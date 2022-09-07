ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Tuscaloosa Thread

Habitat for Humanity of Tuscaloosa To Discuss Plans for New Homes Monday

Habitat for Humanity of Tuscaloosa will be discussing their plans to build new affordable homes during their community meeting Monday night. The agency invites the public to join the Habitat for Humanity of Tuscaloosa community meeting on Monday, September 12 at 5:30 p.m. It will take place at the McDonald Hughes Center which is located at 3101 Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd., Tuscaloosa, AL 35401.
Tuscaloosa Thread

Founder of Several Tuscaloosa Radio Stations Dies Friday

Houston Pearce, the founder of several Tuscaloosa-area radio stations, died Friday morning, according to information from the Alabama Broadcasters Association. "Another Alabama radio icon has passed," ABA President Sharon Tinsley said in a statement. "Houston Pearce was larger than life. He was a dear friend. Houston always had a joke and a smile. This morning, as I spoke with some of the people closest to him through his career, I've heard a few great stories that made me laugh. I know that's how we'll remember Houston."
Tuscaloosa Thread

Eli Gold Provides Health Update

Eli Gold appeared on the Crimson Tide Sports Network Pregame Show on Saturday, where he gave an update on his health. “I wanted to take a moment to point out I’m not sick,” said Gold. “Some people may perceive that. I’m not sick. I have orthopedic issues. A lot of people who have seen me at baseball games, football games, whatever, know that I have had trouble getting around the last couple of years. It was time to get that taken care of.”
Tuscaloosa Thread

Bama Wins With Class, Nick Saban Keeps Players From Flashing ‘Horns Down’

The Alabama Crimson Tide edged out the Texas Longhorns 20-19 on Saturday. Alabama played a sloppy game but came away with a win in a hostile environment. On Wednesday Alabama head coach Nick Saban was informed about the infamous "Horns Down" hand gesture that is often used to taunt the Longhorn faithful. It's a Big 12 rule that using the gesture results in a 15-yard unsportsmanlike conduct penalty.
Tuscaloosa Thread

Stillman College Employee Fired After Altercation With Student

According to Stillman College's Director of Communication and Public Relations David Miller, a Stillman employee has been fired following the release of a video showing an alleged altercation with students on campus. Thursday morning video surfaced on social media showing an alleged altercation between former Stillman College Athletic Trainer Chandra...
Tuscaloosa Thread

Tuscaloosa Thread

