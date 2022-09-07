Man Dies in Solo Crash, Setting Tree on Fire in Sorrento Valley

The wreckage of the car in Sorrento Valley. Courtesy OnScene.TV

A man crashed into a tree and died Wednesday after losing control of his vehicle in Sorrento Valley.

The accident happened near Miratech Drive and Camino Santa Fe when the victim crashed his car and set a tree ablaze shortly before 6:30 a.m. Wednesday, Fox 5 reported.

San Diego Fire-Rescue crews pronounced the victim pronounced dead at the scene.

The San Diego Police Department was investigating the cause of the accident. The identity of the man was not released.

–City News Service