2022 Energy & Water Nexus from 9pm to 12pm. Join Bay Planning Coalition on September 9th for our annual Energy & Water Nexus Event for a timely review of California’s energy and water resources as drought conditions persist in the state. At the Nexus event, BPC will host speakers from State agencies and industry leaders to provide an update on the drought’s impact on resources, share insights on future plans, and discuss the potential for alternative sources. The event will also feature panel discussions on: (1) Desalination as an alternative source for drought resilience; and (2) General Managers from regional water agencies to discuss their agency’s response to current conditions and re-tooling to address source instability. Click here to register.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO