Read full article on original website
Related
Amazon shutting down its virtual health care service
Amazon is shutting down its virtual and in-home health care service Amazon Care by the end of the year, citing issues with the program’s ability to connect with larger companies and more customers. Neil Lindsay, Amazon Health Services senior vice president, sent an email to Amazon Care employees on...
labpulse.com
Walmart, UnitedHealth collaborate on affordable health services
September 8, 2022 -- Walmart and UnitedHealth on Wednesday announced a 10-year collaboration aimed at delivering high-quality and affordable health care services. Beginning in 2023 and starting with 15 Walmart Health locations in Florida and Georgia, Optum, a UnitedHealth Group business, will provide Walmart Health clinicians access to analytics and decision support tools to improve health outcomes for seniors and Medicare beneficiaries through multiple Medicare Advantage plans.
Motley Fool
Following Amazon, Now Walmart Is Expanding Its Healthcare Footprint
With its latest move, Walmart aims to serve hundreds of thousands of seniors. The company has long had ambitions of expanding its presence in healthcare. The news comes shortly after Amazon announced its acquisition of One Medical. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley...
5 Places in Florida Where You Can Live Only on Social Security
While Social Security is a "safety net" for some in retirement who have additional funds, for others it is all the income they have to live on. Depending on where you live, however, it may not go very...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Medicare 2023: What agents, clients need to know
Health insurance agents who serve the senior market will soon begin their training for Medicare’s Annual Election Period (AEP). Elie Harriett, co-director, Medicare Services, with Classic Insurance & Financial Services Co., recently provided some of the information agents need to know to effectively serve their clients. Many of the...
MedCity News
The divorce of care from health in healthcare: Reuniting American healthcare
Healthcare is used to define everything from medical services to prescription drug coverage. Yet so much of the impact of healthcare is rooted in care – its human, emotional and social components. While “sick care” services are crucial, “well care” arguably plays an even larger role. As the saying goes, “an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure.” As the chasm widens between “health” and “care,” so too will the impact on our nation’s wellbeing. There is an urgent need to remind ourselves of the benefits of this forgotten side of healthcare. Further, we need to integrate social determinants of health (SDoH), cultural competence and empathy back into the delivery of health services to restore its balance.
CNET
How to Get Health Care When You Don't Have Insurance
Health insurance is a good idea for everyone, even those without any underlying health issues. But health insurance can be really expensive if your employer doesn't pay for it, and navigating the health insurance marketplace can be chaotic and soul-sucking. About 10% of Americans didn't have health insurance in 2020, and most that don't are uninsured because they can't afford it, or don't qualify for financial assistance in their state.
Beaumont-Spectrum health system lays off 400 employees
The new Beaumont Health Spectrum Health hospital system said Friday that it is laying off 400 people in management and non-patient-facing jobs for financial reasons. A statement from the BHSH system said it is facing pressures from high inflation, rising labor and pharmaceutical costs, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, expiration of 2020 CARES Act...
RELATED PEOPLE
Walmart, UnitedHealth to offer preventive healthcare program for seniors
Sept 7 (Reuters) - Walmart (WMT.N) and healthcare giant UnitedHealth Group (UNH.N) are planning to team up to provide preventive care for people aged 65 and up, and virtual healthcare services for all age groups, the companies said on Wednesday.
Florida’s Medicaid ban on gender-affirming care likely violates Affordable Care Act, Health Department says
Story at a glance A new Florida rule that prohibits transgender people from using Medicaid to help pay for gender-affirming health care likely violates Section 1557 of the Affordable Care Act (ACA), agencies in the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) told Changing America. Under Section 1557, health programs that receive federal funds are…
healthleadersmedia.com
OIG Audit Backs Medicare Telehealth Integrity
However, 'high risk' providers billed the program for $127.7 million for telehealth services in the first year of the pandemic. — First the good news. Only 1,714 of the 742,000 providers who billed Medicare and Medicare Advantage for telehealth services for about 28 million beneficiaries during the first year of the pandemic "posed a high risk" to the program integrity, a federal audit shows.
CVS Outbids Amazon, UnitedHealth With $8 Billion Signify Health Takeover
CVS Health (CVS) shares edged higher Tuesday after the pharmacy group agreed to buy healthcare services specialists Signify Health (SGFY) for around $8 billion. CVS said the deal, which it expects to close early next year, will be "meaningfully" accretive to earnings as it tacks on Signify's network of 10,000 physicians, nurse practitioners and physician assistants to its rapidly-expanding Aetna insurance business and its pharmacy benefits operations.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Pharmacy operators Walmart, Walgreens, Kroger begin opioid trial in New Mexico
Sept 6 (Reuters) - U.S. pharmacy operators Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA.O), Walmart Inc (WMT.N) and Kroger Co (KR.N) on Tuesday faced off against the state of New Mexico in the latest trial over their alleged role in the U.S. opioid epidemic, following recent high-profile losses for pharmacies in other lawsuits.
parentherald.com
Medicaid Extensions Grow for New Mothers in the US
Several states are making it easier for new mothers to keep their Medicaid health insurance in the year after they give birth to a child, according to ABC News. That is welcome news for new moms, as that is when childbirth-related health issues can develop, particularly depression. However, the program's...
pharmacytimes.com
Expert: New Cap On Out-of-Pocket Costs for Medicare Beneficiaries Could Be Significant for Some Patients
Patients who had previously hit their out-of-pocket maximums could see a significant change. Aislinn Antrim: Hi, I'm Aislinn Antrim with Pharmacy Times®, and I'm here with Joey Dizenhouse, senior vice president and head of pharmacy services at Health Trust, to discuss the recent Inflation Reduction Act and how it could impact drug pricing and access and a variety of other issues. How might this larger act impact drug pricing for all Americans, including those who receive medications through PBMs?
AMA
Proposed 2023 physician pay schedule deepens Medicare’s instability
After a thorough analysis, the AMA has weighed in with detailed comments (PDF) on the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services’ (CMS) proposed policies for the 2023 Medicare physician payment schedule. AMA Recovery Plan for America’s Physicians. After fighting for physicians during the pandemic, the AMA is taking...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
healthleadersmedia.com
Medical Groups Highlight Prior Authorization Reform for Improving Medicare Advantage
The Medical Group Management Association (MGMA) and the American Hospital Association (AHA) have offered their recommendations on streamlining the administrative process. — Reforming prior authorization to cut down on treatment delays and administrative burden is a necessity for improving Medicare Advantage (MA), according to key medical groups. MGMA and...
marketplace.org
Private equity bought a nursing home, leading to staff cuts and a decline in care
When a private equity firm acquired St. Joseph’s Home for the Aged, a nursing home in Richmond, Virginia, subsequent staffing cuts caused the quality of the facility’s care to nosedive, according to a new investigation titled “When Private Equity Takes Over a Nursing Home,” published in The New Yorker.
healthcaredive.com
Amazon, One Medical receive second request from FTC
Amazon and One Medical said Friday that antitrust regulators want more information about the online retailer’s proposed $3.9 billion acquisition of the primary care group. The Federal Trade Commission sent a second request for information on Friday, One Medical said in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
MedPage Today
We Need a Direct Pediatric Care Physician Network
The direct care subscription delivery model is rapidly growing. Hint Health, a national leader in the direct care space, identified an increase of patients receiving direct primary care by 241% and an increase of direct primary care clinicians by 159% over the past 4 years. Direct care (DC) reestablishes the...
Comments / 0