With Inscrutable “Finance Charges”
Bank of America has refused to forgive some of the loans it made to small business owners through the Paycheck Protection Program. An early Covid-era program that gave business owners money to cover payroll and other costs to help keep them afloat during the pandemic, the loans were supposed to be forgiven if used correctly. But Bank of America forced borrowers to use its own opaque portal, rather than the Small Business Administration’s, giving business owners limited recourse to appeal when their applications for forgiveness were rejected.
9to5Mac
Verizon offers new ‘One Unlimited’ plan for iPhone, including all Apple One services
Verizon today announced the One Unlimited for iPhone plan. This offers Verizon customers cell coverage for their iPhone combined with Apple One: iCloud, Apple Music, Apple TV+ and Apple Arcade. Verizon will be the only carrier offering this Apple One plan in the United States. Internationally, EE is the sole...
cryptonewsz.com
The Bitcoin “Triple Bubble” Crash to Destroy Millions
Rich Dad Poor Dad author Robert Kiyosaki has spoken of a financial disaster and predicted that the economy would experience a “triple bubble” implosion. Kiyosaki warned his 2.7 million YouTube subscribers that the stock, bond, and real estate markets would all drop at once, dubbed a “triple bubble” disaster. According to the analyst, the crash in 2022 will be more severe than the one that occurred during the financial crisis of 2008, and “millions will be wiped out” in a flash.
Snap's 'messy' mass layoff happened so fast some employees were locked out of work tools before, and during, meetings in which they were to be let go
Snap's mass layoff last week came as a surprise to many insiders and industry observers. Even more surprising to those at the company may have been the "messy" way the company went about letting people go. Half a dozen current and former workers explained to Insider the way Snap last...
CNET
Time Is Running Out to File a Claim in Facebook's $90 Million Data-Tracking Settlement
If you were a Facebook user back in 2010 you could be eligible for part of a massive $90 million payout stemming from accusations the company illicitly tracked users across other websites. You'll need to act soon, though: The deadline to file a claim is barely two weeks away. Plaintiffs...
‘Poison’ Ivy Zelman—the analyst who predicted the 2008 housing bust—sees U.S. home prices falling in both 2023 and 2024. Here’s how much
Ivy Zelman once again has housing bulls sweating, and she’s not drinking any of their Kool-Aid.
CNET
Student Loans: When You Can Apply to Get Up to $20K in Student Debt Canceled
As much as $20,000 of student loan debt could soon be forgiven in the coming months for those who owe money on student loans. In addition to the cancellation, if you made payments on your student loans during the moratorium, you can request a refund from your loan servicer. If you're not eligible for the student loan forgiveness -- or if you'll still owe money after the debt is canceled -- you won't have to make a payment until January 2023.
The Fed has decided the US will need a 'growth recession' to rein in inflation. Here's why it's bad news for job seekers.
The chance of an economic "soft landing" has faded, and the Fed is pushing for a "growth recession." The phrase describes a period of below-average growth, rising unemployment, and slowing inflation. The Fed chair said that while it'd "bring some pain," letting inflation stay high would be worse. In an...
You Bought a Car. Here's How to Quickly Pay Down Your Auto Loan.
Amid talk of a recession and record-high inflation, you’d think Americans would keep a close eye on auto-loan spending. New data from LendingTree shows the average U.S. monthly auto-loan payment stands at $644, up 11.8% from a year earlier. Worse, loan payments for used-cars and lease arrangements are rising...
CNET
Mortgage Rates for Sept. 8, 2022: Rates Increase
A number of important mortgage rates crept higher today. The average 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed mortgage rates both saw growth. We also saw an upswing in the average rate of 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgages. Though mortgage rates have been rather consistently going up since the start of 2022, what happens...
CNET
Mortgage Refinance Rates on Sept. 7, 2022: Rates Move Higher
Both 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed refinances saw their mean rates go up. The average rate on 10-year fixed refinance also made gains. Like mortgage rates, refinance rates fluctuate on a daily basis. With inflation at a 40-year high, the Federal Reserve has hiked the federal funds rate four times this year and is poised to do so again in 2022 to try to slow rampant inflation. Though mortgage rates are not set by the central bank, these federal rate hikes increase the cost of borrowing money. Whether refinance rates will continue to rise or fall will depend on what happens next with inflation. If inflation begins to cool, rates will likely follow suit. But if inflation remains high, we could see refinance rates maintain an upward trajectory. If rates for a refi are currently lower than your existing mortgage rate, you could save money by locking in a rate now. As always, consider your goals and circumstances, and compare rates and fees to find a mortgage lender who can meet your needs.
Google CEO Delivers Ominous Message About Future of Tech Environment: 'We Feel Very Uncertain'
Sundar Pichai spoke at the Code Conference in Los Angeles this week about Google's productivity and the tech world.
