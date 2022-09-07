ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muncie, IN

WISH-TV

An Update from Mel McMahon, Co-Founder of Indiana Owned and Indiana Gifts

“Local Matters” brings you incredible stories about Indiana Owned businesses making a positive impact in Indiana and the entrepreneurs leading the way. On this special episode, Indiana Owned co-founder Mel McMahon gives you a few more details about the changes going on with Local Matters and what’s to come. Thanks for listening!
INDIANA STATE
WIBC.com

Ellspermann: New Companies Need Workers, Indiana Will Provide

KOKOMO, Ind.—Have you thought about going back to school so you can upgrade your pay? Indiana is in need of skilled workers because of companies like Stellantis locating here. Their new plant in Kokomo needs 1,400 people who have up-to-date certifications and degrees and Indiana’s colleges are trying to provide that.
KOKOMO, IN
townandtourist.com

20 Cabin & Treehouse Rentals In Indiana (Warm & Whimsical!)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Indiana is a popular destination because it has something for everyone. Many travelers enjoy this state because of the national parks and trails. If you want to spend more time in nature in Indiana, you may be interested in cabin or treehouse rentals.
INDIANA STATE
WTHR

Indiana coronavirus updates for Friday, Sept. 9, 2022

INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Friday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana. Registrations for the vaccine are now open for all Hoosiers through the Indiana Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.
INDIANA STATE
munciejournal.com

Muncie Mayor, First Lady Open Home to Taiwanese Exchange Student

MUNCIE, IN—For many high school students, junior year is about college visits, summer jobs, and SATs. For 16-year-old Jimmy, junior year is about adventure. Thanks to the Muncie Rotary Exchange program, Jimmy (full name Te-Chan Yang) has travelled all the way from Taiwan to live and study in Muncie for 11 months. He is currently attending Muncie Burris high school, and staying with Mayor and first lady Dan and Sherry Ridenour. So far, Jimmy has accompanied the Ridenours everywhere – to local festivals like Fire Up DWNTWN, to triathlons and family trips to New York. “We joke that we’re his honorary grandparents,” Sherry laughed. “It’s been fun to have someone young in the house again.”
MUNCIE, IN
FOX59

1 dead after argument at Howard Co. campsite turns into gunfire

GREENTOWN, Ind. — One man is dead and another has been arrested after an argument between the two of them at a Howard County campsite turned into gunfire Saturday morning, police said. Police were dispatched around 5:15 a.m. Saturday after a caller said a shooting had just happened at the Howard County Vietnam Veterans Campgrounds […]
GREENTOWN, IN
woofboomnews.com

‘T.V.’ for Tonight’s Delta at Yorktown High School Football Game

Friday Night Lights Radio coverage plan tonight, with our Zach Johnson. WMUN will broadcast Delta at Yorktown – FM, AM, audio stream AND Live Video – Here is the Link. Click here. Only four of the candidates for Delaware County Council and County Commissioners attended last night at...
YORKTOWN, IN
14news.com

Tropicana Evansville facing class action lawsuit

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Tropicana Evansville/Aztar Indiana Gaming Company LLC. is facing a class action lawsuit over allegations of violations of Indiana’s wage payment statute. Alex Ricke, an attorney leading the case, says that they first started talking with Tropicana Evansville employees who tried to opt in on another...
EVANSVILLE, IN
indyschild.com

11 Amazing Events Taking Place this Weekend Around Indianapolis

Short on ideas for things to do with the kids this weekend? We have you covered! Check out our picks for the top 11 things to do with kids in Indianapolis this weekend!. Adults and kids of all ages will love seeing the impressive display of Hot Air Balloons, some in fun shapes. The 10th Annual Kiwanis Club of South Central Indiana Balloon Fest will be held September 8-10 at the Monroe County Fairgrounds in Bloomington, IN.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WEHT/WTVW

IDNR catch Ginseng thieves; arrest two

Ginseng is a rooted, parsnip-looking plant which many use for various health problems. However, not everyone likes paying for it. Reports say these wild roots can sell for more than $800 a pound to oversea markets. It also has very strict and particular rules for how and when it can be harvested.
INDIANA STATE
