San Diego, CA

Man Dies in Solo Crash, Setting Tree on Fire in Sorrento Valley

By Debbie L. Sklar
Times of San Diego
 5 days ago
The wreckage of the car in Sorrento Valley. Courtesy OnScene.TV

A man crashed into a tree and died Wednesday after losing control of his vehicle in Sorrento Valley.

The accident happened near Miratech Drive and Camino Santa Fe when the victim crashed his car and set a tree ablaze shortly before 6:30 a.m. Wednesday, Fox 5 reported.

San Diego Fire-Rescue crews pronounced the victim pronounced dead at the scene.

The San Diego Police Department was investigating the cause of the accident. The identity of the man was not released.

Comprehensive local news and thoughtful commentary for the San Diego region.

