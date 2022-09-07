Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
O’Rourke Said Texas is Not a Red State but a Non-voting StateTom HandyDenton, TX
Northwest ISD Superintendent Dies UnexpectedlyLarry LeaseSherman, TX
Major grocery store chain set to open another new location in Texas this monthKristen WaltersFrisco, TX
Labor Day Closures in Allen — And What to Do This Holiday WeekendRachel DenneyAllen, TX
WalletHub Names Allen as the Second-Best Real Estate Market in the CountryRachel DenneyAllen, TX
Related
KTEN.com
Former Sherman ISD superintendent David Hicks has died
SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — Former Sherman Independent School District Superintendent Dr. David Hicks died unexpectedly on Friday. His death was confirmed by Northwest ISD in suburban Fort Worth, where Hicks began duties as superintendent on May 17 after spending six years as Sherman ISD's chief educator. In a statement,...
Carroll ISD family says district discriminated against child with special needs, retaliated after complaint
SOUTHLAKE, Texas — For years, Carroll ISD has been the face of educational culture wars and battles over inclusivity. In the past year, the US Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights opened five discrimination investigations in the district, all are ongoing. None of the families behind the...
Northwest ISD David Hicks superintendent dies unexpectedly
FORT WORTH, Texas — Northwest ISD Superintendent David Hicks died Friday following a medical emergency, the district announced. Not much is known at this point about the circumstances surrounding Hicks' death beyond what the district said in its announcement on Friday evening. "Dr. Hicks had made an immediate impact...
dallasexpress.com
GENECIS Clinic’s Transgender Controversies Continue
The Dallas Express recently reported that a Grapevine-Colleyville ISD (GCISD) parent, in a letter to Grapevine High School Principal Alex Fingers, accused staff in the district of encouraging her child to transition genders. In the letter, the parent specifically took issue with training for GCISD staff that focused on transgender...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
eaglenationonline.com
‘How to High School’ – Episode 3 – Social life and dating
In the third episode of “How to High School,” seniors Neena Sidhu and Mithra Cama discuss maintaining and balancing relationships, making friends and dealing with drama. Topics include tips on how to balance friends and family, effective ways to manage drama and the best ways to make friends.
fox4news.com
North Texas assistant principal accused of improper relationship with student
PONDER, Texas - A former assistant principal at a junior high school in the Denton County city of Ponder has been arrested after authorities said he had an improper relationship with a student. Ruben Lee Bergara faces a charge of improper relationship between educator/student. The 41-year-old turned himself in on...
3 North Texas companies named among top 100 Great Places to Work
Finding a job for you is important and while a job can be attractive you always need to know more about the actual company you'll be working for.
starlocalmedia.com
Star Local Media High School Football Scoreboard: Week 3
Here's a look around the local gridiron to see how high school football teams throughout the area fared in Week 3.
IN THIS ARTICLE
dallasexpress.com
Topgolf to Impact DFW With Another Venue
Topgolf is pursuing plans to build a new golf entertainment complex in Grand Prairie, which will make it the fifth North Texas location when it opens. The popular Dallas-based driving range and entertainment business is working with Grand Prairie officials to finalize plans to build a new Topgolf location near the city’s EpicCentral entertainment district, the company said Thursday.
dmagazine.com
Lawyer: Four Clients Sent to the ICU After Routine Operations at BSW Surgicare
Local lawyer Bruce Steckler says he is representing five clients whose routine surgeries went wrong at Baylor Scott & White Surgicare North Dallas, which paused operations last week when the hospital discovered an IV bag that appeared to have been compromised. Four of those five ended up in the ICU, he says.
Governor Abbott Passed House Bill 1925 that Only Creates More Problems
Dallas resident helping the homelessScreenshot from Twitter. At first look, Texas House Bill 1925 makes sense. On the other hand, it will cause a big problem for many cities in Texas.
Houston Chronicle
Texas turning green? Homeowners embrace solar panels, aiming to slash electric bills
A decade ago, Larry Howe was drawn to solar energy and became an early adopter. He put solar panels on the roof of his Plano, Texas, home in 2012 and, a few years later, added solar panels above his backyard patio to provide shade and power. “We use the most...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
localnewsonly.com
Recent Arrests in Southlake
Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. SMITH, ANTHONY EARL; B/M; POB: SAN FRANCISCO CA; AGE: 46; ADDRESS: WATAUGA TX; OCCUPATION:...
Police, School: DA says Texas mom’s allegations of teacher assaulting 5-year-old at Wylie ISD are ‘unfounded’
Editor’s Note: Click here to view the TikTok video referenced in this report. ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Police and school officials are saying that the allegations an Abilene mom made in a viral video about a Wylie ISD teacher assaulting a 5-year-old boy were deemed unfounded by the District Attorney’s Office. The mom made the […]
Great Lakes Cheese opening Abilene plant soon, hiring for 200+ jobs with average salary of $60k
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Great Lakes Cheese is opening a plant in Abilene soon, and they’re hosting 6 job fairs just this month to fill more than 200 positions with an average salary of $60,000. Great Lakes Cheese plans to have their Abilene factory off Hwy 36 up and running by November. Abilene Mayor Anthony […]
Denton County sharing update on state of homelessness
How has COVID affected the face of homelessness in Denton County? Answers are coming tonight. The Denton County Homeless Coalition is hosting countywide events to release the annual Homelessness Data Report.
WFAA
They passed each other at a hospital for 7 years. Then they learned they're siblings.
FORT WORTH, Texas — As the recording studio producer at Cook Children’s Hospital in Fort Worth, Raymond Turner is always focused on what he hears. That may help explain why he never saw the woman who’d been walking past his studio for the past seven years. “I...
dallasexpress.com
Local Mortgage Lender Cuts 526 Jobs
A Michigan-based mortgage lender is cutting more than 500 jobs in North Texas following a slowdown in housing activity and demand. Homepoint Financial Corp., one of the nation’s largest mortgage lenders, will lay off 526 employees in Farmers Branch beginning November 1, 2022, according to an official filing with the Texas Workforce Commission (TWC).
eaglenationonline.com
Eagle Sports Roundup: Sept. 9 — 30
Scores, rosters and schedules are being updated here. The team will play against Rockwall, home at Prosper High School, Friday, Sept. 9, at 7:00 p.m. The team will play against Guyer, away at Denton Guyer High School, Friday, Sept. 16, at 7:00 p.m. The team will play against Rock Hill,...
Patient's death, questions about IV bags, leads to suspension of anesthesiologist's license
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Updated Sep. 9: TMB suspends Richardson physician.On Friday evening, CBS 11 learned the Texas Medical Board temporarily suspended the Texas medical license of Raynaldo Rivera Ortiz, Jr., M.D. after receiving information from federal law enforcement in an ongoing investigation involving Ortiz. In a press release, the Board said it was determined that Ortiz' continuation of medicine "poses a continuing threat to public welfare." The suspension is effective immediately and will remain in place until the Board takes further action.According to court documents, the Texas Medical Board was informed that Ortiz is the subject of an ongoing criminal investigation...
Comments / 0