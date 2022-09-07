First impressions of LSU's newcomers in Week 1

There were a lot of fresh faces on the field for LSU in the opener. Aside from almost the entire coaching staff, returning starters were hard to find.

LSU’s entire cornerback group was new. Jayden Daniels and Noah Cain were making their LSU debuts. Will Campbell started at left tackle as a true freshman, and we saw highly-touted transfer Miles Frazier get the start at left guard.

How these newcomers come into form over the course of the year will determine LSU’s season. They could begin to gel and this team could really start to improve. It also could take awhile, meaning there are more growing pains to come.

Let’s evaluate how LSU’s newcomers fared against Florida State.

QB Jayden Daniels

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Daniels transferred to LSU after starting three years at Arizona State. He got off to a shaky start, but his running ability was critical to LSU’s success all night.

He started to come around, eventually leading LSU on a 99-yard touchdown drive, putting LSU in a position to tie it. When the pressure was on, he played his best. ESPN’s QBR rating ranks Daniels at 23rd in the FBS. That’ll do for now.

RB Noah Cain

In 2019 at Penn State, Cain was one of the best freshmen backs in the country. He suffered an injury prior to 2020, forcing him to miss the entire season. He didn’t look the same when he returned in 2021 and ended up in Baton Rouge.

A couple of years removed from that injury, there is hope that Cain can be the player he was in 2019. It’s still too early to tell.

LSU did not show much commitment to running the ball on Sunday night. When the Tigers did run, they struggled. They were also playing from behind, forcing them to go to the air.

Cain averaged 3.3 yards per attempt, but did find the endzone. He picked up a couple first downs. There’s not much more to say here until we get a better understanding of what the LSU rushing attack is and how Brian Kelly and Mike Denbrock plan to use it.

WR Kyren Lacy

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Lacy transferred to LSU after being a contributor for Billy Napier’s Louisiana teams. He was targeted just once on Sunday night, but it went for 14 yards.

He looked like a guy that belongs on the field and even if he’s not a starter, he can provide solid depth.

TE Mason Taylor

(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

This is one LSU fans should get excited about. Taylor, a true freshman, was just a three-star coming out of high school, but it appears he may have been underrated.

Coaches raved about him during fall camp and he backed it up with his performance on Sunday night. He caught four passes for 34 yards, including the catch that set LSU up at the goal line on the final drive.

Even if that stat line isn’t too impressive, the talent was evident and Taylor could be in line to be a real difference maker in the future.

LT Will Campbell

(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Tiger fans may have been more excited for Campbell than anyone else. It’s been awhile since an LSU offensive lineman has received this level of hype, especially as a true freshman.

Campbell didn’t have his best night, allowing three pressures and a sack, but he held his own, especially in the run game.

There will be more struggles for the true freshmen this year. Left tackle isn’t easy and it takes time to develop, but the fact that he earned that job with ease as a freshman speaks to his ability and the expectations should remain high.

LG Miles Frazier

(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

After a terrific freshmen year at FIU, Frazier is taking the next step in the SEC. Frazier had a solid night at guard, not allowing a sack, but allowing one pressure.

LSU’s entire offensive line could have done a better job run blocking, and that includes Frazier.

DL Mekhi Wingo

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Wingo comes to LSU after a successful freshman stint at Missouri. He was forced to step up when Maason Smith went down, and he responded. According to PFF, Wingo recorded six tackles and three stops. He didn’t miss a single tackle and added a pressure to his name as well.

It will be interesting to see how Wingo progresses. He could be one of the better DTs in the SEC in the near future, even if he doesn’t end up matching what LSU would have got from Smith.

DB Greg Brooks Jr.

(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Greg Brooks Jr. comes to LSU after a successful tenure at Arkansas, where he was a difference maker on some good defenses. Brooks biggest impact for LSU didn’t come in pass coverage, but what he did in other areas.

Brooks recorded a pressure and did not miss a tackle. He made four tackles on the night and assisted with two others.

He was targeted three times, allowing catches on all three. LSU’s pass coverage in the middle of the field needs to improve, and Brooks will have to be part of that.

DB Colby Richardson

AP Photo/Gerald Herbert

Richardson came out of nowhere after transferring from McNeese State. He’s a guy with experience, having been in college since 2017.

On Sunday, he was targeted four times, not allowing a catch. He had a passer rating of 39.6 when targeted. He received hype all camp long and he lived up to it.

DB Jarrick Bernard-Converse

Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports

Benard-Converse comes to LSU after being one of the best corners in the Big 12 at Oklahoma State. On Sunday, he was targeted five times, allowing three catches.

It wasn’t perfect, but it was hard not to be impressed with his size and coverage skills. I expect him to emerge as one of LSU’s best defenders.

DB Mekhi Williams-Garner

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Like Lacy, Williams-Garner comes from Louisiana.

Garner had a solid debut for the Tigers. He was targeted seven times, allowing three catches.

According to PFF, he had three forced incompletions and two pass breakups and ranks sixth among SEC corners in coverage grade. With performances like this, concern surrounding the CB group will continue to ease after LSU had to turn to the portal to fill all the holes.

LB Kolbe Fields

Fields transferred to LSU from South Carolina. He’s not expected to be a star, but can provide depth in the LB room.

He played just eight snaps against Florida State, not recording any snaps in that span. Though, it’s an encouraging sign that he saw the field.

LB West Weeks

Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

West Weeks transfers in to LSU from Virginia. He saw significant time in the opener, playing 24 snaps. He recorded a pressure and a couple of tackles.

It’s hard to judge Weeks at this point, but it looks like LSU may plan for him to be a real part of this defense.