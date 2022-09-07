Read full article on original website
ABC News
Barbecue spare ribs, roasted cauliflower salad, coconut lemonade and spoon cake from chef Gregory Gourdet
Spare ribs with homemade barbecue sauce, roasted cauliflower salad, coconut lemonade and spoon cake with fresh berries just scream "end of summer dinner party." That's why chef Gregory Gourdet joined "Good Morning America" on Monday to bring a taste of his delicious cooking to your kitchen with a full lineup of delicious drinks, dishes and dessert.
The Daily South
Sausage-and-Spinach Breakfast Casserole with Cornmeal Biscuits
Instead of spooning sauce on top of biscuits, this breakfast casserole bakes the biscuits right on top of the sausage-studded gravy. Smoked sausage, such as Conecuh, adds a rich smokiness to the white gravy. You can use regular sausage if you have it on hand, but consider sprinkling in a bit of smoked paprika to amp up those smoky flavors. For a bit of color, add handfuls of spinach; it'll wilt into silky threads that help give the gravy body.
fitfoodiefinds.com
Sweet Potato Ground Beef Empanadas
These sweet potato ground beef empanadas are made with a simple homemade dough and a delicious spiced sweet potato and ground beef filling. Don’t forget to dip your empanadas in the irresistible green sauce. Super Easy Ground Beef Empanadas. These ground beef empanadas are pretty easy to make! And...
therecipecritic.com
Greek Lemon Rice Recipe
One of my favorite things about getting Greek takeout is the incredible lemon rice that it comes with. I always want more of it! It’s creamy, savory, and packed with the best lemony flavor! You can easily recreate those flavors at home with just a few simple ingredients. And if you’re not convinced already, it only takes 5 minutes to prepare!
Bon Appétit
Charred Corn, Zucchini, & Herbed Cream Cheese Pizza
Enjoying Philadelphia cream cheese is like a journey through the senses. Feel tranquility as you enjoy this pizza with friends and family at your next gathering. Preheat oven to 450° F with a rack in the lowest position. Place a pizza stone, pizza steel, or baking sheet on the rack. Divide pizza dough into two pieces. Cover with plastic wrap and let sit at room temperature.
Real Simple
Chicken Tortilla Crunch Salad
This speedy salad is loaded with shortcuts, meaning you can get dinner on the table stat. All-in-one fajita spice mix seasons chicken thighs before they hit a hot grill. Then a simple dressing made with mayonnaise, salsa, and sour cream dresses a refreshing napa cabbage and red bell pepper mixture. If you prefer to use a coleslaw blend instead of the cabbage, go for it! Lastly, the best part of this satisfying salad might be the handfuls of tortilla chips tossed in for the surprising texture it brings to each bite. Not up for grilling? No problem. Cook the thighs on the stovetop, or make salad prep even faster by using leftover or rotisserie chicken.
thepioneerwoman.com
Ancho Chicken Burritos
If you're not using leftover rotisserie chicken, then cooking is about to get a whole lot easier for you! As Ree Drummond would say, "Rotisserie chicken is the secret to this easy dinner!" This is a chicken burrito stuffed with juicy seasoned chicken, black beans, cooked rice, guacamole, and melty monterey jack cheese. Add a dab of your favorite Mexican-style hot sauce (such as Cholula) and serve with tortilla chips. It's a Mexican recipe that's ready under an hour—ideal for any night of the week!
12tomatoes.com
Italian Meatballs with Ricotta
The perfect, creamy comfort meal. Of all the comfort foods out there pasta has to be the most reliable of them all. Any night of the week, whether it’s a busy weeknight or a big dinner with guests over- pasta is one of my go-to dinners. If you’re willing...
Easy Mango Salsa: Recipes Worth Making
Flavorful, crunchy, 8-ingredient mango salsa! Perfect for dipping, bowls, tacos, and more. Just 20 minutes and 1 bowl are required. Check out the video above to see how it is done, or read through the ingredients and step-by-step instructions below. Ingredients (Serves 4) 3/4 cup of Finely Chopped Ripe Mango...
The Daily South
Zucchini Fritters
By the end of summer, we're looking for any and all ways to use up our summer zucchini, from Baked Zucchini Fries to Zucchini Bread. Enter these crispy Zucchini Fritters, which are packed with fresh zucchini flavor while delivering a mouthwatering crunch—and paired with our flavor-packed dipping sauce, you won't want to share a bite. Here's everything you need to know about making and serving Zucchini Fritters.
Health Recipe: Turkish Style Bean Salad
This Turkish style bean salad is really easy to make and completely delicious. All you need is some cannellini beans and some tahini. It is a real crowd pleaser and makes a perfect addition to any summer BBQ. Its rich creaminess offers a fabulous protein packed alternative to the more traditional potato salad, and will give your vegan guests a real taste treat along with great nutrition. Enjoy!
Rachael Ray's Unconventional Twist On Antipasto Salad
Despite a lack of professional culinary training, Rachael Ray is one of the most prominent celebrity chefs and TV personalities in the food world. She gained the love and trust of her viewers through her "quick and easy" cooking style and her relatability. Her Food Network show "30 Minute Meals" skyrocketed her to stardom, and "The Rachael Ray Show" — along with the plethora of best-selling cookbooks, magazines, her home decor collection, and pet food company — has earned her a net worth of $100 million, per Celebrity Net Worth.
msn.com
Australian Shepherd's Reaction to Trying Chicken and Rice for the First Time Is Everything
Chicken and rice is a canine classic, there's just no denying it. It makes a quick, easy, and bland dinner that will be just as easy on you as it will be on your dog's stomach. Still, many pups consider this combination a delicacy, and now you can add this Australian Shepherd, Apollo, to the list.
Bombay Salad
Disclosure: This post may include affiliate links. As an affiliate, I earn from qualifying purchases. This Bombay Salad is a delicious, hearty salad that is perfect for a light meal or as a side dish. It is packed with healthy ingredients and tossed in a tangy dressing. This salad is sure to please everyone at the table!
marthastewart.com
What's for Dinner This Week: One-Pot Shrimp and Rice, Pork and Pineapple Tacos, and Ravioli With Roasted Eggplant
Wondering what to make for dinner? Need some inspiration? Here's our list of suggestions: dinner recipes that take less than an hour of mostly hands-off time. Yes, there will be pasta (or noodles!) and, yes, it will be delicious. We'll be here every Friday with five weeknight dinners, including recipes, shopping lists, and everything you need to streamline your week ahead.
