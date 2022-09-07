Read full article on original website
DAILY DIGEST, 9/8: Water use drops 10% in July; Conserve groundwater. Fallow farmland. Increase dust?; New report: Left out in drought: CA fish; Driest, wettest, hottest: Sacramento’s troubling trifecta of extremes; and more …
MEETING: State Water Resources Control Board beginning at 9:30am. Agenda items include Consideration of Adoption of the proposed Statewide Construction Stormwater General Permit Reissuance. Click here for the full agenda and remote access instructions. PUBLIC MEETING: California Advisory Committee on Salmon and Steelhead Trout from 10am to 4pm. Agenda items...
