One day, I was a local TV reporter running around town reporting breaking news — and the next, I could hardly get out of bed. My symptoms began in June of 2020. I woke up one morning feeling so weak and depleted of energy that I struggled walking around my tiny apartment. My vision went black, and with each step, my heart raced to the point that I could hear the pounding in my ears. I was lightheaded, short of breath, and a wave of nausea hit me any time I was upright. My brain felt strange, almost as if I had the world’s worst hangover. I thought maybe I had COVID or the flu, but my results came back negative for both. My symptoms lasted about four days.

RALEIGH, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO