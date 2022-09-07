ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

Suspect identified in death of Shreveport woman

SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport police have identified a suspect in the shooting death of a 21-year-old woman. An arrest warrant was issued Monday for Michael Rachal, 20, on a charge of second-degree murder. Makaree Rayson was shot three times and died at her home in the 800 block of Wyngate...
SHREVEPORT, LA
Warrant issued for suspect who allegedly fatally shot woman in Cedar Grove

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A warrant has been issued in the Shreveport shooting that left one woman dead. The Shreveport Police Department says a warrant has been issued for 22-year-old Michael Rachall in connection to the fatal shooting in Cedar Grove. Investigators say he is wanted for one count of second-degree murder.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Prator: Substitute PE teacher arrested for encouraging bullying

SHREVEPORT, La. -- Caddo detectives arrested a substitute physical education teacher who encouraged students to commit battery and bully a classmate, Sheriff Steve Prator said Monday in a news release. According to a report received by the Caddo Youth Services Division, the incident happened at North Caddo Elementary Middle School...
SHREVEPORT, LA
1 shot outside Bossier City liquor store

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) — Bossier City police are investigating a shooting that sent one person to the hospital. It happened Thursday night (Sept. 8) in the parking lot of a liquor store in the 1600 block of East Texas Street. Authorities said the injured person’s wounds did not...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
1 wounded, shooting at Bossier liquor store

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police were called to the scene of a shooting in Bossier City late Thursday night. Officials say a man was shot multiple times just before 10:00 p.m. in the parking lot of a liquor store on the 1600 block of E. Texas St. He was taken to the hospital for treatment of his wounds.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
Coroner IDs woman fatally shot in Cedar Grove

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Coroner’s Office has released the name of the woman shot and killed Wednesday night in Shreveport‘s Cedar Grove neighborhood. The coroner’s office says officers called to the 800 block of Wyngate Circle to investigate reports of gunfire arrived to find 21-year-old Makaree Rayson suffering three gunshot wounds to the neck. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Rapper Mystikal hires Shreveport attorney in latest rape case

GONZALES, La. - Mystikal, a Grammy-nominated rapper raised in New Orleans who rose to fame in the early 2000s, has been indicted on a charge of first-degree rape over an alleged July 30 attack at his home in Prairieville and now faces a mandatory life sentence if convicted at trial.
PRAIRIEVILLE, LA
Pollen Season is back

SHREVEPORT, La. - Not only is Pollen Season back in the ArkLaTex for round 2, it's Ragweed that's filling the air according to Dr. Peter Boggs at the Allergy / Asthma Clinic in Shreveport and Bossier City. This chart from Dr. Boggs shows that Ragweed on average sticks around into...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
More ArkLaTex teenagers choosing technical school

MINDEN, La. - More high school seniors are choosing technical college over traditional college. Northwest Louisiana Technical Community College (NLTCC) has three campuses in the area: Shreveport, Mansfield and Minden. According to school officials, dual enrollment, where a student is still in high school but taking classes at NLTCC, has...
MINDEN, LA
Packing lunches can help parents keep kids healthy

SHREVEPORT, La. — Type 2 diabetes is on the rise in the U.S. in children. And what used to be considered an adult-onset disease, is now a cause for concern in kids. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, about a third of American youth are overweight — a statistic that leads to the rising numbers of children with type 2 diabetes, some as young as 10 years old.
SHREVEPORT, LA

