Read full article on original website
Related
WISH-TV
An Update from Mel McMahon, Co-Founder of Indiana Owned and Indiana Gifts
“Local Matters” brings you incredible stories about Indiana Owned businesses making a positive impact in Indiana and the entrepreneurs leading the way. On this special episode, Indiana Owned co-founder Mel McMahon gives you a few more details about the changes going on with Local Matters and what’s to come. Thanks for listening!
WIBC.com
Ellspermann: New Companies Need Workers, Indiana Will Provide
KOKOMO, Ind.—Have you thought about going back to school so you can upgrade your pay? Indiana is in need of skilled workers because of companies like Stellantis locating here. Their new plant in Kokomo needs 1,400 people who have up-to-date certifications and degrees and Indiana’s colleges are trying to provide that.
townandtourist.com
20 Cabin & Treehouse Rentals In Indiana (Warm & Whimsical!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Indiana is a popular destination because it has something for everyone. Many travelers enjoy this state because of the national parks and trails. If you want to spend more time in nature in Indiana, you may be interested in cabin or treehouse rentals.
Indiana coronavirus updates for Friday, Sept. 9, 2022
INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Friday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana. Registrations for the vaccine are now open for all Hoosiers through the Indiana Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
munciejournal.com
Muncie Mayor, First Lady Open Home to Taiwanese Exchange Student
MUNCIE, IN—For many high school students, junior year is about college visits, summer jobs, and SATs. For 16-year-old Jimmy, junior year is about adventure. Thanks to the Muncie Rotary Exchange program, Jimmy (full name Te-Chan Yang) has travelled all the way from Taiwan to live and study in Muncie for 11 months. He is currently attending Muncie Burris high school, and staying with Mayor and first lady Dan and Sherry Ridenour. So far, Jimmy has accompanied the Ridenours everywhere – to local festivals like Fire Up DWNTWN, to triathlons and family trips to New York. “We joke that we’re his honorary grandparents,” Sherry laughed. “It’s been fun to have someone young in the house again.”
Roam Around an Abandoned Indiana Sanatorium During the Day and Take a Flashlight Tour at Night
Have you ever wanted to see an abandoned place up close and personal? Here's how you can tour the old Indiana State Sanatorium. You've heard of Waverly Hills Sanatorium in Kentucky, but have you ever heard of Indiana State Sanatorium? Located in Rockville, Indiana is a big old abandoned building that used to be the Indiana State Sanatorium.
1 dead after argument at Howard Co. campsite turns into gunfire
GREENTOWN, Ind. — One man is dead and another has been arrested after an argument between the two of them at a Howard County campsite turned into gunfire Saturday morning, police said. Police were dispatched around 5:15 a.m. Saturday after a caller said a shooting had just happened at the Howard County Vietnam Veterans Campgrounds […]
WTHR
Operation Football scores: Sept. 9, 2022
INDIANAPOLIS — High school football scores from around Indiana on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022:
RELATED PEOPLE
4 Indiana spots make Yelp’s list of top 100 coffee shops in US
Yelp is spilling the beans about the 100 best coffee shops in the United States, and four Indianapolis hot spots are steaming up the list! You may be loyal to a coffee shop because of how the beans are freshly ground or the creativity of the seasonal drinks and treats. You might even prefer one […]
woofboomnews.com
‘T.V.’ for Tonight’s Delta at Yorktown High School Football Game
Friday Night Lights Radio coverage plan tonight, with our Zach Johnson. WMUN will broadcast Delta at Yorktown – FM, AM, audio stream AND Live Video – Here is the Link. Click here. Only four of the candidates for Delaware County Council and County Commissioners attended last night at...
Attorney appointed to replace Indiana judge who resigned
Gov. Eric Holcomb has appointed a southern Indiana attorney to replace a judge who resigned in July, two months after she was charged with domestic battery.
Community steps in when Boone County 'sculpture farm' needed sprucing up
BOONE COUNTY, Ind. — Ernie Taylor's work has brought joy to so many over the years. People driving by his farm off State Road 32 often stop to take pictures of Taylor's large metal creations. 13News visited with him as the community steps in to help him spruce things up.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Pilot error, overloading caused crash that killed 5 Indiana men
Federal investigators blame pilot error and an overloaded aircraft for a 2019 plane crash near a Michigan airport that killed five Indiana men and seriously injured a sixth person aboard.
14news.com
Tropicana Evansville facing class action lawsuit
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Tropicana Evansville/Aztar Indiana Gaming Company LLC. is facing a class action lawsuit over allegations of violations of Indiana’s wage payment statute. Alex Ricke, an attorney leading the case, says that they first started talking with Tropicana Evansville employees who tried to opt in on another...
indyschild.com
11 Amazing Events Taking Place this Weekend Around Indianapolis
Short on ideas for things to do with the kids this weekend? We have you covered! Check out our picks for the top 11 things to do with kids in Indianapolis this weekend!. Adults and kids of all ages will love seeing the impressive display of Hot Air Balloons, some in fun shapes. The 10th Annual Kiwanis Club of South Central Indiana Balloon Fest will be held September 8-10 at the Monroe County Fairgrounds in Bloomington, IN.
IDNR catch Ginseng thieves; arrest two
Ginseng is a rooted, parsnip-looking plant which many use for various health problems. However, not everyone likes paying for it. Reports say these wild roots can sell for more than $800 a pound to oversea markets. It also has very strict and particular rules for how and when it can be harvested.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cbs4indy.com
State rep., sheriff among 6 Indiana officials identified on leaked Oath Keeper membership list
INDIANAPOLIS — Six Indiana elected officials, including a sheriff and a state representative, have appeared on leaked membership lists of a far-right extremist group that’s accused of playing a key role in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. More than 38,000 names were included on...
Officer Seara Burton’s K-9 visits her in hospice
K-9 Brev has visited the Richmond hospice facility where Officer Burton is staying on multiple occasions, according to a Sept. 9 Facebook post by the Richmond Police Department.
cbs4indy.com
This ‘Liz’ is not your friend: New scam voicemail circulates in Indiana
This “Liz” is not your friend. Delete her voicemail. FOX59 has run across a new variety of robocall scams. We found out about it when our news director, C.J. Hoyt, received a voicemail on his cellphone. “Hey, it’s Liz with Student Advisor. I’m just giving you a call...
UAW workers go on strike at Stellantis plant in Indiana
UAW union members have gone on strike at the Stellantis casting plant in Indiana. They cite health and safety issues, specifically the company's alleged refusal to replace the plant's HVAC system.
Comments / 0