gotodestinations.com

The Most Essential Breakfast in Houston TX

A good breakfast spot can make or break your entire day. You wouldn’t want to start your day with a lackluster meal, right? Finding those tried-and-tested breakfast and brunch spots is essential in a new city. And we’re here to help you with that. Plus, a good brunch...
365thingsinhouston.com

Dip into all sorts of goods at gift & specialty shops in Houston

Spend some time hopping shelf to shelf for books, music, home decor and more at some of the best gift and specialty shops across Houston. There’s no shortage of retail adventures in Houston. Nearly every neighborhood in the city has its local gems worthy of a look, where shoppers will find everything from quirky toy stores to specialty boutiques with handcrafted items.
realtynewsreport.com

Developer Enters Houston Market with Infill Project

HOUSTON – (Realty News Report)–A joint venture between Dallas-based developer Urban Logistics Realty and a real estate fund advised by Crow Holdings Capital has broken ground on Urban District 290, a two-building urban industrial development totaling 238,200 SF in Northwest Houston. This is Urban Logistics first project in...
KIAH

Racism in real estate, local realtor works to stop trend

HOUSTON (KIAH) – Wells Fargo is giving Harris County $7.5 million in grant money to go towards making homeownership affordable for communities of color. This is one step in stopping racism in real estate. Houston Happens host Maggie Flecknoe sat down with local realtor, Noel Collier to talk more about this topic and what can […]
cw39.com

Major closure on US-290 in Cypress starts over the weekend

CYPRESS, Texas (KIAH) – Weekend plans take you out to Northwest Houston? Make sure you plan a lot of extra time to avoid the major closure taking place on US-290. Beginning Saturday, September 10 at 4 a.m. all main lanes outbound at Barker Cypress to Cypress Rosehill will be shutdown. Drivers instead will take the frontage road in the area until the main lanes reopen at 8 p.m. later that day.
Houston Chronicle

Mattress Mack launches new sports website covering Houston, Lousiana teams

Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale is officially entering the sports journalism space with the launch of gallerysports.com, a news site covering "everything in Texas and Louisiana sports." Contributors to the site include former Houston Chronicle staffers John McClain, Richard Justice and John P. Lopez, according the Houston Chronicle's Matt Young. McInvgale...
