Sasha Banks Makes Interesting Comments About Her Future
Sasha Banks and Naomi walked out of WWE Raw back in May, and the former WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions have yet to return to the company. Since then there’s been a lot of talk about Sasha’s status, but it’s not clear at this point in time if she’ll be stepping into the ring again.
Former WWE Superstar Reportedly Considered For Major Win Over Brock Lesnar At WrestleMania
Throughout the course of his career Brock Lesnar has faced some of the biggest names of all time on the Grandest Stage of Them All, and at WrestleMania 36 he defended the WWE Championship against Drew McIntyre. It was Drew McIntyre who walked out with the gold after he defeated The Beast Incarnate, but it sounds like there was another name that was considered for the spot.
Backstage News On CM Punk Having Heat With Former AEW Star
CM Punk has been a very hot topic in the world of professional wrestling over the last week or so. The former AEW World Champion has been at the center of a lot of controversy and former AEW star Bobby Fish recently said that Punk “was a c**t” after their match on Dynamite in October of 2021.
Eric Bischoff On CM Punk Humiliating Tony Khan During All Out Media Scrum
Last week CM Punk won the AEW World Championship when he defeated Jon Moxley at All Out, and after the show he took several shots at Colt Cabana, Adam Page, MJF and The Elite during the post-show media scrum. The comments later led to an altercation involving CM Punk, Ace Steel and The Elite backstage.
WWE Reportedly Has No Plans For Raw Star
The WWE Monday Night Raw roster is loaded with talent, and for months WWE teased the arrival of Veer Mahaan on the red brand. When Veer finally arrived he was booked in matches that often saw him dominate his opponents, but he hasn’t been making regular appearances on WWE programming as of late.
Major Update On CM Punk’s Injury Status
The last week has been a rollercoaster for CM Punk as he won the AEW World Championship when he defeated Jon Moxley at AEW All Out, but he was stripped of the belt a few days later when Tony Khan announced that the AEW World Championship and AEW Trios Championship had been vacated.
Backstage News On Changes To WWE Creative And WWE HQ Under New Management Team
WWE has gone through some major changes over the last few months, but it seems that most people are reacting well to the new regime that is currently in charge of the company. PWInsider is reporting that the new regime has energized the locker room and production team and that the average energy at WWE HQ in Stamford is much different because there’s been a better balance when it comes to employees having a life outside the company. It’s being said that under Vince McMahon there was a fear that if employees put their life ahead of the company then it would could back to bite them.
Backstage News On Top AEW Stars Sending Feelers Out To WWE
The world of professional wrestling has been quite interesting as of late and Ryan Frederick of the Wrestling Observer recently noted that The Young Bucks sent feelers out to WWE to gauge potential interest when their contracts expire. Fightful Select reports that this has been an ongoing rumor dating back...
Possible Spoiler On Plans For In-Ring Return On Raw
Tonight’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw is set to take place from the Moda Center in Portland, OR and former NXT Champion Johnny Gargano is set to return to the ring. PWInsider is reporting that the current plan is for Johnny Gargano to face Chad Gable tonight in his first match back in a WWE ring. It was also noted that there’s talk of Seth Rollins challenging Bobby Lashley for the United States Championship soon.
