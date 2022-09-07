ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weather

Doctor: ‘Wait 6 months after infection’ before new booster

By Nexstar Media Wire, Marni Hughes, Liz Jassin
WREG
WREG
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xUaAO_0hlsSabf00

( NewsNation ) — Updated COVID-19 boosters are now available to target the dominant omicron variant. As the latest vaccine rolls out, White House officials are hinting at the next phase of protection: annual COVID-19 shots.

“In the absence of a dramatically different variant, we likely are moving toward a path with a vaccination cadence similar to that of the annual influenza vaccine, with annual updated Covid-19 shots matched to the currently circulating strains for most of the population,” Dr. Anthony Fauci said at a White House news briefing Tuesday.

However, Dr. Monica Gandhi says an annual COVID-19 shot might not be necessary.

She says the following signs are good news:

  • We have not had a new variant since Nov. 26, 2021.
  • Hospitalizations are staying low.
  • Older people are more at risk for a severe breakthrough infection. Europe and the United Kingdom are recommending booster shots for older people.

“I’m not sure if we’re jumping the gun by saying … we need annual booster shots or everyone does. I think older people are going to need them,” Gandhi said.

Gandhi also encouraged people to wait six months after an infection, or a previous booster, to get the new booster shot.

“I would suggest that people look at the data. You do have to space out boosters, or your last infection to have a good response from the booster. So I would recommend six months since your last infection,” Gandhi said. “Say you got omicron in May … Wait until November, or your last booster, because if you give it too soon, you actually abrogate some of your immune response.”

Should you get a new COVID booster? If so, when?

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that people stay up to date on COVID-19 vaccines, meaning completing a primary series and receiving the most recent booster recommended for them.

“Vaccine recommendations are based on your age, the vaccine you first received, and time since last dose,” the CDC states. “People who are moderately or severely immunocompromised have different recommendations for COVID-19 vaccines .”

To determine when or if you can get one or more boosters, the CDC has provided a tool to help you decide. The agency says the tool is not meant to be used to diagnose or treat the virus, only to make a decision about getting COVID-19 vaccinations.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WREG

Ezekiel Kelly makes first court appearance in shooting rampage

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Ezekiel Kelly, the suspect in a shooting rampage that left four dead and three injured across Memphis this week, made his first appearance in court Friday morning. Judge Karen Massey arraigned Kelly for the murder of Dewayne Tunstall at a Highland Heights home Wednesday. The shooting was the first incident in a […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

First victim in Memphis shooting rampage identified

► Update: Ezekiel Kelly made his first court appearance in this case Friday. See coverage here. MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)— The first victim in a string of seven shootings allegedly committed by 19-year-old Ezekiel Kelly on Wednesday was a 24-year-old father killed shortly after midnight, police said. Police and friends identified him as Dewayne Tunstall. Officers […]
WREG

Memphis man’s home connected to mass shooting suspect

► Update: Ezekiel Kelly made his first court appearance in this case Friday. See coverage here. MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)— We are digging to learn more about the teen accused of a deadly shooting rampage that went from Memphis into Mississippi. Ezekiel Kelly, 19, is no stranger to law enforcement. But Kelly is a stranger to […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Driver shaken by encounter with accused killer who took his car

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One of the last people to make eye-to-eye contact with the man allegedly behind a mass shooting in Memphis said he is thankful to have walked away alive. Demetrick Porter was at a gas station in Southaven when he came face-to-face with Ezekiel Kelly, moments before Kelly was captured by police after […]
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Fauci
WREG

Mass shooting victim describes moment she was shot

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)— A shooting spree in Memphis leaves four dead and three injured. In an exclusive interview, WREG is talking with one of the survivors. 44-year-old LaKesha McGlathen will never forget what it’s like to be shot. Wednesday, she was on the Norris Road exit ramp on I-240 when she encountered 19-year-old Ezekiel Kelly. […]
WREG

Police still searching for escaped Ark. convict

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The search continues for an Arkansas inmate who escaped from prison last month. Samuel Hartman was serving a life sentence after a jury found him guilty in the rape of a young girl. He escaped while on a work detail, and detectives said he had help escaping. By air, on foot and […]
TUNICA COUNTY, MS
WREG

Girl found dead with gunshot wound in Millington

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A girl was found dead with a gunshot wound in Millington on Sunday, and police say they are investigating. Millington Police said they responded to a shooting call around 2 p.m. Sunday in the 5000 block of Clear Creek Drive. When officers arrived they found “several individuals including a female juvenile with […]
MILLINGTON, TN
WREG

2 arrested after shots fired near Germantown High

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Germantown Police have arrested two people after shots were fired near Germantown High School. Germantown Police say 35-year-old Jonathan Johnson of Memphis and 34-year-old Daniesha Roberts of Memphis have been taken into custody. Derrion Leonard, 24, was previously arrested in connection with this incident. Germantown Police say a shootout occurred at around […]
GERMANTOWN, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Booster#Ne White House#Cdc#Europe#Covid 19 Vaccine#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse
WREG

Man accidentally shoots self at Southern Heritage Classic

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was taken to the hospital Saturday at the Southern Heritage Classic after accidentally shooting himself in the stomach, witnesses said. WREG spoke to MPD Assistant Chief of Police Don Crowe, who confirmed the shooting occurred in the parking lot of the Liberty Bowl. Investigators believe this was an accidental shooting. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Two detained after shots fired in Frayser, Raleigh

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Two people are detained after shots were fired in two different neighborhoods Monday afternoon. Officers responded to a shooting in Frayser in the 1700 block of Alta Vista near Watkins at 5:23 p.m. Police said no one was struck by gunfire but one person was hurt by broken glass. Seven minutes later, there […]
RALEIGH, NC
WREG

Police release details on carjacking that led to Ezekiel Kelly’s arrest

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police have released new details on the Southaven carjacking that took place before the hour-long shooting rampage came to an end on Wednesday night. The victim’s gray Dodge Challenger was stolen at the Raceway gas station at 580 Stateline Road West just before 9 p.m. Wednesday. The victim told police a man […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Two men wanted for terroristic threats on social media, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis Police are searching for two men accused of making terroristic threats in a now viral video shared across the country. According to police, the suspects, who are between the ages of 18 and 21, posted the threats on social media. The two men were seen riding in a car discussing the possibility […]
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Public Health
WREG

City Watch issued for missing 15-year-old girl

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis Police need your help finding a missing 15-year-old girl. Police said Takirra Milam left her home in the 1800 block of Clunan Cove between 6:15 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Tuesday, September 6. Milam’s brother told police he last saw and spoke to her before school that morning while she was in […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

One arrested after viral social media threats

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police have arrested one of the men seen making threats in a now viral video. Police say 18-year-old Reginald Williams was arrested Friday morning. Memphis Police say Williams was one of two men seen riding in a car threatening to shoot people based on their race. The threats were made soon […]
WREG

MPD identifies man killed in spree shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department has identified of the victims of Wednesday night’s shooting rampage. Memphis Police say 62-year-old Richard Clark was shot to death in the 900 block of South Parkway East Wednesday afternoon. Police say officers responded to the scene at around 4:38 p.m. and found Clark in his vehicle. Memphis […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Escaped Ark. convict Samuel Hartman still on the run

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The search continues for an Arkansas inmate who escaped from prison last month. Samuel Hartman was serving a life sentence after a jury found him guilty in the rape of a young girl. He escaped while on a work detail, and detectives said he had help escaping. By air, on foot and […]
TUNICA COUNTY, MS
WREG

2 women shot in South Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say two women were shot in South Memphis Friday evening. Police say officers responded to a shooting at a home on Willie Mitchell Boulevard at around 6 p.m. Memphis Police say two women went to the hospital in critical condition. Police say there is no suspect information available at this […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Mother of two beheaded by sword in California

SAN CARLOS, Calif. (KRON) — A woman was beheaded Thursday in San Carlos, KRON4 has confirmed. She was killed in the area of Laurel Street and Magnolia Avenue at 11:50 a.m. The woman was beheaded by a man with a sword. The suspect, an adult male, was detained and has since been placed under arrest […]
SAN CARLOS, CA
WREG

Police believe mother drowned 3 children at NY beach

NEW YORK (AP) — Three children were found dead on the beach near Brooklyn’s famed Coney Island boardwalk early Monday and police believe they may have been drowned by their mother. The bodies of the 7-year-old boy, 4-year-old girl and 3-month-old boy were found after a nearly three-hour search that began at 1:40 a.m. when […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WREG

WREG

43K+
Followers
11K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

WREG.com is the leading news source for Memphis and the Mid-South

 https://wreg.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy