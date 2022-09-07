ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Comments / 0

Related
CNET

Apple Maps Is Getting 2 New Features With iOS 16 Next Week

This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Apple Maps on iPhone is getting several new features when iOS 16 is released on Monday, Apple announced at its "Far Out" event on Wednesday. Some of the upcoming features include high-resolution imagery for apps such as Zillow and new tools for developers, like making Bird scooters and bikes easier to find.
CELL PHONES
CNET

iOS 16's 2 Essential Updates for Apple Maps: How They Make Travel Easier

This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Today's release of iOS 16 -- Apple's latest version of its iPhone operating system -- adds a long list of cool, new features, and Apple Maps showcases several of them. Some of the additions to Apple Maps include high-resolution imagery for apps such as Zillow and new tools for developers that could make rentable scooters and bikes easier to find.
CELL PHONES
CNET

4 Things to Know About iOS 16

This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Give your iPhone a big upgrade by downloading iOS 16, available today for most iPhone devices. You'll get a bundle of new lock screen options and plenty of other upgrades. Apple revealed the iOS 16 release date last week during its fall iPhone event. This is an annual tradition for Apple: Announce the next version of iOS in the spring at its WWDC conference, spend the summer testing the new operating system with developers and other beta testers, then launch the OS alongside the newest iPhone in the fall.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iphone Se#Ultra#Heralds#Smart Phone#Ios#Focal Point Iphone#Cnet#Dolby Vision#Truedepth
CNET

Secret iOS 16 Features That'll Change How You Use Your iPhone

This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. The new iPhone 14 is great, but your current iPhone is about to get an update too. Apple's iOS 16 is coming really soon. The official version of the new iPhone operating system will be released to compatible devices on Monday, Sept. 12.
CELL PHONES
CNET

Watch a Patent Attorney Examine Odd Google Patents

These days, it feels like Google is everywhere. It's in your browser, smart home assistant, phone, thermostat and an endless list of other omnipresent devices. How did Google get here and where could it possibly be headed in the future?. We spoke with patent attorney Robert Sachs, who examined several...
BUSINESS
CNET

The Most Annoying iOS 16 Features on Your iPhone (and How to Fix Them)

This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. The official release of iOS 16 is here, hitting compatible devices like the iPhone 8, iPhone SE (second generation and up) and any iPhone released after 2017. If you want to download iOS 16 right now, here's how.
CELL PHONES
CNET

Get This $700 LG Soundbar and Subwoofer for Just $350 Today

Soundbars are a great way to improve the sound of your TV without spending a lot of money. Most are pretty affordable and provide better sound than most TVs, which means you can get a cinematic experience at home. Best Buy has slashed the price of the LG 5.1.2 channel...
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
CNET

Save up to $149 on Select Apple Watch 7 Models at Amazon

Smartwatches are growing in popularity, and for good reason -- these devices that fit right on your wrist allow you to stay connected wherever you go. You can text, call, stream music and more from most smartwatch devices. And one of our favorite smartwatches of the year, the Apple Watch Series 7, is on sale right now as folks await the impending release of the Series 8.
ELECTRONICS
CNET

Apple's iOS 16 Is Out Now

This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Give your iPhone a big upgrade by downloading iOS 16, available today for most iPhone devices. You'll get a bundle of new lock screen options and plenty of other upgrades. Apple revealed the iOS 16 release date last week during its fall iPhone event. This is an annual tradition for Apple: Announce the next version of iOS in the spring at its WWDC conference, spend the summer testing the new operating system with developers and other beta testers, then launch the OS alongside the newest iPhone in the fall.
CELL PHONES
CNET

American Express Business Cards

Whether you take frequent business trips, spend a lot of money on Amazon or just want to maximize your rewards across your budget, American Express offers a wide variety of business cards for all types of operation. Many American Express cards offer simple business integrations with your account, such as connecting to Quickbooks for easy accounting or offering employee cards.
CREDITS & LOANS
CNET

Save Up to $180 on New and Refurbished Lenovo Laptops at Woot

On the hunt for a new laptop? Now until Sept. 15, you can save up to $180 on new and refurbished Lenovo laptops at Woot, with prices starting as low as $180. There are eight different laptops to choose from during this sale: four are under $350 and the rest don't exceed $780. You can even grab a two-in-one laptop with an Intel i7 core processor during this deal.
COMPUTERS
CNET

Roku Express Gets Better Wi-Fi, Remains Affordable at $30

Roku is updating the tech in its cheapest streaming device, the Roku Express. The refreshed Express, coming in mid-October, adds dual-band Wi-Fi for enhanced internet speeds, along with a new processor and more storage so that channels can launch more quickly. The streaming device will cost $30 and is available to preorder now through the Roku, Walmart and Amazon websites. The company expects general availability at major retailers to begin on Oct. 16.
ELECTRONICS
CNET

iPhone 14 Preorders 'Worse' Than For iPhone 13, Analyst Says

Apple's new iPhone 14 lineup was unveiled last week, with preorders kicking off on Sept. 9 ahead of the iPhone 14 going on sale Sept. 16. But preorders of the iPhone 14 and 14 Plus are lower than preorders for the previous iPhone 13, according to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.
CELL PHONES
CNET

iOS 16 Launches Today: Every Big Change Hitting Your iPhone

This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Do you own an iPhone 8 or newer? If so, your iPhone is about to get a major update. Apple's new mobile operating system, iOS 16, is expected to...
CELL PHONES
CNET

iOS 16's Photo Editing Tool for iPhone Makes Erasing Objects Feel Like Magic

This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. The new iOS 16 software for all compatible iPhones was officially released to the public today, five days after the company launched its new iPhone 14 line. Along with the many cool new features included in today iOS 16's release comes one of the easiest ways to edit photos that I've ever seen.
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy