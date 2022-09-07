Read full article on original website
Everyone’s talking about the Ethereum Merge: New report reveals the most interested countries
A new report released from CoinGecko uncovered the places around the world most interested in the upcoming Ethereum Merge. The data found Singapore as the country most interested and by a large margin at that. Singapore scored 377, which is nearly 100 points higher than the second place nations, Switzerland and Canada, both tied at 286 points. Germany, the United States and the Netherlands filled out the remaining top five spots.
India only major country to grow in smart personal audio market
New Delhi, Sep 11 (IANS) India was the only country that bucked the global negative trend in the smart personal audio shipments in the second quarter (Q2) this year, registering a huge 55 per cent growth. The worldwide smart personal audio shipments fell by 1.7 per cent year on year...
Double Whammy: Appreciating dollar, US inflation bad news for Indian students
Chennai, Sep 11 (IANS) The rupees fall against the US dollar is not a new phenomenon, but it always catches many tight-budgeted parents and their wards studying or aspiring to study there unawares. This time around, the inflation in the US has also to be managed. While many countries are...
