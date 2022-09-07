Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
CBS Sports
Clemson vs. Furman: Live updates, score, results, highlights, for Saturday's NCAA Football game
The Clemson Tigers will take on the Furman Paladins at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at home. Both teams are strolling into their matchup after big wins in their previous games. If there were any doubts why the Tigers were heavy favorites Monday, the squad quickly laid those doubts to rest. They put the hurt on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets with a sharp 41-10 win. Clemson's RB Will Shipley filled up the stat sheet, punching in two rushing touchdowns.
Starter unavailable for Clemson against Furman
Clemson has revealed which players won't be available for today's game against Furman. Senior Tyler Davis, a starting defensive tackle, is the only player among the Tigers' two-deep this week that will not (...)
shakinthesouthland.com
ACC Power Rankings: Welcome Back
#1 Clemson (1-0) Next Game: 9/10 vs Furman, 3:30 PM ACC Network. I mean yeah, it was tight for a while, but I think anyone would be content with a 31-point win over a conference rival on the road in week 1. Ugly at times, but fortunately we have two good weeks at home with non-conference games that can be used to clean some stuff up before heading into the Wake Forest game. Cade Klubnik’s drive was super impressive. I definitely want to see him get at least a full quarter against Furman. Not ready to count out DJ yet. He had some solid moments and showed improvement over last year. All in all, a lot to build on.
Jesse Palmer makes bold prediction about Clemson's offense
During halftime of Friday night's game between Louisville and Central Florida, Jesse Palmer discussed which team would win the ACC this season. The pick for the winner wasn't surprising but he made a bold (...)
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
golaurens.com
Former Clemson football standout joins the Laurens Police Department
Laurens Police Chief Keith Grounsell and the City of Laurens announced on Friday that Tayquon Johnson has joined the Laurens Police Department as an officer. Johnson is a former Clemson football standout, a P.A.W. Journey Ambassador, recipient of the 2019 OJ Brigance Courage Award, recipient of the 2021 ACC Service Hours award and two-time ACC Champion (2019, 2020).
Yardbarker
Dabo Swinney has interesting take on Clemson QB situation
Do the Clemson Tigers have a quarterback controversy? Head coach Dabo Swinney is won't say one way or another. While DJ Uiagalelei opened the season as the starter, freshman Cade Klubnik impressed during garbage time of the team’s 41-10 season-opening victory over Georgia Tech. Klubnik ran a composed 10-play, 66-yard drive in the fourth quarter that certainly left some wanting a glimpse of the freshman in a more competitive game environment.
Clemson football just made Dabo Swinney the next Nick Saban
The Clemson football program just made head coach Dabo Swinney the next Nick Saban, agreeing to pay him a monster contract extension, as reported by Matt Connolly of On3.com. The Sabo Swinney contract details are… a lot to take in. Dabo Swinney contract: 10 years, $115 million BREAKING: Clemson coach Dabo Swinney receives a new […] The post Clemson football just made Dabo Swinney the next Nick Saban appeared first on ClutchPoints.
gsabusiness.com
Hotel with ties to Dabo Swinney opens in downtown Clemson
The Shepherd Hotel has opened its doors in downtown Clemson. The six-story white brick building at 110 Sloan St., which is located between College Avenue and Sloan Street, features a restaurant called Delish Sisters and a lobby with a grand spiral staircase, according to a news release. The hotel also...
IN THIS ARTICLE
upstatebusinessjournal.com
Downtown Clemson’s new luxury hotel opens
With the Shepherd Hotel in Clemson opening this week and allowing its first guests to stay overnight, co-founder Rick Hayduk says this hotel could not have been built without divine intervention. The founding story of the Shepherd Hotel. As the first hotel located in downtown Clemson, founders Rich Davies and...
South Carolina professor holds baby while mom learns in university classroom
An Upstate professor held a fussy baby while her mom continued learning at Lander University.
livingupstatesc.com
Healing with horses at Wild Hearts in Seneca
SENECA, S.C. – Wild Hearts Equestrian Therapy Center, located on Hoppin’ Horse Farm in Seneca, South Carolina, is dedicated to helping people of all ages with emotional, intellectual and physical challenges. “You name it, and we work with it,” founder Jessica Fry said. “We are here to help...
FedEx to host hiring event in Spartanburg on Monday
FedEx Ground will host a hiring event Monday in Spartanburg.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
gsabizwire.com
Sandvik Coromant Westminster, South Carolina Facility Wins IndustryWeek Best Plants Award
Westminster, S.C. - Global leader in metal cutting, Sandvik Coromant, has earned the 2022 IndustryWeek Best Plants Award for its Westminster, South Carolina, production site. The award is given to North American manufacturing plants that lead their industries in outstanding operational excellence, customer service and employee engagement. Sandvik Coromant is headquartered in Mebane, N.C., where the company has another manufacturing site.
greenvillejournal.com
Lewis Barbecue Greenville announces grand opening
Upstate barbecue lovers have another eatery to check out. Lewis Barbecue, a central-Texas style barbecue restaurant based in Charleston, will host its Greenville location’s grand opening on Sept. 14. The eatery, which took over the former Tommy’s Ham House building at 214 Rutherford St., features a large bar, and...
WJCL
Update: Missing 12-year-old South Carolina girl found safe
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Above video: Your Friday headlines. Update 1:30 p.m.: She has been found safe. Authorities say she was located at a relative's house. Initial report: Authorities in South Carolina are asking for the public's help finding a missing 12-year-old girl. Haley Taylor was last seen around 4...
The Post and Courier
Relocating companies to Upstate’s bustling business climate begins with moving people
It’s not the type of automotive business that most associate with the Upstate, given that the BMW plant in Greer turns out more than 400,000 cars per year. But Argo AI, a company headquartered in Pittsburgh that develops products and technology for self-driving cars, earlier this year announced a $2.6 million investment to build a test track at the S.C. Technology and Aviation Center south of downtown Greenville.
The Post and Courier
Former Greenville food truck Birrieria 101 opens restaurant on Wade Hampton
Editor’s note: ‘Now Open’ is a weekly series highlighting recently opened restaurants in the Greenville area and around the Upstate. Look for a new restaurant every Friday at postandcourier.com/greenville/food. Have a suggestion? Email Eric Connor. GREENVILLE— It was once a popular food truck on the west side...
Core 450: A must-try restaurant in Travelers Rest, South Carolina
This post is not sponsored and does not contain any affiliate content. Dessert at Core 450 in Travelers Rest, SCcarleealexandria.com. Hidden in the heart of the Cherokee Valley Golf Club in Travelers Rest, South Carolina, lies one of the town's best-kept secrets — Core 450, a restaurant serving the best brunch, lunch, dinner, and views on the golf course.
woodworkingnetwork.com
Veteran's invention brings the 'Door 2 You'
Door 2 You is a veteran-owned business founded by Rick Grube, a lifelong tradesman. With joinery being his true passion, Grube invented and patented a proprietary method of building a door using mechanical tenon joinery allowing the door to be shipped unassembled directly to the consumer. Originally from Pennsylvania and...
Officials respond after plane lands in Lake Hartwell
HART COUNTY, G.A. (WSPA) – A plane crashed Saturday in Lake Hartwell in Hart County. The Hart County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened near Long Point Recreation Area and Old 29 Highway. Deputies said divers are responding to the crash at this time. The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said their marine team is assisting […]
Comments / 0