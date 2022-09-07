Read full article on original website
nbc15.com
Middleton man arrested for alleged fourth felony OWI
MIDDLETON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 31-year-old Middleton man was arrested Saturday morning after he allegedly obstructed an officer and drove a motorcycle intoxicated. A Middleton Police Department officer noticed the man pulled over on his motorcycle near University Avenue and Hickory Hollow Drive. The officer approached the man and noted his slurred speech and a strong smell of alcohol coming from his breath. The man said he drank two alcoholic beverages, officials said.
nbc15.com
MPD: Madison gas station burglary attempt was the fifth one this week
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department noted a spate of burglaries and attempted burglaries at convenience stores in the city continued Friday morning when officers responded to a fifth location in recent days. In its report, MPD stated an alarm went off at a Mobil station shortly after...
Occupied business struck by gunshots near Rimrock Park
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police said that people were inside a business near Rimrock Park when it was struck by gunshots Friday night. Officers were called to the 300 block of Kent Lane just after 11:40 p.m. for multiple reports of shots fired. When police arrived, they found that the business had been hit but nobody was injured.
Person of interest detained following explosion at Wisconsin bar
LYNDON STATION, Wis. (WFRV) – A person of interest is currently being detained by the Lyndon Station Police Department for his alleged involvement in an explosion at a Wisconsin bar. According to a release, the incident occurred on September 1, just before 1:30 a.m. when the Lyndon Station Fire...
Glass smashed at east side gas station, nothing stolen, police say
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police say a glass window at an east side gas station was smashed overnight, continuing a string of attempted burglaries targeting convenience stores in the last few days. Officers were called to the Mobil gas station at 605 Cottage Grove Rd. just after 4 a.m. Friday for a report of an alarm going off. When they...
Two arrested after reports of gunshots, police chase that ended in corn field
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — Two people have been arrested in Sun Prairie after a police chase that started with multiple reports of gunshots Wednesday night, authorities said overnight. The Sun Prairie Police Department says it first received the reports of gunshots shortly after 8 p.m. Wednesday in the area of Park Circle and West Main Street. The department says officers...
Madison police investigating four gas station burglaries
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police are investigating after four different gas stations were burglarized around the city. Police said all four incidents occurred overnight Tuesday. It is unclear if the incidents are connected, and police are working to identify suspects. Police said the Citgo in the 2300 block of...
Police serving eviction find drug sales operation
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Winnebago County Sheriff’s Deputies were serving an eviction on Linden Road Friday when they say they discovered a narcotics trafficking operation. According to police, deputies were evicting tenants from a residence in the 5200 block of Linden Road when they discovered multiple firearms and a large amount of fentanyl and cannabis. […]
East High School briefly put into ‘secure’ status after report of man with a gun nearby
MADISON, Wis. — The Madison Police Department says Madison East High School was put into “secure” status for a short time Thursday morning after they received a secondhand report of someone with a gun in the area. Police say officers were called to the 2000 block of...
nbc15.com
Four Madison gas stations burglarized overnight
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Four gas stations across Madison were allegedly burglarized throughout late night Tuesday going into early morning Wednesday, Madison Police report. MPD says information on these alleged robberies is still preliminary, as investigation has just started. Their Burglary Crimes Unit will be reviewing all evidence available in an attempt to locate any suspects and connections between the four burglaries.
Man arrested following high-speed chase in Dodge County, sheriff’s office says
BEAVER DAM, Wis. — A 42-year-old man was arrested Friday afternoon after the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office said he led deputies on a high-speed chase in the Beaver Dam area. In a news release, the sheriff’s office said a deputy stopped the rural Columbus man on Madison Road...
One dead after crashing head-on with semi in Richland Co.
RICHLAND COUNTY, Wis. — One person is dead after crashing head-on with a semi-truck early Friday morning outside of Richland Center, according to authorities. The Richland County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called to U.S. Highway 14 east of State Highway 58 just before 6 a.m. Friday for the crash, which closed both lanes of Highway 14. Authorities say...
Man arrested in Sun Prairie stabbing that injured two people
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — Police have arrested a 29-year-old Madison man they described as a suspect in a stabbing in Sun Prairie early Tuesday morning that left two people injured. In a news release Wednesday evening, the Sun Prairie Police Department said investigators arrested the man earlier Wednesday on tentative charges of mayhem and first-degree recklessly endangering safety. The stabbing...
Janesville woman brought to hospital house fire
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — A Janesville woman was brought to the hospital after her house caught fire. The Janesville Fire Department was dispatched to 477 S. Garfield Ave. around 7:49 a.m. Saturday for reports of a residential fire, according to the department. Firefighters saw the entire second story of the house in flames when they […]
Man killed in rural Dane Co. crash identified by medical examiner
DANE COUNTY, Wis. — The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office says a 35-year-old from Randolph was the person who died in a crash on Highway 151 over the weekend. The man, identified as Christopher A. Decker, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which happened just after 3 a.m. near County Highway VV in the Town of Bristol, between Sun Prairie and Columbus.
nbc15.com
Columbia County opens handgun shooting range to public
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources announced Friday that updates and repairs are now complete at the Columbia County Shooting Range. Along with the updates and repairs, a handgun range with a bullet-catcher is now open to the public. The repairs on the range started earlier...
Three displaced, one hospitalized after fire at Janesville home
JANESVILLE, Wis. — Three people were displaced Saturday after a fire at a Janesville home. Crews were called to a home in the 400 block of South Garfield Avenue just before 8 a.m. Fire could be seen from the second story of the home when the first unit arrived.
dailydodge.com
Three Arrested On Numerous Drug Charges In Columbia County
(Wisconsin Dells) The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office arrested three people on numerous drug related charges. An investigation ultimately lead to a search warrant being executed at a motel room in the Wisconsin Dells. During the search, law enforcement located over an ounce of fentanyl, meth, THC, drug paraphernalia, and...
WISN
Construction crew finds body in Delafield
A construction crew found a body in the Town of Delafield just before 11 a.m. on Friday, that's according to the Waukesha County Sheriff's Office. Deputies responded to the area of N15 W28300 Golf Road after being notified of a deceased individual. So far, the body has not been identified.
Dane Co. Sheriff’s election challenger placed on administrative leave after filing lawsuit
The Dane County Sheriff's Office has confirmed to News 3 Now that Sheriff Kalvin Barrett's election challenger has been placed on administrative leave.
