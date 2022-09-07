ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Comments / 0

Related
nbc15.com

Middleton man arrested for alleged fourth felony OWI

MIDDLETON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 31-year-old Middleton man was arrested Saturday morning after he allegedly obstructed an officer and drove a motorcycle intoxicated. A Middleton Police Department officer noticed the man pulled over on his motorcycle near University Avenue and Hickory Hollow Drive. The officer approached the man and noted his slurred speech and a strong smell of alcohol coming from his breath. The man said he drank two alcoholic beverages, officials said.
MIDDLETON, WI
nbc15.com

MPD: Madison gas station burglary attempt was the fifth one this week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department noted a spate of burglaries and attempted burglaries at convenience stores in the city continued Friday morning when officers responded to a fifth location in recent days. In its report, MPD stated an alarm went off at a Mobil station shortly after...
MADISON, WI
UPMATTERS

Person of interest detained following explosion at Wisconsin bar

LYNDON STATION, Wis. (WFRV) – A person of interest is currently being detained by the Lyndon Station Police Department for his alleged involvement in an explosion at a Wisconsin bar. According to a release, the incident occurred on September 1, just before 1:30 a.m. when the Lyndon Station Fire...
LYNDON STATION, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Madison, WI
State
Washington State
Madison, WI
Crime & Safety
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Two arrested after reports of gunshots, police chase that ended in corn field

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — Two people have been arrested in Sun Prairie after a police chase that started with multiple reports of gunshots Wednesday night, authorities said overnight. The Sun Prairie Police Department says it first received the reports of gunshots shortly after 8 p.m. Wednesday in the area of Park Circle and West Main Street. The department says officers...
SUN PRAIRIE, WI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Police serving eviction find drug sales operation

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Winnebago County Sheriff’s Deputies were serving an eviction on Linden Road Friday when they say they discovered a narcotics trafficking operation. According to police, deputies were evicting tenants from a residence in the 5200 block of Linden Road when they discovered multiple firearms and a large amount of fentanyl and cannabis. […]
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Incident Report#Bp#4222 E Washington Ave
nbc15.com

Four Madison gas stations burglarized overnight

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Four gas stations across Madison were allegedly burglarized throughout late night Tuesday going into early morning Wednesday, Madison Police report. MPD says information on these alleged robberies is still preliminary, as investigation has just started. Their Burglary Crimes Unit will be reviewing all evidence available in an attempt to locate any suspects and connections between the four burglaries.
MADISON, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Man arrested in Sun Prairie stabbing that injured two people

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — Police have arrested a 29-year-old Madison man they described as a suspect in a stabbing in Sun Prairie early Tuesday morning that left two people injured. In a news release Wednesday evening, the Sun Prairie Police Department said investigators arrested the man earlier Wednesday on tentative charges of mayhem and first-degree recklessly endangering safety. The stabbing...
SUN PRAIRIE, WI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Janesville woman brought to hospital house fire

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — A Janesville woman was brought to the hospital after her house caught fire. The Janesville Fire Department was dispatched to 477 S. Garfield Ave. around 7:49 a.m. Saturday for reports of a residential fire, according to the department. Firefighters saw the entire second story of the house in flames when they […]
JANESVILLE, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Man killed in rural Dane Co. crash identified by medical examiner

DANE COUNTY, Wis. — The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office says a 35-year-old from Randolph was the person who died in a crash on Highway 151 over the weekend. The man, identified as Christopher A. Decker, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which happened just after 3 a.m. near County Highway VV in the Town of Bristol, between Sun Prairie and Columbus.
DANE COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

Columbia County opens handgun shooting range to public

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources announced Friday that updates and repairs are now complete at the Columbia County Shooting Range. Along with the updates and repairs, a handgun range with a bullet-catcher is now open to the public. The repairs on the range started earlier...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, WI
dailydodge.com

Three Arrested On Numerous Drug Charges In Columbia County

(Wisconsin Dells) The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office arrested three people on numerous drug related charges. An investigation ultimately lead to a search warrant being executed at a motel room in the Wisconsin Dells. During the search, law enforcement located over an ounce of fentanyl, meth, THC, drug paraphernalia, and...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, WI
WISN

Construction crew finds body in Delafield

A construction crew found a body in the Town of Delafield just before 11 a.m. on Friday, that's according to the Waukesha County Sheriff's Office. Deputies responded to the area of N15 W28300 Golf Road after being notified of a deceased individual. So far, the body has not been identified.
DELAFIELD, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy