12thman.com
MATCH PREVIEW: South Alabama
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The No. 21 Texas A&M Aggies look to get back in the win column as they continue a season-long four-match homestand with Sunday's 1 p.m. match against the South Alabama Jaguars at Ellis Field. The Maroon & White were on the wrong end of the...
12thman.com
Aggies Fall to Appalachian State
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The No. 6 Texas A&M football team fell to the App State Mountaineers, 17-14, at Kyle Field on Saturday afternoon. Speedster Devon Achane racked up a season-high 191 all-purpose yards. The junior scored a touchdown on the ground and registered the second kickoff return for a touchdown of his career. Three Aggies recorded double-digit tackles led by Antonio Johnson’s game-high 13.
12thman.com
Replay: App State 17, A&M 14
Listen to the entire Texas A&M Sports Network broadcast of the Aggies' 17-14 loss to App State at Kyle Field on September 10, 2022. Studio 12, the official podcast of Texas A&M Athletics, will bring you full replays of Aggie football games all season long. Click any of the links below and subscribe for free on your computer or favorite mobile device and have all of Studio 12's rich content delivered automatically to you.
12thman.com
Volleyball Wins Fifth Straight with Four-Set Victory over Louisiana
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M volleyball team continued its win streak with a four-set victory (25-12, 16-25, 25-13, 25-12) over the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (4-3) Friday night inside Reed Arena. Texas A&M (6-2) was led by Caroline Meuth, who turned in a 13-kill performance. Joining her was...
12thman.com
No. 6 Aggies, App State Set to Clash at Kyle Field
Sixth-ranked Texas A&M hosts App State in the first-ever meeting between the two programs on Saturday afternoon at Kyle Field. GAME 2: #6 TEXAS A&M (1-0) vs APP STATE (0-1) Saturday, September 10 • 2:35 p.m. (CT) Kyle Field (102,733) TV: ESPN2. Radio: Texas A&M Sports Network, SiriusXM 98...
12thman.com
App State 17, A&M 14: Postgame Notes & Quotes
Texas A&M's postgame notes following the 17-14 loss to App State. Today’s captains against App State were WR Ainias Smith, DL Fadil Diggs, DB Demani Richardson and DL Isaiah Raikes. Individual Notes. Junior RB Devon Achane returned a late third quarter kickoff 95 yards to the end zone for...
12thman.com
Aggies Earn 11th Straight United Soccer Coaches Team Academic Award
KANSAS CITY, Missouri – The Texas A&M Aggies were honored for their scholastic endeavors, earning the United Soccer Coaches Team Academic Award as the organization announced its list of honorees for the 2021-22 school year. Texas A&M head coach G Guerrieri's squad merited the award for the 11th consecutive...
