Thomas S. “Tom” Tomes, 79, of Coshocton passed away at his home with his family by his side on Thursday, September 8, 2022. Tom was born on October 25, 1942, in Knox County, Ohio to the late Shelby and Florence (Fry) Tomes. Tom honorably served in the United...

COSHOCTON, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO