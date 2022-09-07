Morning Briefing: Akron leaders work to get citizens review board on ballot, OU attempts to ease coal waste and OSU prioritizes athletes' mental health

Read full article on original website
Counties with the most seniors in Ohio
Seniors will comprise more than 20% of U.S. residents in 2030, up from 15% in 2020. By 2034, older adults will outnumber children, according to Census Bureau projections. Across the U.S., 52 million Americans are 65 years or older, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, and a quarter of them live in just three states: California, Florida, and […]
Local election boards are being bombarded with public records requests to keep them from destroying 2020 election records
COLUMBUS, Ohio - Local election boards throughout Ohio have been hit with recent public records requests that seem designed to prevent them from tossing out 2020 presidential election documentation that they otherwise would be able to discard this month. Federal law requires local election officers to retain congressional and presidential...
Akron church hosts forum on recent murders; mayor, police chief attending
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron city leaders, including the police chief and mayor, will attend a forum Saturday afternoon to address recent murders in the area. The event is happening at 3 p.m. at Burning Bush Church, located at 131 S. High St. It’s open to the public. In...
Attempt to oust Ohio Republican Party chair fails
Shortly after newly elected members of the Ohio Republican Party's central committee were sworn into office at a meeting in Columbus, the fight to change the agenda to include a vote to oust the party's leader ensued. But after more than an hour of contentious debate, Ohio Republican Party Chair Bob Paduchik was able to stave off the effort.
Five Ohio cities among best places to retire
(The Center Square) – One Ohio city ranks in the top five of best places to retire in the nation, and four others rank among the best of the nation’s largest cities, according to a new report from WalletHub, a personal finance website. Cincinnati ranked third – behind...
Why flags are at half-staff in Ohio
As we approach the 21st anniversary of the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001, Governor DeWine ordered that all U.S. and Ohio flags be flown at half-staff on all public buildings and grounds throughout the state on Patriot Day to honor those killed.
4 cases of potential voter fraud identified in Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) -- Four people are under investigation for potential voter fraud, accused of voting in Ohio and casting an additional ballot in a different state.
Giant Intel semiconductor plant in Ohio to create economic ripple that will reach the Miami Valley
DAYTON — The groundbreaking for the $20 billion Intel semiconductor plant in central Ohio promises to create a potentially seismic economic ripple that will reach the Miami Valley. “When people ask me how big of a deal this is, it’s huge,” Jeff Hoagland, Dayton Development Coalition president and CEO...
Explosives training to be held at Ohio military base
Explosives will be used during training starting Friday through Saturday.
Sheriff Duchak explains concealed carry laws
TROY — Miami County Sheriff Dave Duchak visited the Miami Valley Veterans’ Museum (MVVM) on Wednesday, Sept. 7, explaining recent changes to Ohio’s concealed carry laws at a special veterans’ breakfast to honor area first responders. “On June 14, Ohio went to constitutional carry,” Duchak said....
4 Cities in Ohio Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America For 2022
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from CBS News and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Four cities in the state of Ohio have been ranked as some of the most rat-infested cities in America.
J.D. Vance Pretends to Be From Ohio, and 9 Other Greater Cincinnati News Stories You May Have Missed This Week
This week also brings national praise for two Cincinnati restaurants, another (this time, more scientific) nod to Bengal Joe Burrow's hotness and more.
Akron installing license plate-reading cameras in highest crime areas
Akron has started the installation of more than 100 cameras that can read license plates and help identify cars by make, model, color and other distinguishing features.
Ohio election boards inundated with 2020 election records requests before they're destroyed
With just eight weeks till the November vote, boards of elections in all 88 Ohio counties report getting a small number of requests for records from the 2020 vote, just as they were about to be destroyed. The requests appear to be identical, and they’re asking for a huge haul...
Ex-Ohio governor candidate Joe Blystone threatened with prosecution over alleged campaign-finance violations
COLUMBUS, Ohio—Secretary of State Frank LaRose’s office says it will seek to refer Joe Blystone, who ran for Ohio governor earlier this year, to prosecutors for campaign-finance violations if he doesn’t accept a deal that includes turning over all his remaining campaign money to state officials. While...
September is Pawpaw Picking Season: Try These Tips, Tricks and Tasty Treats
Two years ago, I came upon a grove of pawpaw trees in the woods. The spindly trunks were clustered together in the forest understory, branches bending from the weight of the largest edible fruit native to the United States. Some of the green, kidney-shaped pawpaws had already fallen to the forest floor—a sure sign of ripeness.
Akron father advocating for AEDs in public spaces
AKRON, Ohio — Logan Schmidt was diagnosed with Long QT syndrome when he was four-years-old, now he is advocating for automated external defibrillators (AEDs) to be placed in public spaces to help others be prepared. Long QT is an uncommon but not rare heart signaling disorder that can cause...
Morning Headlines: Canton police officer will not face charges ... and more
Here are your morning headlines for Thursday, Sept. 8:. Canton police officer who shot and killed James Williams will not face charges. CMHA police release video of officer fatally shooting man; Cleveland police investigating. Akron City Council calls special meeting on civilian police review board charter amendment. Trump endorses DeWine...
GRAND JURY DECISION: Yost Explains BCI Role
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Attorney General David Yost, explaining BCI’s role in the investigation of the shooting death of James Williams. They typically act as a third party, interviewing the officer involved and another one with pertinent information. They evaluate the training and personnel records...
