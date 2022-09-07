Read full article on original website
IT-AIS Quarterly Patching Service Outage - Saturday, September 10, 2022 from 6:00 AM - 10:00 AM
On Tuesday, September 13th, from 12:00 AM to 3:00 AM CST, Video Recording Feedback in Blackboard Learn Assignment Grading will be UNAVAILABLE for scheduled maintenance. Blackboard Learn itself will NOT have any interruption in service, only this specific feature. Instructors and students will see an error page during this maintenance window. This includes Instructors who click on the Insert/Edit Recording option in the grading workflow and Students who attempt to access recorded feedback videos.
Women's Volleyball at UNI TOURNAMENT
Come on out to McLeod Center to watch your UNI Panther's compete in the UNI Tournament!. The first game is on Friday, Spet. 9th at 4:30 PM where the Grand Canyon Antelope's take on the Southeast Missouri Redhawks! Following at 6:30 PM, your Panthers take on the Western Michigan Broncos!
