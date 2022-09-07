ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii Magazine

Southwest Airlines Offers $39 Interisland Hawaiʻi Tickets for Rest of Year

Southwest Airlines has dropped the price of its interisland tickets to the low, low cost of just $39 for a special sale in late July. That’s like, a dozen coffees from Starbucks. But better yet, the airline just announced that what was once a short, limited-time offer will now be available to flyers for the rest of the year.
The Independent

Man drives all night to brother’s wedding after American Airlines changes flight destination to wrong country

A man set on getting his family to his brother’s wedding drove all night to arrive in time after American Airlines allegedly rebooked them flights to the wrong country.The botched travel plans led Grady Heins to rent a car and drive all night so he and his three children could attend the big day.In January, the lawyer booked tickets for a connecting flight from Seattle across almost the entirety of the US to Burlington, Vermont, for the wedding in May.Shortly before their departure, he was shocked to get an email from the airline that asked him to prepare for...
CBS Pittsburgh

Families who want to sit together on flights might be getting a break

Almost every time you make an airline reservation, once you settle on a fare you agree to pay, comes the real challenge: choosing a seat.Twenty years ago, the choices were relatively simple and uncomplicated. If you were flying economy, you could choose window or aisle, or if you booked early enough, an exit row seat. If families wanted to fly together, they could choose a whole row in the center of a wide-body aircraft.But then, as airlines added more seats to their airplanes, they also looked to maximize additional revenue, and most airlines then assigned additional prices to those coach...
