cbs7.com
RECAP: Midland suffers first loss, falling to Amarillo
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The Midland High School football team lost 27-8 to Amarillo on Thursday night at Astound Broadband Stadium. It was Midland’s (2-1) first loss of the season. Watch the video above for a recap of the game.
seminolesentinel.com
Andrew Michael Anderson
Andrew Michael Anderson, age 40, passed away at home on August 31, 2022. Born in Midland he graduated in 2000 from Midland High and 2009 from UTPB. He worked for Champion X. He is survived by mother Deanna Anderson McDonald, his special Dad, Calvin (Pat) McDonald, brother Chance, stepsister Amber. Services will be Tuesday, September 13, 2022 at 11 a.m. at First Baptist Church, Seminole. The family requests memorials to Texas Baptist Men, 5351 Carton, Dallas, Tx 75227 or online to tbmtx.org. or a charity of your choosing.
seminolesentinel.com
Lt. Governor Dan Patrick will visit Seminole
Tuesday, Sept. 13, Lt. Governor Dan Patrick will make his way to Seminole. JNL Steel will host a meet and greet from 7 to 8 p.m. All are encouraged to attend.
seminolesentinel.com
Matters of Record
Seminole Police Dept. Aug. 26 - Officers conducted a traffic stop in the 1500 block of SW 5th St. Javier Enriquez of Seminole and Marcial Espinoza-Cordero of Amarillo were both arrested. Aug. 27 - Officers were dispatched to Super Chihuahua in reference to a break-in. A report was taken. Aug. 27 - Officers were dispatched to a possible intoxicated driver. Officers were able to locate the…
seminolesentinel.com
Loop Blows Out Wellman
The Loop Longhorns had an early night Friday when they beat the Wellman-Union Wildcats 49-0. The game was stopped with the mercy rule at the half. With the victory, the Longhorns are now a perfect 3-0 on the season. “It was a very good performance all around from our guys,” Bear Chesley, Loop head football coach said. “There’s not much to say about the game it’s hard to tell but I think…
KOAT 7
Riding his way to the top: Lovington bull rider becomes world champion
LOVINGTON, N.M. — A New Mexico bull rider is getting recognized at just 9 years old after becoming a world champion. Parker Hooks is from Lovington and recently won the Youth Bull Rider World Finals. But his want to ride bulls started when he was really young. "My mimi...
Midland man accused of cashing fraudulent checks
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man was arrested earlier this week after being locked inside a convenience store by employees who accused him of cashing fraudulent checks. Daniel Cortez, 33, has been charged with forgery of a financial instrument. According to court documents, on September 6, officers with the Odessa Police Department responded to a […]
KCBD
Covenant Health cuts ribbon for new Hobbs hospital
HOBBS, New Mexico (KCBD) - Covenant Health cut the ribbon on its newest location in Hobbs, New Mexico on Thursday. Over 22% of patients seen at Covenant Health in Lubbock travel from Eastern New Mexico to receive care. Covenant tells us that it hopes to decrease that number by opening a Covenant Health Hospital in Hobbs, New Mexico.
KCBD
Saturday morning top stories: Hobbs police searching for possible kidnapping victim
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Your Saturday morning brief,. The Hobbs Police Department is asking for the public’s help in a possible kidnapping at Zia Park Casino on Sept 8. The victim has been identified as 35 year old Erica Martinez. The suspect has been identified as Jonathan Zaragoza. More...
seminolesentinel.com
Good News at the Gas Pumps
For the twelfth consecutive week, the nation’s average gas price has fallen, declining 7.7 cents from a week ago to $3.75 per gallon on Tues.,Sept. 6. Motorists in Seminole are now filling up their tanks with unleaded gasoline for $3.09 to $3.10 per gallon. Gas in Seagraves averages $3.49 a gallon and Brownfield’s pumps are all at $3.05. According to Gas-Buddy, the national average is down 29.5…
Midlander accused of assaulting K-9 officer
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man is behind bars after investigators said he assaulted a K-9 officer aiding in an investigation. Alberto Acebedo, 42, has been charged with Assault of a Public Servant and Interfering With a Police Service Animal. According to an affidavit, on September 4, an officer with the Midland Police Department responded […]
seminolesentinel.com
Randell Lee Lambert
Randell Lee Lambert, Jr, 62 passed away August 28, 2022 after a lengthy battle with cancer in Brownfield. Randell was born on August 25, 1960 to Randell Lambert Sr. and Kean (Reneau) Cornett. He attended high school in OKC and served in the Marine Corp. from 1978 to 1982. Randell...
Did You Know There Is Haunted House As You Drive Into Lubbock From Midland? Here’s The Story Behind Woodrow Manor!
Have you ever noticed what used to be the nice house off to the right, just as you are about to be in Lubbock? It's at the exit you would take if you were going to go to Lubbock Cooper, the Woodrow Road exit. For many years the Woodrow Manor looked as if it were kept up with. When you look at it today it just looks like an overgrown abandoned house.
Hobbs police asking for information in possible kidnapping
HOBBS, N.M. (KRQE) – The Hobbs Police Department is asking for information about a possible kidnapping at the Zia Park Casino Thursday night. They say the victim has been identified as 35-year-old Erica Martinz and the suspect identified as Jonathan Zaragoza. Video released Friday night shows the suspect chasing down Martinez, tackling her, and then forcing […]
NBC News
Watch: Police dash cam shows man flees police on airport luggage carrier
Police dash camera footage captured the moments Sebastian Rios Sierra led New Mexico police on a slow-speed chase after authorities say Sierra stole a baggage tractor from the Lea County Regional Airport in Hobbs. KOB reports.Sept. 9, 2022.
Hobbs News-Sun
Man hopes rock through window is ticket to jail
A Hobbs man threw a rock through a window at a convenience store and told officers “it was nothing personal, (I) just needed a big enough crime to go to jail and be taken out of Hobbs.”. Roberto Rivera, 33, of Hobbs, was arrested on Sept. 4 and charged...
Hobbs PD investigating possible kidnapping outside casino
HOBBS, New Mexico (KMID/KPEJ) – Hobbs Police Department is asking the public for help locating a man and a woman. Police say the woman is the victim of a possible kidnapping. The man is the suspect. IMAGES/VIDEO ARE AT THE BOTTOM OF THE ARTICLE Hobbs PD said the potential kidnapping happened on September 8th in […]
seminolesentinel.com
Seminole Police department officers hired, security cameras operational at city park
In the August 22 meeting of the Seminole City Council, Police Chief Bernie Kraft submitted his monthly report for July. At the top of the report was the welcoming news that the department currently has 11 sworn officers; the number of authorized sworn officers is 12. In the area of operations, the report showed 373 calls for service, six escorts for funerals and traffic, 52 reports taken, and…
