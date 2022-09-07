SHREVEPORT, La. — Type 2 diabetes is on the rise in the U.S. in children. And what used to be considered an adult-onset disease, is now a cause for concern in kids. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, about a third of American youth are overweight — a statistic that leads to the rising numbers of children with type 2 diabetes, some as young as 10 years old.

SHREVEPORT, LA ・ 11 HOURS AGO