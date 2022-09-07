Read full article on original website
Habitat for Humanity of Tuscaloosa To Discuss Plans for New Homes Monday
Habitat for Humanity of Tuscaloosa will be discussing their plans to build new affordable homes during their community meeting Monday night. The agency invites the public to join the Habitat for Humanity of Tuscaloosa community meeting on Monday, September 12 at 5:30 p.m. It will take place at the McDonald Hughes Center which is located at 3101 Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd., Tuscaloosa, AL 35401.
West Tuscaloosa Church Delivers More than 1,000 Cases of Water to Jackson
Beulah Baptist Church in West Tuscaloosa rallied community members this week to participate in a water collection drive to assist the citizens of Jackson, Mississippi who are currently experiencing a water crisis. The City of Jackson's municipal website said the city remains on a boil notice, which was issued on...
Founder of Several Tuscaloosa Radio Stations Dies Friday
Houston Pearce, the founder of several Tuscaloosa-area radio stations, died Friday morning, according to information from the Alabama Broadcasters Association. "Another Alabama radio icon has passed," ABA President Sharon Tinsley said in a statement. "Houston Pearce was larger than life. He was a dear friend. Houston always had a joke and a smile. This morning, as I spoke with some of the people closest to him through his career, I've heard a few great stories that made me laugh. I know that's how we'll remember Houston."
Friday Night Live Returns To Hay Court For a Free Movie Night
Friday, September 16th, Townsquare Media, PARA, Shelton State Community College, Spades Restaurant along with the Tuscaloosa Branch of the NAACP will host another event in West Alabama. Hay Court residents will be able to come out and watch a free movie inside the housing complex. The event will feature free...
Stillman College’s First Woman President Announces 2023 Retirement
Cynthia Warrick, the first woman to serve as president at Stillman College, announced her 2023 retirement Thursday after leading the institution for more than five years. Warrick was first named interim president at Stillman in January 2017 after her predecessor Peter Millet left the role to take a job in Tennesee.
City of Northport Weighing Increasing Water, Sewer and Garbage Bills
Leaders in Northport City Hall are considering hiking up fees the city charges to provide water, sewer and garbage services, which will lead to larger utility bills for all residents in the new year. The city council introduced a measure in a meeting Thursday that would increase administrative fees on...
Thousands Of Human Remains Discovered At University Of Alabama Sites
*Sources: Native News Online and the Federal Register. In a jaw dropping report, published by the National Park Service, more than 10,000 human remains were excavated from sites owned by the University Of Alabama. It was reported in a "Notice of Inventory Completion" published in the Federal Register, last week.
Alabama Escapes The Lonestar State With Second Win of 2022
The Alabama Crimson Tide (2-0) went on the road and edged out the Texas Longhorns (1-1) 20-19 in a marquee Week 2 matchup. Alabama maintained its streak of non-conference regular season wins (54) despite being called for the most penalties in a game in the Nick Saban era (15). "Well...
Eli Gold Provides Health Update
Eli Gold appeared on the Crimson Tide Sports Network Pregame Show on Saturday, where he gave an update on his health. “I wanted to take a moment to point out I’m not sick,” said Gold. “Some people may perceive that. I’m not sick. I have orthopedic issues. A lot of people who have seen me at baseball games, football games, whatever, know that I have had trouble getting around the last couple of years. It was time to get that taken care of.”
Tuscaloosa Police: 22 Guns Stolen From Vehicles Since August 1st
The Tuscaloosa Police Department is urging residents and visitors to make sure their car doors are locked after 22 firearms were stolen from parked vehicles in the month of August alone. In a short video Reel posted to the department's Facebook Wednesday, police said TPD has received reports of 79...
Bama Wins With Class, Nick Saban Keeps Players From Flashing ‘Horns Down’
The Alabama Crimson Tide edged out the Texas Longhorns 20-19 on Saturday. Alabama played a sloppy game but came away with a win in a hostile environment. On Wednesday Alabama head coach Nick Saban was informed about the infamous "Horns Down" hand gesture that is often used to taunt the Longhorn faithful. It's a Big 12 rule that using the gesture results in a 15-yard unsportsmanlike conduct penalty.
University of Alabama Student Dies in Residence Hall, Foul Play Not Suspected
A University of Alabama student died in an on-campus dormitory Thursday, a school spokesperson has confirmed to the Thread. Shane Dorrill, the assistant director of communications at the University, did not say in which building the death occurred and did not identify the student by name. "The University is saddened...
Stillman College Employee Fired After Altercation With Student
According to Stillman College's Director of Communication and Public Relations David Miller, a Stillman employee has been fired following the release of a video showing an alleged altercation with students on campus. Thursday morning video surfaced on social media showing an alleged altercation between former Stillman College Athletic Trainer Chandra...
Death Investigation Underway in Demopolis After Rail Crew Finds Body
A death investigation is underway in Demopolis, Alabama after a worker spotted a body floating in the water under a railroad trestle there Tuesday afternoon. Police in Demopolis confirmed the news to the Thread, which was first reported by the West Alabama Watchman. A DPD spokesperson said the body was...
What If: Painful Memory Resurfaces for Texas Longhorns Fans
This has been a regularly cycled question amongst the minds of fans of the Texas Longhorns, who have been subjected to a tough decade-and-change since the program's loss to Alabama in the 2009 BCS national title game. On Saturday, during the Longhorns' rather more painful 20-19 defeat against the Crimson...
Reichard Reveals Mindset Going Into Game-Winning Field Goal
Alabama place kicker, Will Reichard, stepped up when it mattered most, hitting the game winning 33-yard field goal with ten seconds left, as Alabama defeated Texas 20-19. After the game, Reichard talked about his mindset going into this huge moment. “I just wanted to get an opportunity I think, I...
Tuscaloosa Man Shot 10 Times Dies From Injuries, Charges Upgraded to Murder
A suspect accused of shooting a Tuscaloosa man 10 times last week has been charged with murder after the victim succumbed to his injuries and died. Captain Jack Kennedy, the commander of the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit, said officers were called to the Creekwood Village Apartments on 40th Avenue last Tuesday on reports of a shooting.
Multi-Vehicle Crash Injures Several, Snarls Traffic on Tuscaloosa’s Skyland Boulevard Wednesday
A multi-vehicle accident has hospitalized multiple people and snarled traffic on Tuscaloosa's Skyland Boulevard Wednesday afternoon. A Tuscaloosa Police spokeswoman told the Thread that the northbound lanes of the busy highway were closed just past its intersection with McFarland Boulevard after a collision involving several vehicles. A crashed U-Haul truck...
Tuscaloosa Police Arrest Man Who May Have Used Drill to Rob Same Store 5 Times
Police in Tuscaloosa have arrested a man they believe armed himself with a cordless drill and robbed the same area convenience store five times in 16 months. Stephanie Taylor, a spokesperson for the Tuscaloosa Police Department, said officers have responded to armed robberies at the Family Dollar Store on 14th Street five times since last spring.
