Wake Forest, NC

spectrumlocalnews.com

Orange County opens new booster availability to public

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — The Orange County Health Department began its fall COVID-19 booster vaccinations ahead of appointments Friday. The Orange County Health Department opened its COVID-19 updated booster availability for booking. The fall boosters target circulating strains of the novel coronavirus. Health experts say more protection is good...
ORANGE COUNTY, NC
wraltechwire.com

Where will Wolfspeed find, train new workers? NC A&T to help

DURHAM – Wolfspeed will receive community college training support to help build a workforce of more than 1,800 to man its future semiconductor plant in Chatham County. Another partner will be North Carolina A&T. Wolfspeed CEO Gregg Lowe said that it’s opening up new opportunities at their plant for...
CHATHAM COUNTY, NC
Wake Forest, NC
Education
City
Wake Forest, NC
Wake Forest, NC
Health
Wake Forest, NC
Coronavirus
WITN

Seymour Johnson Air Force Base to open new public school on base

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) -Seymour Johnson Air Force Base is set to host a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its new public school. The Wayne County school for Technical Arts is the only public school in North Carolina located on a military installation, according to the base. Members of the base and Wayne...
WAYNE COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Leland newborn receives world’s first partial heart transplant

DURHAM, NC (WWAY) — A newborn baby from Leland has made history with what is believed to be the world’s first partial heart transplant. A team at Duke Health performed the procedure on the 5-pound baby, with the living arteries and valves from a freshly donated heart fused onto a patient’s existing heart.
WNCT

‘Safekeeper’ dies in assault at Raleigh prison

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) — The NC Department of Public Safety reports a prisoner at Central Prison in Raleigh was killed after an assault with a weapon by several other offenders. Offender Ronald S. Rhodes (#0850872) was being housed in the prison as a “safekeeper” at the request of Wake County. The incident occurred at approximately […]
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Foreclosures in Wake County are surging – up 425% from a year ago

Editor’s Note: Each Friday, WRAL TechWire takes a deep dive into the Triangle’s real estate markets, including tracking mortgage rates as of today and an increasing rate of foreclosures, topics of this week’s reports. And the author of the report, WRAL TechWire reporter Jason Parker, who is a licensed real estate agent in North Carolina, works with journalists from WRAL.com to track and present market data and report on how people are experiencing the region’s changing real estate markets. These special reports will use the category tag “Triangle Real Estate” or “Triangle Real Estate Market.”
WAKE COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

Why did Wolfspeed pick NC for chip plant? Site development exec lists many reasons

Editor’s note: John Boyd, Jr. is Principal at The Boyd Company, which focuses on corporate site development. Boyd is one of the best known executives in the site selection business. WRAL TechWire asked him for his assessment of why and how North Carolina won the competition for Durham-based Wolfspeed’s expected announcement on Friday confirming its selection of Chatham County for a new semiconductor chip factory.
CHATHAM COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Raleigh mom concerned after daughter sends video of fight at Wakefield High School

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Thursday morning, Annamarie Caballero received a text from her daughter — one that immediately made her concerned. “It was one fight from what I was told that had broke out into several fights,” Caballero said. “I was told that the principal is the taller man in the white shirt running toward the front to try and calm everything down.”
RALEIGH, NC
FOX8 News

Microchip manufacturer bringing high-paying jobs to Chatham County

SILER CITY, N.C. (WGHP) – Wolfspeed Inc, a company that manufactures semiconductors that are used in EV charging stations and many other products, received nearly $800 million in state and local incentives to open a facility in Chatham County that will add hundreds of high-paying jobs. The Department of Commerce’s Economic Investment Committee unanimously approved […]
CHATHAM COUNTY, NC
chapelboro.com

Photos: A First Look at Chapel Hill’s Cook Out Location

After weeks of preparation and changes to the site, a Cook Out franchise opened on South Elliott Road in Chapel Hill on Friday. The North Carolina-based fast food chain had its latest of 300+ locations open its doors to the public Friday afternoon, drawing a crowd late into the evening. The restaurant is one of the few in Chapel Hill with a drive-thru lane — a left-over feature from the Burger King location that housed the space before — and drivers lined up through the night to pick up their trays of burgers, quesadillas, milkshakes and more.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
TODAY.com

The little-known condition that turned this TV reporter's life upside down

One day, I was a local TV reporter running around town reporting breaking news — and the next, I could hardly get out of bed. My symptoms began in June of 2020. I woke up one morning feeling so weak and depleted of energy that I struggled walking around my tiny apartment. My vision went black, and with each step, my heart raced to the point that I could hear the pounding in my ears. I was lightheaded, short of breath, and a wave of nausea hit me any time I was upright. My brain felt strange, almost as if I had the world’s worst hangover. I thought maybe I had COVID or the flu, but my results came back negative for both. My symptoms lasted about four days.
RALEIGH, NC

