Read full article on original website
Related
CNET
Apple Maps Is Getting 2 New Features With iOS 16 Next Week
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Apple Maps on iPhone is getting several new features when iOS 16 is released on Monday, Apple announced at its "Far Out" event on Wednesday. Some of the upcoming features include high-resolution imagery for apps such as Zillow and new tools for developers, like making Bird scooters and bikes easier to find.
An Apple Expert Tells Us What To Do To Speed Up Your iPhone Instantly
Why is your phone suddenly running at a snail’s pace, you may be wondering? Why does it take forever to download apps, search for sites, send and receive texts — basically, to do everything that it used to do at a much faster speed? The truth is you ...
CNET
iOS 16's 2 Essential Updates for Apple Maps: How They Make Travel Easier
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Today's release of iOS 16 -- Apple's latest version of its iPhone operating system -- adds a long list of cool, new features, and Apple Maps showcases several of them. Some of the additions to Apple Maps include high-resolution imagery for apps such as Zillow and new tools for developers that could make rentable scooters and bikes easier to find.
CNET
4 Things to Know About iOS 16
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Give your iPhone a big upgrade by downloading iOS 16, available today for most iPhone devices. You'll get a bundle of new lock screen options and plenty of other upgrades. Apple revealed the iOS 16 release date last week during its fall iPhone event. This is an annual tradition for Apple: Announce the next version of iOS in the spring at its WWDC conference, spend the summer testing the new operating system with developers and other beta testers, then launch the OS alongside the newest iPhone in the fall.
IN THIS ARTICLE
CNET
Secret iOS 16 Features That'll Change How You Use Your iPhone
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. The new iPhone 14 is great, but your current iPhone is about to get an update too. Apple's iOS 16 is coming really soon. The official version of the new iPhone operating system will be released to compatible devices on Monday, Sept. 12.
CNET
Watch a Patent Attorney Examine Odd Google Patents
These days, it feels like Google is everywhere. It's in your browser, smart home assistant, phone, thermostat and an endless list of other omnipresent devices. How did Google get here and where could it possibly be headed in the future?. We spoke with patent attorney Robert Sachs, who examined several...
CNET
The Most Annoying iOS 16 Features on Your iPhone (and How to Fix Them)
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. The official release of iOS 16 is here, hitting compatible devices like the iPhone 8, iPhone SE (second generation and up) and any iPhone released after 2017. If you want to download iOS 16 right now, here's how.
CNET
Get This $700 LG Soundbar and Subwoofer for Just $350 Today
Soundbars are a great way to improve the sound of your TV without spending a lot of money. Most are pretty affordable and provide better sound than most TVs, which means you can get a cinematic experience at home. Best Buy has slashed the price of the LG 5.1.2 channel...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CNET
Save up to $149 on Select Apple Watch 7 Models at Amazon
Smartwatches are growing in popularity, and for good reason -- these devices that fit right on your wrist allow you to stay connected wherever you go. You can text, call, stream music and more from most smartwatch devices. And one of our favorite smartwatches of the year, the Apple Watch Series 7, is on sale right now as folks await the impending release of the Series 8.
CNET
You'll Finally Be Able to Unsend Text Messages With iOS 16 in Just a Few Days
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. iOS 16 will officially be released to the public on Monday, September 12, and one of the features to look forward to is the ability to unsend and edit text messages on the iPhone.
CNET
Keep Your New iPhone 14 Charged With Apple's MagSafe Battery Pack, Down to $90
Whether you've already placed your iPhone 14 preorder or you're waiting on some steeper iPhone deals, a good iPhone power bank should be your next purchase. And just in time for for the arrival of new iPhone models, Apple's own MagSafe Battery Pack is close to 10% off at Amazon right now, dropping it down to $90.
CNET
Apple's iOS 16 Is Out Now
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Give your iPhone a big upgrade by downloading iOS 16, available today for most iPhone devices. You'll get a bundle of new lock screen options and plenty of other upgrades. Apple revealed the iOS 16 release date last week during its fall iPhone event. This is an annual tradition for Apple: Announce the next version of iOS in the spring at its WWDC conference, spend the summer testing the new operating system with developers and other beta testers, then launch the OS alongside the newest iPhone in the fall.
CNET
American Express Business Cards
Whether you take frequent business trips, spend a lot of money on Amazon or just want to maximize your rewards across your budget, American Express offers a wide variety of business cards for all types of operation. Many American Express cards offer simple business integrations with your account, such as connecting to Quickbooks for easy accounting or offering employee cards.
CNET
Buying the New AirPods Pro 2? You Can't Trade In Your Old AirPods. Here's Why
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. If you're ready to trade in your old AirPods for the latest AirPods Pro 2nd generation from Apple, we've got bad news. Apple won't accept your used earbuds. While...
CNET
Grab This 70-Inch Insignia 4K Fire TV for $450, Get an Echo Show 5 and Other Freebies
As the weather shifts, more of us will be spending time indoors, often entertaining ourselves with sports, games and other streaming services. If you are looking for a big screen to give you the ultimate theatrical experience at home, Best Buy has you covered with a great deal on a new TV.
CNET
Save Up to $180 on New and Refurbished Lenovo Laptops at Woot
On the hunt for a new laptop? Now until Sept. 15, you can save up to $180 on new and refurbished Lenovo laptops at Woot, with prices starting as low as $180. There are eight different laptops to choose from during this sale: four are under $350 and the rest don't exceed $780. You can even grab a two-in-one laptop with an Intel i7 core processor during this deal.
CNET
Roku Express Gets Better Wi-Fi, Remains Affordable at $30
Roku is updating the tech in its cheapest streaming device, the Roku Express. The refreshed Express, coming in mid-October, adds dual-band Wi-Fi for enhanced internet speeds, along with a new processor and more storage so that channels can launch more quickly. The streaming device will cost $30 and is available to preorder now through the Roku, Walmart and Amazon websites. The company expects general availability at major retailers to begin on Oct. 16.
CNET
iPhone 14 Preorders 'Worse' Than For iPhone 13, Analyst Says
Apple's new iPhone 14 lineup was unveiled last week, with preorders kicking off on Sept. 9 ahead of the iPhone 14 going on sale Sept. 16. But preorders of the iPhone 14 and 14 Plus are lower than preorders for the previous iPhone 13, according to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.
CNET
iOS 16 Launches Today: Every Big Change Hitting Your iPhone
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Do you own an iPhone 8 or newer? If so, your iPhone is about to get a major update. Apple's new mobile operating system, iOS 16, is expected to...
CNET
iOS 16's Photo Editing Tool for iPhone Makes Erasing Objects Feel Like Magic
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. The new iOS 16 software for all compatible iPhones was officially released to the public today, five days after the company launched its new iPhone 14 line. Along with the many cool new features included in today iOS 16's release comes one of the easiest ways to edit photos that I've ever seen.
Comments / 0