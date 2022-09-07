Read full article on original website
How Houston's oldest crawfish restaurant pioneered Cajun food in the city
Ragin' Cajun evolved from a 1970s po'boy shop and seasonal parking lot crawfish boils.
'Things will never be the same' | Two big office-to-apartment conversions underway in downtown Houston
HOUSTON, Texas — The tip top of the 1927 Niels Esperson building is its most characteristic feature and is visible from various vantage points amid newer neighbors. “I’ve loved this building since the day I first saw it,” said Gensler principal architect Dean Strombom. He's now helping...
The Most Essential Breakfast in Houston TX
A good breakfast spot can make or break your entire day. You wouldn’t want to start your day with a lackluster meal, right? Finding those tried-and-tested breakfast and brunch spots is essential in a new city. And we’re here to help you with that. Plus, a good brunch...
Eat of the Week: Smoked oxtails served only on Thursdays
Ray's BBQ Shack on Old Spanish Trail serves this barbecue special once a week.
New Buc-ee's car wash 'tunnel' in Baytown may scrub Katy facility as world's longest
It is unclear how long the Baytown car wash will be, but its competitor's location has the longest car wash tunnel spanning 255 feet, the largest in the world.
Dip into all sorts of goods at gift & specialty shops in Houston
Spend some time hopping shelf to shelf for books, music, home decor and more at some of the best gift and specialty shops across Houston. There’s no shortage of retail adventures in Houston. Nearly every neighborhood in the city has its local gems worthy of a look, where shoppers will find everything from quirky toy stores to specialty boutiques with handcrafted items.
Houston Happens – Racism in Real Estate and a coyote sighting in Pecan Grove
HOUSTON (KIAH) A big show Thursday on Houston Happens. We sit down with a local realtor to talk about racism in real estate, we will tell you what that looks like and what it means. Plus, officials are warning Pecan Grove residents of a coyote that’s been roaming the area. We will show you the […]
Developer Enters Houston Market with Infill Project
HOUSTON – (Realty News Report)–A joint venture between Dallas-based developer Urban Logistics Realty and a real estate fund advised by Crow Holdings Capital has broken ground on Urban District 290, a two-building urban industrial development totaling 238,200 SF in Northwest Houston. This is Urban Logistics first project in...
HOV/HOT lanes in Houston to open 7 days a week permanently, METRO says
The Express Lanes that help you avoid traffic on weekdays will be open seven days a week, including holidays, starting Sept. 10.
Texas Is Home to the Most Dangerous Highway in the United States
It's no surprise to anyone who grew up in Texas that we have some of the worst drivers known to mankind. What's worse is that we also have the most dangerous highway in the United States: I-45 Houstonia Magazine reported in 2021 that I-45 was the most dangerous road in...
Racism in real estate, local realtor works to stop trend
HOUSTON (KIAH) – Wells Fargo is giving Harris County $7.5 million in grant money to go towards making homeownership affordable for communities of color. This is one step in stopping racism in real estate. Houston Happens host Maggie Flecknoe sat down with local realtor, Noel Collier to talk more about this topic and what can […]
Resident near Houston claims $1 million Powerball Texas Lottery ticket prize
It's a great day to claim a seven-figure win from the Texas Lottery don't you think?
Oak Forest Restaurant Week to benefit neighborhood's HOA
Proceeds collected from restaurants will go to the neighborhood's beautification fund.
Acclaimed Rancher and Restaurateur Launches New Houston Restaurant in Garden Oaks
Felix Florez has borne many titles in his life: rancher, butcher, sommelier, chef. Now, he can add brick-and-mortar restaurateur to his résumé. Cherry Block Smokehouse, in Garden Oak’s Stomping Grounds at 1227 West 34th, is now open. The development is also home to Fat Cat Creamery and Little Dreamer Coffee.
Major closure on US-290 in Cypress starts over the weekend
CYPRESS, Texas (KIAH) – Weekend plans take you out to Northwest Houston? Make sure you plan a lot of extra time to avoid the major closure taking place on US-290. Beginning Saturday, September 10 at 4 a.m. all main lanes outbound at Barker Cypress to Cypress Rosehill will be shutdown. Drivers instead will take the frontage road in the area until the main lanes reopen at 8 p.m. later that day.
Mattress Mack launches new sports website covering Houston, Lousiana teams
Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale is officially entering the sports journalism space with the launch of gallerysports.com, a news site covering "everything in Texas and Louisiana sports." Contributors to the site include former Houston Chronicle staffers John McClain, Richard Justice and John P. Lopez, according the Houston Chronicle's Matt Young. McInvgale...
Fort Bend cop shares video of coyote jumping 6-foot fence near Houston
A coyote recently killed a pet in a nearby subdivision, Constable Chad Norvell said.
This Texas city among the most ambitious in the US, report says
Ambition is something that people can see physically or metaphorically in the amount of success or drive a person or company has.
University of Houston's president was victim of crime while testifying in Austin, picture shows
University of Houston President Renu Khator shared a picture on Twitter of the conditions she found her car in after testifying in Austin.
