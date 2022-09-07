ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prosper, TX

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

KTEN.com

Former Sherman ISD superintendent David Hicks has died

SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — Former Sherman Independent School District Superintendent Dr. David Hicks died unexpectedly on Friday. His death was confirmed by Northwest ISD in suburban Fort Worth, where Hicks began duties as superintendent on May 17 after spending six years as Sherman ISD's chief educator. In a statement,...
SHERMAN, TX
WFAA

Northwest ISD David Hicks superintendent dies unexpectedly

FORT WORTH, Texas — Northwest ISD Superintendent David Hicks died Friday following a medical emergency, the district announced. Not much is known at this point about the circumstances surrounding Hicks' death beyond what the district said in its announcement on Friday evening. "Dr. Hicks had made an immediate impact...
FORT WORTH, TX
dallasexpress.com

GENECIS Clinic’s Transgender Controversies Continue

The Dallas Express recently reported that a Grapevine-Colleyville ISD (GCISD) parent, in a letter to Grapevine High School Principal Alex Fingers, accused staff in the district of encouraging her child to transition genders. In the letter, the parent specifically took issue with training for GCISD staff that focused on transgender...
GRAPEVINE, TX
eaglenationonline.com

‘How to High School’ – Episode 3 – Social life and dating

In the third episode of “How to High School,” seniors Neena Sidhu and Mithra Cama discuss maintaining and balancing relationships, making friends and dealing with drama. Topics include tips on how to balance friends and family, effective ways to manage drama and the best ways to make friends.
PROSPER, TX
fox4news.com

North Texas assistant principal accused of improper relationship with student

PONDER, Texas - A former assistant principal at a junior high school in the Denton County city of Ponder has been arrested after authorities said he had an improper relationship with a student. Ruben Lee Bergara faces a charge of improper relationship between educator/student. The 41-year-old turned himself in on...
PONDER, TX
dallasexpress.com

Topgolf to Impact DFW With Another Venue

Topgolf is pursuing plans to build a new golf entertainment complex in Grand Prairie, which will make it the fifth North Texas location when it opens. The popular Dallas-based driving range and entertainment business is working with Grand Prairie officials to finalize plans to build a new Topgolf location near the city’s EpicCentral entertainment district, the company said Thursday.
GRAND PRAIRIE, TX
localnewsonly.com

Recent Arrests in Southlake

Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. SMITH, ANTHONY EARL; B/M; POB: SAN FRANCISCO CA; AGE: 46; ADDRESS: WATAUGA TX; OCCUPATION:...
SOUTHLAKE, TX
dallasexpress.com

Local Mortgage Lender Cuts 526 Jobs

A Michigan-based mortgage lender is cutting more than 500 jobs in North Texas following a slowdown in housing activity and demand. Homepoint Financial Corp., one of the nation’s largest mortgage lenders, will lay off 526 employees in Farmers Branch beginning November 1, 2022, according to an official filing with the Texas Workforce Commission (TWC).
FARMERS BRANCH, TX
eaglenationonline.com

Eagle Sports Roundup: Sept. 9 — 30

Scores, rosters and schedules are being updated here. The team will play against Rockwall, home at Prosper High School, Friday, Sept. 9, at 7:00 p.m. The team will play against Guyer, away at Denton Guyer High School, Friday, Sept. 16, at 7:00 p.m. The team will play against Rock Hill,...
PROSPER, TX
CBS DFW

Patient's death, questions about IV bags, leads to suspension of anesthesiologist's license

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Updated Sep. 9: TMB suspends Richardson physician.On Friday evening, CBS 11 learned the Texas Medical Board temporarily suspended the Texas medical license of Raynaldo Rivera Ortiz, Jr., M.D. after receiving information from federal law enforcement in an ongoing investigation involving Ortiz. In a press release, the Board said it was determined that Ortiz' continuation of medicine "poses a continuing threat to public welfare." The suspension is effective immediately and will remain in place until the Board takes further action.According to court documents, the Texas Medical Board was informed that Ortiz is the subject of an ongoing criminal investigation...
DALLAS, TX

