On Tuesday, September 13th, from 12:00 AM to 3:00 AM CST, Video Recording Feedback in Blackboard Learn Assignment Grading will be UNAVAILABLE for scheduled maintenance. Blackboard Learn itself will NOT have any interruption in service, only this specific feature. Instructors and students will see an error page during this maintenance window. This includes Instructors who click on the Insert/Edit Recording option in the grading workflow and Students who attempt to access recorded feedback videos.

